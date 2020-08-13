There are many different advantages of using PDF files. You can learn more about these important benefits by clicking right here.

When browsing online, it’s probably only a matter of time before you come across PDF files. The PDF may be the most important file format today, present in books and other documents.

Have you ever wondered why the PDF is so popular? The PDF has been slowly creeping up in popularity over the recent years and you’ll see banks, schools, and offices use it regularly. This is why it’s the perfect time to start jumping in and enjoying the benefits of using PDF files.

If you want to see what all the buzz about PDF’s is about, read on. Down below, we’ve outlined all the advantages of PDF files for you.

Format Retention

A common problem people encounter when sharing documents is a lack of similarity from the source document. This is due to the dissimilarity of font style, version, layout, display, and format between the word processing programs.

Why use PDF then?

Once you convert it to PDF, it will look the same across different devices and platforms. Many operating systems support it so you can access it everywhere.

Insert Visual Elements Without Problems

Compared to other files, you can append different media file formats like images, and music to a PDF file. This is available during editing without disrupting the overall look of the document.

The files convert to an FLV file format compatible with different operating systems. The readers of the document can play the media file without the help of any external software.

Put Passwords in Your Document

Do you have some sensitive information and data from work within your devices? Confidentiality is crucial no matter what your profession might be.

Provide extra protection by adding passwords to your file. This ensures that it is private and away from prying eyes. It will only give access to the people you trust with the password.

Content Security

Make sure the content of your document won’t change without your knowledge. If it does get compromised, it will leave a digital footprint.

PDF keeps a record of every edit and change. It’s secure and any kind of modification is traceable, a feature ideal for legal settings.

Convert From Any File Format

If you want to access a PDF using different file formats, then don’t worry. An amazing feature of PDF files is its ability to convert almost any file format into a viewable PDF.

You can convert to PDF from formats like MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Fill & Sign Form, Rich Text, and other file formats. This can also go the other way around. You can view here to learn how to convert an ASPX to PDF.

Electronic Signature

There’s no need to print your document to apply your signatures. It’s a hassle for the papers to go around and return to you for confirmation. Instead, you can put electronic signatures on your PDF file.

Don’t worry because e-signatures are as valid as handwritten signatures.

Compact

Do you have problems sending large documents via email? Are you worried that compressing it will reduce the quality? With a PDF, you can compress a file without affecting the overall quality of the document.

Want to learn how to use PDF files and its many features? We have more articles that can help you and encourage you to give them a read today!