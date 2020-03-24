AeroAdmin Review – Best Remote Desktop Software

If you are a tech nerd or just happen to know your way out of some common computer-related problems, chances are your friends have probably asked you to help them with some problem. Helping a non-technical person in fixing a computer problem over the call is a nightmare. They can make even the simplest task that requires some clicks here and there, a most hectic thing to do. And you can’t do anything about that cause you are not near that machine to fix that by yourself.

Luckily! Remote Desktop Software was developed so that people can access someone’s computer remotely and perform the tasks easily. Remote Desktop allows you to access your friend, colleague or costumer’s computer remotely from anywhere as long as you have a Remote Desktop client software on the machine. Here we present a Remote Desktop program AeroAdmin, a simple to use remote desktop tool famous for its simplicity, affordability and best of all, being more than a Remote Desktop Program (RDP).

Why Use AeroAdmin?

AeroAdmin is a simple to use Remote Desktop tool that connects to computers on the same LAN network and gives you remote system administration, monitoring of the remote system, meeting and setting up an online office. On a personal level, this allows you to connect with your home workstation remotely or just help a friend solving a tech problem without stretching your hair over the call helping them. This is one of the best TeamViewer alternatives available in the market.

Here in this article, we will be reviewing AeroAdmin and find out what makes it one of the best choices while looking for Remote Desktop Programs over the internet. This will help you in making an informed decision whether it is the software you have been looking for or not.

AeroAdmin Features

Before diving deep, it is important to mention all the features AeroAdmin claims to do, at least on paper it does. But we will be mentioning the ones that we found working. These are the key features AeroAdmin is capable of performing for you.

Unattended Access

Unattended access is a feature that allows you to configure a program into the services of a personal PC or a server or a Home workstation so that it runs automatically with other Operating system services as you turn on the system. Unattended is one of my favorite features in AeroAdmin. This helps you by configuring up the program as a service in your system that you frequently want to remotely access. This eliminates the need for a physical presence on the remote side of the system every time you want to establish a connection.

In unattended access mode, you can log on/off the remote computer, switch users and log into the safe mood too. However, you cannot turn that automatically on if the system is completely shut down. For that, you have to turn on Wake On Lan Connection from the system BIOS settings.

File Transfer

Having the power to transfer files to your remotely connected computer is certainly a peace of mind. You don’t have to wait for being present at the remote system to set up those files. One of the major advantages of AeroAdmin is that it gives you data security by keeping all the information and data of remote system on that system itself. And it provides you a secure encrypted channel to access that data.

You can easily move or copy these files between that admin and the remote system as per your needs. And in case of a connection drop, these file transfers are automatically paused so you can resume them as the connection becomes stable again. the data is transferred through encrypted channels to enhance security. AeroAdmin combines AES with RSA encryptions which are the same security standards employed by banks and government systems in their digital signatures.

Contacts Book

Remembering the connection ID of computers you want to remotely access is hard. For this problem, AeroAdmin provides a handy feature of contact book in which you can save computer ID, Computer Name, person name, phone, email, and other information. You can store as many as you want and at times of need, can find a specific one through the search feature. The contact book can also be exported to the cloud or saved to another PC.

Parallel Sessions

AeroAdmin allows the feature to connect one admin computer to multiple Remote computers through the same secured connections at a single time. Similarly, it also allows connecting multiple admin computers to a single remote computer.

Branding and Customization

This is a premium feature that allows you to customize the UI design of AeroAdmin as per your taste. You can put your company name and logo on it and other contact details including your company’s website.

Other Features

Strong Secure Connection

No installation or configuration required

Transparent to firewall

Free for home and personal use

Session Logs

Multi-Monitor support

Multilingual UI Support (15+ Languages)

24x7x365 Customer Support

How to Use AeroAdmin?

Setting up a connection between admin computer and remote computer through AeroAdmin is a simple 3 step task. It’s really a straight forward process that requires some clicks and some keystrokes.

Aeroadmin application is portable, which means that you don’t have to install it. just download it on both the admin and customer side. No installation required. Once it is launched, AeroAdmin will assign both the admin PC and remote PC a unique ID that will be required for the connection.

Step 1 – Request the remote computer to send you their ID and then enter the ID on the field labeled ‘Client ID/IP’.

Step 2 – Specify Exactly what you want to do on the remote PC. The available options are remote control, Monitoring or file transfer.

Step 3 – Click on the connect button to send the connection request.

You are good to go now. The remote PC receives the connection request and they can approve or reject it. The remote PC also has the option of how much control they want to allow you to have over the system. Now you have remote access to client or personal computer based on the rights allowed by the remote computer.

How to Setup Unattended Access using AeroAdmin

To set up an unattended access session, the process is a little bit different.

Step 1 – Run AeroAdmin as a service.

For this purpose, click on the Connection button in the top left corner of the user interface and select the service option. To run the program normally, just click on the service option again.

Step 2 – Configure the Access Rights.

AeroAdmin will not keep sending random access requests as it does in a normal session so you have to initialize access rights during the initial set up of AeroAdmin as unattended service.

For this, click on the connection button again and click on the access rights, then select the addition icon ( + Sign). Here enter the computer ID of admin PC and set up a password so that no one else can connect to the system. You can also set it to “any” so anyone can connect to the system remotely (not a great idea).

Finally, you will be presented with a table of access rights. Select the boxes with the rights you want to allow. You can also allow admin to change the access rights by himself.

Pricing

AeroAdmin is freely available for both personal and commercial use but as we all know nothing great comes freely. For the extra features, you have to pay a price, which isn’t that much compared to other options.

PRO – 79.99$ /per year

Ideal for individuals and businesses working remotely on a regular basis

Additional working seat: + $16

Contact book

File transfer

The operator can control 3 remote computers at a time

30 SOS messages per month

BUSINESS – 109.9$ /per year

An ideal solution for the provision of regular and spontaneous tech support

Additional working seat: + $22

Contact book

File transfer

The operator can control unlimited remote computers at a time

100 SOS messages per month

CORPORATE – 139.9$ /per year

The ultimate solution for IT professionals and businesses of any scale

Additional working seat: + $28

Contact book

File transfer

The operator can control unlimited remote computers at a time

Unlimited SOS messages per month

Supported Operating System

AeroAdmin is available for all the versions of Windows ranging from Windows XP to up till Windows 10. It is also available for macOS and Linux operating systems too.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Simple User Interface

Small footprint (2Mb size)

Portable

No network changes required Lack of password feature during normal connection

Official Website

Conclusion

As per my thoughts, AeroAdmin is a perfect tool for anyone who just wants remote access to another computer to solve an issue. It has a really small footprint, it’s portable and still has all the features that are required for a connection. Though it still lacks real scalability to make it ideal for large enterprises. But for small scale use like with family, friends and small businesses with a small budget, it will be perfect.