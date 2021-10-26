Bitcoin is one of the most popular assets across the UK, especially amongst the country’s younger population. According to a survey conducted by Charles Schwab, UK investors between the ages of 18 and 37 are significantly more likely to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies than in shares. So, how can UK investors make Bitcoin investments? Read on to learn the answer.

A Guide to Bitcoin Investing in the UK:

Step one – opening a broker account

The first thing to do to invest in Bitcoin in the UK is to get an account opened with a broker. While there are numerous brokers available throughout the country, you must choose one FCA-regulated. Other factors to consider while choosing a broker include the transaction charges and the simplicity/complexity of the broker’s trading platform. Most brokers allow you to make an account over the internet, and the process is fairly simple and normally does not take more than a few minutes.

Step two – making a deposit

Once you have completed the formalities and gotten your broker account confirmed, you will be required to pay a deposit. The minimum deposit requirement varies from broker to broker, and you can make the payment through various methods, including credit or debit cards, PayPal, Neteller, or Skrill. You can also make a bank transfer, but a transaction performed through this method might take several days to complete.

Step three – Searching for investments

After you have made the deposit payment and the transaction has been processed, you can use your broker’s platform to search for investments. Since we are discussing Bitcoin investments, you should enter ‘BTC’ in the search bar of the interface and choose the results you get. Doing so will redirect you to the specific investment page for Bitcoin, where you will be able to access various charts and other research materials that will help you learn more about the digital currency and how it is currently performing. Make sure that you spend a considerable amount of time familiarising yourself with Bitcoin before moving on to the next step.

Step four – Completing the investments

Once you have spent sufficient time learning about the coin and feel you are confident enough to trade, you should proceed to choose the ‘trade’ option available on your broker’s platform interface. At this point, you will be required to put in the amount you want to invest in the crypto. Once again, the minimum investment amount will vary between brokers. Once you have decided an amount, enter it and then confirm the trade using the button present on the page of the platform. The Bitcoin tokens will be transferred to your broker portfolio – the tokens will safely remain there for as long as you want to hold them. We recommend starting off by investing a small amount and getting a feel of the process before moving on to bigger investments. If you decide to sell the coins, you can do so directly through the portfolio.

Final Word

To conclude, Bitcoin is immensely popular throughout the UK, and this popularity is only going to increase. Through this brief guide, we attempted to cover the various major steps involved in Bitcoin investments in the UK. Bitcoin’s autonomy, versatility, and high profit potential make it one of the most desirable investments for investors in the UK and all over the world. If you are a UK-based investor looking to start your journey into the world of crypto investments, we strongly recommend you to check out bitcoin smarter trading app.