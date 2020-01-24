How to Fix ACMarket Not Working or Stopped Working

ACMarket is the best alternative source of Android apps and games, including modified content. Although it is stable, getting it to work sometimes causes a headache. Several common errors have been reported to us, and we provide you with the solutions below.

ACMarket Errors and Solutions

Problem Parsing Package

This error comes about when the APK parser is not correct. Nothing more than analyzing a string of symbols, characters, and digits, if the parser can’t read the string, it will throw up an error. This error can also appear when ACMarket has not fully downloaded, is not compatible with your device, the file is corrupted, or your security settings are stopping the download.

It sounds far worse than it is, and there are a couple of ways to try fixing it. Start with Method 1 and work through until something works:

Method 1: Check Manifested ACMarket APK File

This is a file that contains your customizations. You may have extracted the APK file, made some changes and saved it and that could cause the error:

Open the file on your device and look for androidmanifest.xml Tap it and change it back to default Save it and look at the name – if you gave the file a new name, this could also cause the error.

If you are experienced in coding, you can also examine the code to see if you can spot any errors.

Method 2: USB Debugging

This seems to be the most popular solution:

Launch Android Settings Go to About Device and find Build Number Tap it seven times, and you will see a popup saying, “You are now a developer.” Go into Settings again and choose Developer Options Enable USB Debugging and close Settings You should be able to install ACMarket now

Method 3: APK File Corrupted

The only real way to deal with this is to delete ACMarket entirely from your device and reinstall it, using the official download guide and links.

ACMarket Not Installed

This can happen for several reasons, and there are a couple of methods for solving it:

Method 1: Clearing Package Installer Data and Cache

Open the iOS Settings app and go to Apps (it may be Manage Apps) Tap the option and go to System Tap on Package Installer and click on Clear Cache and Clear Data buttons. These options are in Storage for Android 6.0 Marshmallow users.

If that doesn’t do the trick, try the next method:

Method 2: Enable Unknown Sources

This should be done before you try installing any third-party content on your device:

Open Android Settings and go to Security Enable Unknown Sources Close Settings and install ACMarket – if it still doesn’t work, delete it and try again, making sure that option is enabled.

Method 3: Rooted Devices

Slightly more advanced and only for those who have previously rooted their device:

Open the browser on your rooted device and find a good root explorer app Download it and then open it Copy the APK and go to System Tap on App and make sure permissions are enabled for the app Shut Settings and ACMarket should be on your device

Method 4: Clear Your Device

You can also go through your device and remove anything that is no longer required – uninstall apps that you don’t use, delete documents, move media onto an external storage device, and so on. If you are trying to install ACMarket onto an SD card, make sure it is mounted correctly. This isn’t recommended as not all APK files can be read by the Package Installer if they are on an SD card – try to use internal storage only.

ACMarket Stopped Working

There are three primary reasons for this, and we have three fixes:

Method 1: Reset App Preferences

This is the most successful:

Launch Settings and go to Apps or App Manager Tap the menu for All Apps Tap on Reset App Preferences Tap Reset Now on the confirmation message Try again, and the app should work

Method 2: Clear Package Installer Cache and Data

Open Settings>Apps (Manage Apps) Go to System Apps and tap Clear Data and Clear Cache (In Storage for Android 6.0 users)

Method 3: Enable Unknown Sources

Go into Android Settings and into Security Tap to Enable Unknown Sources ACMarket should now work.

If not, delete it and start again, keeping the Unknown Sources option enabled.