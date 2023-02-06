The average person rarely understands how much 3D technology affects our daily lives. From the movies we watch every day to the games we play, everything we see has been carefully designed to provide a unique user experience. But have we ever wondered who is the artist behind this? Who breaks the mold and brings new horizons to technology? We spoke to a talented 3D artist Vitaly Shytnev, who shared some details about his artistic path, personal achievements, insights for the development of digital art, and his own plans for the future.

What do you think are your personal qualities and talents that have influenced your career the most? It’s always curious to learn more about people’s backgrounds.

I have gained a lot of experience and unique skills after almost 20 years of experience in working and teaching in various areas of design. After graduating from the Academy of Fine Arts and having academic knowledge in the field of art and design, I built my career as a motion graphic designer and 3d artist r. I used to develop creative concepts from scratch , create motion graphics and 3d animation for sports shows, create videos for projections on building constructions, as well as car presentations, make graphics for tv shows, feature films and advertisements, work as an Art Director for leading international advertising agencies and a Creative Director for numerous brands. Thanks to all this vast accumulated experience and deep understanding of the working processes in various areas of design, I succeeded in building myself as a unique professional, allowing me to solve the most complex assignments, sharing my own experience and inspiring the team, which works on the project.

Where were you born? Have you ever thought of becoming an artist in your childhood?

I was born and raised in an ordinary Belarusian family in the capital of Belarus, the city of Minsk. Since the times of my early childhood, as far as I could remember, I used to carry colored pencils and felt-tip pens in my hands permanently, drawing with them wherever I could find a spot. I used to enjoy sculpting various buildings from plasticine and folding some interesting constructions out of pieces of paper. A bit after I was passionate about drawing comics, inventing graphic novels and unique characters for them. I have filled hundreds of sheets of paper with my drawings, and they are still kept in my parents’ house in a large box.

The appearance of the first personal computer in my house was something magical and incredible. At that time, I still had no idea of all opportunities for growth, development, and self-realization as an artist opening up in front of me, but I had a clear understanding that my future life would be connected with that.

And what about your parents, did they help you pursue your goals and dreams?

My father was passionate about collecting books about ancient Japanese art. As a child, I loved to watch them for hours. These albums indirectly influenced the beginning of the formation of my artistic taste. I tried hard to transfer engravings with samurai and geishas to paper, I did my best to draw hieroglyphs that I saw in those books. When my father noticed all that, he understood that my desire and talent should be forwarded in the right direction. He showed my drawings to Vasily Fedorovich Sumarev, who was one of the famous artists in Minsk. He confirmed that I needed to keep on developing my abilities. So from the age of five years old, I started to study at the children’s art studio, founded by him personally.

When I got older, approximately the period of a regular high school, I entered the school of arts. During my high school times, I did a transition to the lyceum of architecture and arts, which I graduated from. It helped me a lot to prepare for admission to the Belarusian Academy of Arts. By that time, I already had a clear understanding that my entire future life would be connected with art and design, and I entered the first year of the Faculty of Design. At that time, technology started developing at an incredible speed, a lot of computer programs for graphic design appeared, and I became the first student in the course group who did the thesis using a computer. A few years after my graduation, I completed the classical animation courses at the same Academy.

Have you worked or studied with any famous people in your life?

During my entire career, I was lucky to meet a lot of famous and successful people from different fields. When I was working at the Young & Rubicam advertising agency, I was fortunate to be a part of the team of the talented creative director Marco Cremona. We used to work together on advertising campaigns for Burger King where I learned a lot of things from him.

While working on the graphics for the series, I had a chance to get to know the work of Rutger Hauer and Christopher Lambert.

I know you’ve been a lecturer in the Department of Motion Design at the British School of Design for more than a year, and it’s a unique experience. What are your current goals in life, and where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I have a lot of plans. Currently, I am at a certain stage of my life when I have already accumulated a certain amount of knowledge, experience, and skills. I feel like sharing my deep knowledge with starting designers and 3d artists. I had an amazing teaching experience at the British School of Design https://britishdesign.ru/en/. I have been working as a teacher at the motion design department for more than a year. Live communication with students and the opportunity to share my knowledge cannot be overestimated. This experience helped me overcome my fear of speaking in front of the public and learn how to express my thoughts in a more clear way. This year I participated in the CG Event conference https://cgevent.ru/speakers. I have plans to continue taking part at thematic meetings and recording educational videos for the YouTube platform. In addition, I do my best and I have a sincere interest in the development of technology. I am fascinated by the concept of metaverses. I try to develop this skill and work on creating unique projects for this subject. I have another big and very important goal to hold an exhibition of my personal works in Miami and New York. When I have a bit of spare time, I work on this project for my own pleasure.

What awards have you received?

I participated in the projects and received approximately 15 awards at the international festivals, including: CLIO AWARDS Bronze Winner, Cannes Lions – Bronze in PR, Cannes Lions – Bronze in Design, Epica Awards – Gold in Creative Technology, Epica Awards – Silver in Online and Viral Films.

How do you plan on becoming better at what you do in the future?

The future has already come. I admire the incredibly fast development of technology, and I clearly see a lot of awesome opportunities that open up in front of all creative individuals in various fields. I moved my 3D gallery from Instagram https://www.instagram.com/zero.one.gems to the metaverse https://www.spatial.io. I guess that the development of AR/VR and virtual metaverses will be exponential, but for now these technologies are only at the beginning of their journey.