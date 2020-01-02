The Advancement Of Game Design In Online Slots

Over the last few decades, slots have come a very long way indeed. Back when they came out, they were large physical machines that offered very straightforward gameplay with no special features at all. You would pull a large lever at the side of the machine and the three reels would spin. If you matched three symbols, you would receive a pay-out. These gaming machines became popular throughout the world because of their simplicity and the fact that, if you got lucky, you could win every so often and even make a profit.

As technology advanced, so did slot machines. The next big step forward came with the introduction of video slots. These were still physical gaming machines, yet they used video screens to display the reels and were able to offer special features. Video slot machines remain popular to this day and are synonymous with land-based casinos. A typical casino today has way more video slot machines than any other type of casino game.

Then came online slots. These are essentially the same as video slots, except that they can be played on desktop computers and laptops and are played over the internet. They’re the driving force behind the continuing growth of the online gambling industry and are incredibly varied and diverse. There are pretty much no limits when it comes to online slots: they come in practically any kind of theme imaginable and have all sorts of creative features, from walking wilds and duplicating reels, to mini-games and multipliers. Some online slots even break the traditional format of having pay lines: some use the all-ways-win mechanic that can give you hundreds or even thousands of ways to win, while others have you win by forming clusters of matching symbols.

If you take a typical online slot and compare it with a classic slot machine from several decades ago, you'll see there's a huge change between the two. Not only do today's slots have more features, but they also offer a more advanced gaming experience thanks to their graphics, storyline and sound effects. Players these days are used to slots having lots of features. What they really want is an immersive gaming experience that has exceptional attention to detail, realistic visuals and compelling characters. They don't just want to spin the reels of a slot and maybe win a bit of money; they want to be wowed by the game so much that they feel the need to play again and again.

When it comes to slot design, many providers constantly try to push boundaries and take the online slot experience to the next level. One of the latest advances in slot design is 3D graphics. A growing number of online slots are being designed with 3D graphics to make them as interactive and engaging as possible. An advantage of these slots is that you don’t even have to wear 3D glasses to get the full visual effect; the graphics are designed in such a way that they’ll practically leap off the screen at you no matter what.

Video games have long been popular because of the rich, detailed and in-depth gaming experiences they offer. Many of these games require dozens or even hundreds of hours of gameplay in order to be completed. Slot design has been borrowing quite heavily from video game design in recent years. Playing slots used to involve just pulling a lever and hoping for a winning combination to land.

Nowadays, slots are more like video games in that they have theming, storylines, characters – some of them even have short movie-like trailers. There’ll always be a clear distinction between slots and video games, though it’s clear to see that video games have encouraged providers to make playing slots a more appealing experience. With today’s online slots, it’s not just about spinning the reels and matching symbols on a pay line. Instead, it’s about being taken to a new world, following a storyline, meeting various characters and appreciating the finer details. Slots by their nature are quick to play, but thanks to advances in their design, people should want to play slots for longer than before.

It’s already been mentioned that slots come in a wide variety of themes, from underwater adventures and outer space escapades to fairy-tale worlds, ancient civilizations and many more. Visit any online casino slot collection and you’ll see all sorts of themes. Most slots are created with brand new stories and concepts in mind. However, quite a few slots are themed after popular IPs (intellectual properties), such as popular TV shows, brands, movies, music acts, and celebrities. Such slots are often referred to as branded slots. The idea behind them is that if someone sees a slot themed after a film they’ve recently seen, they’re more likely to want to play that slot. Some examples of branded slots include Jumanji (based on the original 1995 film) and Conan (based on the 1982 film Conan the Barbarian), both of which are by the provider NetEnt. Branded slots are typically very well themed and some of them even feature the likeness of the actors/actresses/singers – for example, the Bridesmaids slot by Microgaming features the main characters as symbols on the reels.

So, what’s next for online slots? We already have loads of different gameplay features and slots with incredibly immersive graphics, many themed after popular IPs, so where can slots go from here? Over the next few years, we can expect many more branded slots to be released and we can expect the technical aspects of slots to become even more advanced. Virtual reality slots may well become more commonplace if virtual reality becomes a hit. SlotsMillion was the first online casino to offer these slots, which can be played with a virtual reality headset. The headset makes you think you’re in a land-based casino playing video slot machines, whereas, in reality, you’re playing online slots. If online slots are immersive, virtual reality slots are even more so. It will be very exciting to see more virtual reality slots and casinos launch and to see just how advanced slots can get.