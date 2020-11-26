4kFinder Video Downloader Review – Free Video Downloader for Mac

Being an average fan of YouTube, one thing I like about YouTube is that I contain oceans of content available for viewers to consume. You can just go to the website and start watching whatever you like in the highest possible resolution your device supports. But the biggest downside is that you can only stream that content online. Downloading withing a YouTube app is an option but that only downloads in 1080p max. So, downloading for offline playback option isn’t available on YouTube. At least there is no legal way to do that.

A lot of content creators on YouTube are now making videos in at least 4k resolution. Some are taking this to the highest possible resolution too like 8k. But 4k is so far getting standard now as a lot of consumer devices now support 4k playback natively.

For sure playing 4k resolution content over a data connection or limited data is costly and there isn’t any good software available that can download those videos in crisp 4k resolution. If you want to download those 4kFinder Videos, then I’d say that you are out of luck as far as first-party methods are concerned. If you are looking for something definitive, check out 4kFinder Video Downloader. It is one of the best video downloaders that will help you download YouTube videos without any hassle.

4kFinder Video Downloader Features

4kFinder is free to use video downloader that lets you download full HD, 4k, and even videos in 8k resolution. It allows you to download videos from not just YouTube but also from Facebook, Vimeo, and many other video sites in high quality. 4kFinder Video downloader is actually one of the most feature-packed software solutions that should get the job done for you without any issues that might come in the way.

Here are some of the great features of this software so you can make the most of the situation and have a proper understanding of it, too.

Download YouTube playlist and channels

What makes 4kFinder Video Downloader unique from the other available software is that it allows you to not just download a single video in the highest possible resolution, but you can even download the complete playlists. If that is not enough, you can simply subscribe to a channel in software so every time there is a new video uploaded on that channel, 4kFinder Video downloader will automatically download that for you.

Download Video in any format

4kFinder Video downloader allows you to save entire YouTube videos, playlists, and channels in all the most commonly used file formats like MP4, MKV, M4A, MP3, FLV, 3GP. So, you can easily play them on other devices too.

Extract YouTube subtitles

This software allows you to download the subtitles and annotations in .srt format for the desired video or the whole playlist with just one click.

Get videos in 4K quality

4kFinder Video downloader software allows you to download a video in HD 1080p, HD 720p, 4K, and 8K resolution. So, you can enjoy those videos on your HD TV, iPad, iPhone, Galaxy Edge, and other devices.

3D video download

When choosing a 3D video to download, you’ll find a small special icon among available formats after video parsing. Watching shows and cartoons in 3D is one of a kind experience.

Support all popular video sites

4kFinder Video Downloader supports all the major and famous content sharing websites. It allows you to download high-quality videos and audios from YouTube, Vimeo, SoundCloud, Flickr, Facebook and DailyMotion, Tumblr, YouTube Gaming.

360° videos download

360° video allows its viewers to drag and rotate the viewing angle with the mouse or by touch. With the 4kFinder Video downloader, you can also download those videos.

Cross-Platform Compatibility

4kFinder Video Downloader is a cross-platform software. You can get it for your Windows and macOS.

Why Use 4kFinder Video Downloader?

Now we have talked about the main features of the 4kFinder Video downloader. Next, let’s talk about why you should use it. To be honest, there are many things to talk about, but I’ll keep this as simple as possible for you.

Download Videos/Music Legally

The best reason for the question that why you should use this software is that everything you download with it won’t be illegal. With this software, you really don’t have to worry about anything. Just download the desired files and enjoy them.

Fast and Easy

The second most important question is how fast it can download the desired files. So let me assure you that it works really fast. The only thing that will keep this software from downloading files at the highest speed will be your own internet connection limits.

Completely Safe

4kFinder Video downloader is completely safe to download. It doesn’t contain any virus, malware, or any hidden programs to use your hardware resources without you knowing about that. It’s marked as 100% safe to use software by more than 52 anti-viruses.

How to use 4kFinder Video Downloader?

Running 4kFinder Video downloader is actually way easier than you might have thought. It’s just a matter of a few clicks. Here is how to download YouTube video to MP4 in just three steps.

Step 1: All you have to do is to copy the link of your desired video, music, or playlist from the browser and click “Analyze” in the software.

Step 2: Downing this will show all the available formats for that specific video, music, playlist, select accordingly and click “Download“.

Within no time the downloading starts.

Step 3: Switch to the “Finished” tab to locate the downloaded videos and audios.

4kFinder Video Downloader Pricing

4kFinder Video downloader is free to download and use. But Activating premium features allows you to download unlimited YouTube playlists, no advertisements, unlimited subtitles download, unlimited channel download, and unlimited subscription features.

Personal License : It costs $29.95 and can be run on 1 PC/Mac.

: It costs $29.95 and can be run on 1 PC/Mac. Family License: It costs $49.95 and can be run on 5 PC/Mac.

Conclusion

Being an avid YouTube content viewer and music listener, one thing that always bothered me was ho streaming videos in the highest possible resolution gets difficult. And the trouble I had to go through to find and download music at a high bit rate. With the 4kFinder Video downloader, I no longer have to worry about all that. I can get and download whatever I like within 2 to 3 clicks.

If you are looking for something that gives you a good performance and something that remains consistent, this software is the way to go.

Pros / Cons

Pros Cons Basic features free to use

Easy to use

Amazing features.

Download any music or video off YouTube

Super-fast downloading speed

Up to 8k resolution downloading The paid version required to access premium features.

Download