10 Best Apps to Download in 2020 During Lockdown

With more than a third of the world on lockdown, you won’t be surprised to hear that app downloads have surged in popularity. As people look for ways in which to pass the time in-doors, tech devices have become invaluable. The World Health Organisation has urged people to stay in-doors and play games if necessary, which is why gaming apps have seen a boost in the number of downloads. But gaming does not need to be in the form of first-person shooters and the like; educational games exist, as do family games. We have decided to create a list of the best apps to download for families, friends and if you are alone.

TikTok

TikTok has quickly become one of the most downloaded apps worldwide since it was launched in 2017 for iOS and Android. TikTok is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service that is used to create short dance, comedy and talent videos. The app was named as the number one most downloaded app on the App Store in 2018 and 2019 with its success continuing in 2020. The app now has well-over 500 million users worldwide and is a great source for entertainment – receiving and giving-out.

TikTok allows you to scroll through millions of entertaining videos. From contemporary art and dance videos, to pure comedy and viral scenes, TikTok has already spawned numerous viral songs and trends and is a great place for instant gratification through fun and entertaining videos.

Netflix Party

Netflix has become a major part of our lives since it was released in 2012. Although we are sure we don’t need to explain, Netflix is the major media services provider and production company that has over 150 million paid subscriptions to date. There is nothing better than getting together with a group of friends and binge-watching a Netflix show together. Unfortunately, watching Netflix with your friends is difficult if you do not live together, until now. Netflix party offers users the chance to watch your favourite shows together remotely. With synchronised video playback and an added group chat, you can achieve the same real-time experience of watching your favourite Netflix shows with your friends even if you are miles away from each other.

Netflix has a huge choice of shows for you to watch and has become a lifesaver for many during lockdown. Netflix party is a perfect way for you to socialise with your friends and loved ones whilst also ensuring you are social distancing.

Musée du Louvre

Just because you are in-doors does not mean you cannot enjoy a tour around one of the greatest art museums in the world. The Louvre in Paris have created a downloadable app which allows users to explore the museums most beautiful art works. If you are craving some culture in lockdown then this app is perfect for you and will be a welcome relief from the mundane television channels. Included with the app is an audio guide which will talk you through all of the artworks. Famous artworks include pieces by Van Gough, Picasso, Modigliani and of course, Leonardo Da Vinci.

You can explore stunning artwork and bathe in their rich history from your own home just by downloading the app.

Disney Plus

If you are reading this from the United Kingdom, you will be happy to know that the Disney Plus app has finally arrived and is now available to be downloaded. Disney Plus’ intention is to challenge Netflix as the number one online media service provider. Offering a huge amount of Disney movies, series and TV shows, Disney Plus is the perfect app for a lockdown.

Disney Plus is offering a seven-day free trial for all new subscribers too so you can try it before you buy it. Just don’t forget to cancel the free trial before the end of the seven days if you do not want to pay for the app’s full services.

Monopoly

There are several different monopoly apps that you can download. From our own experiences, the best version is simply titled ‘Monopoly’ and can be downloaded from the Apple app store. Although Monopoly has often been seen as a game that causes more arguments amongst family members than fun, if you are separated from close family and friends, it is a great way to socialise and have fun without having to be under the same roof. The app is able to be played online with your friends and family and is simple and easy to play.

The Monopoly board game has been a timeless family classic for generations now, so much so that it has spawned literally thousands of different versions. There are numerous different versions of the Monopoly board game, whilst the fast-food restaurant McDonalds have created their own take on Monopoly – McDonalds Monopoly. You can play the Monopoly board game based on various regions of the world or download and play Monopoly Live if you want to win cash prizes and really show off your Monopoly skills.

Nike Training Club

Staying fit and healthy is imperative as much for the body as it is for the brain. Staying at home does not mean that you can’t make an exercise routine for yourself and the Nike Training Club app is a good way in which you can organize an exercise routine for yourself for free. The app offers over 180 free workouts at varying skill levels to keep you active. The varying skill levels mean that you do not need to be an athlete to make the best use of the app, quite the contrary. This app is great for beginners.

Lengthy lockdown periods and self-isolation can have a lot of negative effects, especially if you are alone. Exercise is essential in order to keep a healthy ad positive outlook.

Dialup

Dialup is an app created to combat loneliness which connects individuals who are alone and need somebody to chat with. It allows users who are stuck at home to chat with one another about anything they like. This app is literally saving people’s lives and if you would like some company then we can suggest for you to download the Dialup app.

iKaossilator

Korg’s iKaossilator allows users to create their own music. Users are able to create melodies and phrases by simply using the touch screen on their mobile phone or tablet device. The app has 150 built-in sounds meaning you can create music from a number of different niches including electro, classical, hip-hop and loads more.

This app is a great way in which users can create their own music and then listen back to it.

Luminosity

There are hundreds of brain training apps out there, any of which are perfect to use. One of our favourite Brain trainers though is Luminosity. Luminosity helps users to improve their memory, increase their focus and become overall sharper. The internet especially offers various avenues where users can gain instant gratification, too much of this is bad for us and luminosity offers users the chance to increase their patience for rewards that are further down the line.

The app is extremely smart and offers users different programmes dependant on the user’s style of learning as the creators state on their website: “No matter your age or skill level, Lumosity knows that all brains are different, and our program adapts to your unique strengths and weaknesses.”

Classic FM

Listening to classical music has proven to offer a substantial number of health benefits. From reducing blood pressure and stress levels to improving the quality of your sleep, classical music has a profound effect on our bodies and brains. Scientists at the University of Helsinki have even discovered that listening to the likes of Beethoven, Rachmaninov and Mozart actually alters the function of our genes in a positive way.

One of the world best sources of classical music is via the radio station Classic FM which you can listen to via their downloadable app. If you prefer to watch as well as listen to classical music, the Bolshoi Theatre in Russia is streaming live performances of their world-class ballets via their YouTube channel for free.