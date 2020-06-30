5 Amazing New Casino Games To Try This Summer

In this year of social distancing, summer may not always mean getting together with friends and throwing BBQ parties in your backyard. It could mean a whole lot of Netflix (!) or some fun with the newest online video and casino games. To help you find something to enjoy, our gaming experts have put together this list of the top new casino games on release over the coming months. They are all available at the licensed slots sites on TheSlotBuzz.com.

Before we get started, remember to gamble responsibly and always within an established budget. You can read more about responsible gambling and the dangers of problem gambling at www.begambleaware.org.

1. Star Cluster Megacluters™ Slot by Big Time Gaming

This new video slot developed by Australia’s Big Time Gaming is a hotly anticipated new grid game, with a simple yet very attractive design including a super-bright pink background and a colorful assortment of gem symbols on an expanding grid that you have to match to create cash wins.

Every time you match five or more adjacent symbols, either vertically or horizontally to form a cluster, each single symbol in your cluster is replaced by four smaller ones, allowing you to make further clusters and score further payouts as you go. This creates fun and dramatic win sequences, not unlike the famous Candy Crush game.

You can play for any amount between 10p and £20 per spin, use the auto-play function, or customize your experience by imposing loss and single win limits for safe gambling. It’s a video slot with an original format and is already popular amongst gamblers in the UK and will surely remain in the top 10 lists for months to come.

2. Crazy Time by Evolution Gaming

Crazy Time is another unique casino game you should definitely try this summer if you are into the Live TV gameshow experience with real-life presenters! Like Star Clusters, this game is fun, innovative, and more and more engaging with each new level you reach. It was created by Evolution Gaming, the same team that built another popular live casino format, Dreamcatcher.

Players bet on the outcome of a spin of the wheel and can win up to £50,000 by guessing correct segments and getting lucky with bonus boosts, multipliers, and other features.

For those interested in odds, Crazy Time has a casino Return To Player of 95.50%.

3. Cash Noire Slot by NetEnt

The new Cash Noir video slot from NetEnt was released in June 2020, but its neon-lit world of crimes, private investigators, and distressed damsels bring to mind the dark novels and films of LA in the 1930s.

The slots play out on a typical 5×4 reel set. It is elegantly designed with mystery symbols and free spins and is engaging and fun. Look out for collectible symbols that unlock clues and help you solve the crime and win the biggest prizes. With an RTP of 96.06%, spins from as little as 20p per play, and 1,024 active paylines at all times, this casino slot is ideal for both casual and hard-core slots players alike.

4. Monopoly Live

Monopoly is one of the most popular board games around, and its live version leaves nothing to be desired. Similar to Crazy Time by Evolution Gaming, it features a large spinning wheel divided into 54 equal segments. Forty-eight of these segments are marked with numbers, while the others include two Chance, three 2 Rolls, and one 4 Rolls segments.

Playing is easy. All you have to do is place your bets, then watch the presenter spin the wheel to win cash prizes, a multiplier bonus, or entry to the bonus game with bigger payouts.

The Bonus game itself takes place in a virtual 3D world similar to the board game, where Mr. Monopoly walks around the board and collects various prizes. With a minimum bet of £1 and lots of fun crammed into an attractive design, this is a great choice for all Monopoly and gambling fans.

5. IO Slot by ELK Studios

Last but not least, the IO Slot by ELK Studios is another enticing casino slot game to play this summer. The second release in the studio’s Gravity Series, it takes you a tour of a weird and wonderful promised land made up of various challenges and win opportunities. The graphics and gameplay are fantastic.

The game features six reels arranged in four to eight rows, providing between 4,096 to 262,144 ways to win on each spin. With an RTP of 96%, the game also has high volatility. Players can use multiple betting strategies and the auto-play option to customize the game to their own preferences, as well as setting up to 100 consecutive spins. This makes it a game for high-risk betting fans.

So that’s our pick of the best casino games to try this summer. They are all available at most licensed casinos in the UK. Always remember to gamble responsibly.