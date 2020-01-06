How AI Analytics Transformed the Gaming Industry

Mobile gaming offers a platform to connect and to share experiences with others. These games happen in the virtual world, so every aspect is important. Following online gaming to be perfect and competitive, big data challenges need attention. Al Analytics can help solve these issues to make online gaming opportunistic and profitable.

Why Big Data is Crucial for Gaming?

Mobile gaming provides a greater point of contact among others. If we look back a decade, launched in 2009, Rovio’s Angry Birds became a big hit in the world of online gaming. Over the next five years, 14 different versions were released and more than 2.5 billion downloads. Just like that, Clash of Clans, CandyCrush, Subway Surfer and Temple Run continue to evolve in the game industry with updated versions releasing every week. Reports show that the revenue generated from these exceeded $50M in 2017.

New games and versions introduce online requires big data prior to game development. Big data and online gaming go side by side. Gaming is a major contributor to big data. The fact that these games happen in the virtual world provides opportunities and new ways of making money. Certain games allow users to remain engaged in a game, offering new sets of gaming and buying things in the virtual world.

On the other hand, big data is having a major influence on the iGaming sector. The benefits for them to go right across the board from cost savings to product improvements and much more. The consequent improvements in player experience are driving up customer retention by personalizing every aspect of the offer from bonuses and promotions right through to setting and streamlining the odds on offer.

iGaming sector is estimated to gross $20 billion, and an estimated $400 million of that total is thought to be spent annually just in Ontario. So with iGaming revenues soaring, there can be no denying the demand for online gaming is strong. But how does this happen? Canadian online casino has managed to adapt and reinvent themselves several times over. And it’s the way they use big data analytics and data science to drive smart marketing which allows them to keep on bringing customers what they want.

What big data can do?

To monitor the general performance of gaming, its critical to measure several KPIs. KPIs include a number of active users, daily and monthly, new sign-ups, and customer lifetime value. Event-based analytics and big data reveal new opportunities for what users are doing on an app, like what they bought, what they did.

What can analytics do?

Analyzing million hours of data can provide a deep understanding of the certain elements of the game that makes the game popular and companies can use this data through analytics to increase user interaction, even analyze how many users have abandoned the game and makes the future strategy. Other challenges like moving from a free version to a paid version, analytics can help by providing an insight into customer behavior and engagement.

Data and AI-Powered analytics

Data itself is nothing unless it is converted into practical intelligence through analytics. Especially in gaming, where an anomaly or breakdown can have a huge effect. AI-powered analytics can seek out issues in real-time and sent alerts and notifications to the team so they can respond quickly to fix the problem. These analytics help the team to review critical issues like crashing, DOS attacks of an app and deploy the team to fix these things before it reaches the breaking point and impacts the business.

With analytics, companies no longer have to wait for reports like a crash, customer care details and neither rely on temporary solutions.

Mobile Gaming Needs Novel Solutions for Handling Big Data

Big data have a huge impact on online gaming operations. Exceeding $50M in revenue in 2017, it is believed that the gaming industry will reach heights of success beyond imagination. The key to the expansion of online and social gaming is big data. Other network-related measures like ping and lag rates aggravate during peak gaming times. Online gaming needs a creative and functional architecture for being on demand. Analytics allows the companies to use data from the servers and networks to interpret when and how their infrastructure is being broken.

An Easy Way To Approach Big Data

As mentioned above, data is of no value unless converted and used in some practical way. Online gaming can improve their business by combining data with actionable intelligence. The gaming world comprises of complex infrastructure with millions of interactions taking place every second, any dysfunctioning can effect in subtle and non-subtle ways. Big data in association with machine learning, gaming can improve their business intelligence.

Machine learning algorithms can rapidly identify anomalies and are smart enough to adjust long-term shifts. In gaming, nothing is stable, features can change and remove at any time, ads and promotions can begin and end, and other offerings to attract users, social media campaigns and so on.

In the gaming business, time-series data is also one of the basic inputs for automated anomaly detection. The time-series data itself is a record, not a projection, containing information which can allow data analysts to make educated guesses about what can reasonably be expected in the future.

Anodot’s real-time large-scale AI-powered Gaming Analytics

For gaming companies, growing users can result in the possibility of breakdowns and crashes. What is worse is collecting huge terabytes of data before the team is aware of the situation. Changes in active-users on a daily bases can cause false-positive alerts.

Al-powered gaming analytics can instantly discover these issues that can lead to costly business. Anodot’s real-time, large-scale AI-powered gaming analytics is totally automated and can detect any issue in the app performance, correlating the data with other measures to be recognized and acted on.

Anodot’s AI-powered gaming analytics with its high-quality alert mechanism, detect and seek out anomalies regarding business and KPIs, resulting in reducing time to review KPIs. This makes the data team more efficient and productive, based on realtime and alerts.

Business Intelligence (BI) in mobile gaming

Business Intelligence (BI) tools available on the market and tools have similar functions that provide an opportunity for end-users to analyze collected data without programming knowledge. In the gaming industry, most companies chose Tableau, Looker or Google Data Studio (GDS) because of its compatibility with big data sets, data lake architectures and data warehouses. All this to say that a tool for visualization and data modeling layer depends on your current infrastructure.

Conclusion

Mobile gaming companies with a good strategy and complex infrastructure can grow faster, attract more users and expand a business. These companies are always competitive in the market. Every company has its own databases and analytics strategy. Mobile gaming companies still need to constantly monitor top-level metric KPIs and metrics such as MAUs, DAUs, and LTV for different segments.