Some years ago, the famous American futurist and robotics guru Cynthia Breazeal wisely said:

“If you look at the field of robotics today, you can say robots have been in the deepest oceans, they’ve been to Mars… but they’re just now starting to come into your living room. Your living room is the final frontier for robots.”

As a private citizen, your living room might be the final frontier for robots, but as an entrepreneur, especially if you’re involved in the manufacturing industry, robotics is changing the way we do business beyond all recognition from a few years ago. Robots can make cars, appliances, spare parts and millions of other things at super speed so that entrepreneurs don’t have to pay human beings to carry out repetitive labor.

That’s all very well, but, naturally, it affects the way in which companies need to produce sales quotations to potential and existing customers. The only thing is, if your production line can suddenly turn out 100 articles per hour as a robot is doing all the hard work, rather than 10 humans doing the same thing in double the time, what happens if you get your price quote wrong? You’ve suddenly ended up with a lot of unused goods sitting in packing cases in your warehouse!

Revenue Intelligence

With increased manufacturing efficiency comes the need, likewise, for increased business process efficiency, and never more so than when providing accurate quotes to customers. This is where the AI-driven facility of Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) software comes into its own.

CPQ software is one of many facilities that have become known as ‘revenue intelligence’ packages. Simply put, a CPQ platform is a simple way of managing extremely complex quotes, especially when many hundreds of thousands of units might be required from a robotic production line environment in a manufacturing setting. CPQ, in short, simply uses artificial intelligence to cope with the thousands of potential interdependencies that might exist when a manufacturing or service company is quoting for a customer.

Irrespective of whether the goods and services being quoted for are intended for e-commerce shopping or brick-and-mortar stores, if a quote isn’t accurate, the supplier is either going to lose the opportunity if the price is too high, or end up working for nothing if the accepted quote turns out to be unprofitable.

Get your quotes wrong and you might end up as toast…

For example, let’s imagine that a manufacturer of domestic appliances receives a request for proposal (RFP) from a retailer of domestic kitchen toasters. First of all, the quote needs to be configured within the CPQ software, which uses a rules-based architecture – various fields are filled out manually to feed the AI with base data. That’s the relatively simple part:

Configure – customer [identity] requires [number of units] of [model of toaster] in [color] by [date]. Or something along those lines.

– customer [identity] requires [number of units] of [model of toaster] in [color] by [date]. Or something along those lines. Price – the system is already pre-programmed with the hundreds of component parts which comprise the model of toaster. The CPQ platform then produces a cost price, including labor and / or robot time, to assign a net cost of producing each toaster. The AI then considers whether there are any contractual discounts to be applied for that particular customer, and also works out discounts for quantity. Obviously, a customer buying 10,000 toasters is going to get each one somewhat cheaper than if they are only purchasing 1000 units.

– the system is already pre-programmed with the hundreds of component parts which comprise the model of toaster. The CPQ platform then produces a cost price, including labor and / or robot time, to assign a net cost of producing each toaster. The AI then considers whether there are any contractual discounts to be applied for that particular customer, and also works out discounts for quantity. Obviously, a customer buying 10,000 toasters is going to get each one somewhat cheaper than if they are only purchasing 1000 units. Quote – having considered all the above factors, the quote is then displayed on a dashboard with a transparent and easy to understand breakdown of how the quote was generated.

The price of electrical goods can be shocking!

That all seems simple enough – but think about the possible combinations and potential for misquote disaster if an external factor changes, which may well have an interdependent relationship with other criteria in the mix. Let’s say that the customer sends an RFP for 100,000 toasters, but 50,000 of them are for the European market, and the remainder for the USA. The American appliances are going to run on 110 volts, the European ones at 240 volts.

Many components will change, regulations and standards differ, which would throw a manual quote into disarray if the customer asks to change quantities. But the CPQ software effortlessly produces an amended quote that can be e-mailed in seconds, as the operator only needs to change the fields of say, toaster [model], [number-units] and perhaps, [market_region] for all the interdependencies and price changes to be taken into account.

Industry 4.0

As discussed further above, however, unless the wider adoption of new business practices, known as ‘Industry 4.0’ are expanded to all processes, CPQ software still can’t fulfil those orders to be shipped any quicker or cheaper. Industry 4.0 is a term that describes the vast and accelerating changes within the manufacturing sector by cutting-edge new technologies, such as machine learning and AI, robotics, IoT (the internet of things), virtual and / or augmented reality, Big Data analytics, and manufacture by 3-D printing – just to name a few.

In summary, CPQ can improve profitability on quotes, and robots on assembly lines can hugely reduce downtime. But unless sales and customer service processes are likewise transformed, manufacturing companies will not fully benefit from Industry 4.0; especially those that perform their own distribution and don’t rely on retailers or wholesalers for collection and shipping.