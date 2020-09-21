8 Ways That Trucking Has Changed In The Last Ten Years And Some Future Trends We Might See

The trucking industry in the past few years has seen a whirlwind of change thanks to investment in technology, better infrastructure, and improved safety.

The industry is further evolving in terms of stricter government regulations, availability of detailed guidelines on fleet management, and the need to replace retiring drivers.

Here we are going to discuss eight major ways trucking has changed in the last ten years and some future trends we might see –

1. Trucking Industry Changes Through Technology

Rapid technological innovations in trucking practices and highway transportation have made trucking less expensive, more productive, and much faster over the past decade. Further, technology has also made the concept of road safety a reality with fewer road fatalities, despite the massive increase in trucking traffic.

2. Introduction Of ELDs (Electronic Logging Devices)

There were several apprehensions that the new rules and mandatory ELD would be bad for the trucking industry as a whole. But as the new regulations and requirements went into effect, trucking companies learned to adapt even when ELD monitoring has cramped the earning ability of some drivers.

3. Connected Vehicles

The evolution of connected vehicle technology is one of the biggest changes the trucking industry has seen in the last few years. Whether it is GPS-based telematics devices, driver cams, driver mentoring devices, video surveillance, workforce management/dispatch, and routing software, or the ubiquitous smartphone, connected vehicle technology has completely transformed the face of the trucking industry.

4. The Debut Of Electric Trucks

The debut of commercial electric trucks is another major change that the industry has witnessed in recent times. These new electric vehicles range in size from small light trucks up to the largest tractor-trailer vehicles.

5. Shift In Production Locations

Unlike the previous trend where the production locations for well-known trucking companies have remained constant, companies are now starting to look at newer locations to be able to conduct their production operations and meet the demand for trucks that currently exists.

6. The Explosion In Data And Information

The amount of data in the trucking industry has grown at a rapid pace in the last few years. The growing amount of data has allowed connecting more drivers, more trucks, and more assets. It is estimated that by 2025, there will be 50 billion connected devices in the industry, creating an opportunity to connect like never before.

7. Incorporation Of Data Analytics

Data Analytics is one of the important tools that businesses around the world are looking to explore and incorporate in their operations to boost the overall impact of their businesses.

An increasing number of companies in the trucking industry are now realizing the benefit of incorporating data analytics into the work that they do, and more are likely to follow the trends in the coming year.

8. Wireless Networks Begin 5G Rollout

As the wireless networks installed 5G equipment last year, the speed and power of 5G began to change what trucking companies can track and monitor freight remotely as they travel across the roads. This will lead to supply chains and freight hauling becoming more efficient as they learn from the data and get much smarter.

Future Trends In Trucking Industry

Let’s also have a look at some of the trends that are likely to surface in the trucking business in the future, to see how they would truly impact the industry.

The Rise In Fuel Cost

With fuel prices soaring every day, the entire transportation industry is facing challenges, and the trucking industry is no exception to this. Fuel has always been one of the biggest expenses in the trucking business, and this continuous increase in fuel cost will make the truck owners opt for alternative fuel trucks and electric trucks in the future.

Rapid Urbanization

The trucking industry is also likely to see the rapid growth of urbanization in the coming years. The last few years have seen a wide-scale development, with most rural areas being converted into urban landscapes. This will make it easier for trucks to be able to traverse through parts that they weren’t able to before.

Impact Of eCommerce

The rise of e-commerce shopping has had a strong impact on the entire trucking industry. An increasing number of people now are turning to online shopping for both large purchases as well as for everyday household items. This will translate to a rise of not only long-haul trucking jobs in the future but also local delivery jobs to allow drivers the flexibility of choosing where they want to work.

Increased Reliance On Blockchain

Although an old technology now, blockchain is all set to make its biggest impact on the LTL and trucking industry as a whole. Once the initial set-up and implementation are done, digital documentation can allow companies to save on supply chain costs significantly.

With robust encryption and security measures along with the digital nature of blockchain, it offers all stakeholders with the visibility to maintain oversight on each and every delivery. The future is likely to see more and more companies coming online with blockchain technology to stay relevant and competitive in the market.

The Rise In Sustainable Business Models

Another interesting trend to look for in the future is more and more companies adapting to sustainable business models. This offers a unique opportunity for companies within the supply chain industry (trucking companies, especially) to provide sustainable solutions for their customers looking to make their products greener. The idea will be to keep sustainability at the forefront while companies aim to reduce empty truck space and wasted carbon emissions.

Bottom Line

With a rapid increase in expenses of trucking companies (fuel, labor, parts, etc.), the players in the industry are looking to apply new methods and innovative strategies to improve both efficiency and mobility.

To achieve this objective, the need for trucking companies is to go with the tides of modern trucking industry technology trends, remain competitive to look ahead and be ready to invest in their fleet management and leverage modern technologies that facilitate seamless deliveries.