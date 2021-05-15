In today’s world, we continue to deal with copious amounts of data lying on our computer systems, devices, and even cloud systems. Therefore, it is essential to have a reliable utility that can help back up the data, never to lose hold of it completely.

This review will cover the main components such as pricing, features, support, and user-friendliness of one such utility – AOMEI Backupper.

AOMEI Backupper: What does it do?

AOMEI Backupper is free backup software used for backing up and restoring data on your Windows Operating System and is best for both home-based and business users. You can also sync documents to a USB drive, NAS gadget, or cloud drive as you like with Backupper’s file sync software.

In this AOMEI Backupper review, we will be taking a look at what the app offers us by highlighting the following:

Compatibility with devices

How does it function

Features

Pricing plans

AOMEI Backupper’s Compatibility

This backup software provides support for the following.”

All versions of Windows from XP to Windows 10

Various file systems such as NTFS and FAT32,

A wide range of storage devices such as HDD, SSD, and SSHD

External drives such as flash and thumb drives

AOMEI Backupper: How does it function?

Here is how you can perform backups with Backupper, step by step:

Step 1. From below the “Backup” tab, choose the “Disk Backup” option

Step 2. Name different backups through “Task Name” to differentiate the various backups. Click “Add Disk” to select the disk.

Step 3. Click to save a disk image to any local disk, an external HDD, a USB, NAS devices or network drive

Step 4. Click on “Start Backup” to initiate the process and wait until the whole process is complete. Click “Finish” for exiting the interface.

AOMEI Backupper’s Main Features

Here are some of the powerful video downloading features that AOMEI Backupper offers.

Disk cloning

Selective Backups

Scheduled Backups

Fast Performance

Top-Notch Support

User-Friendly Interface

Let’s highlight each feature in detail:

Disk cloning

AOMEI Backupper, like any other good disk cloning tool, can be used for disk backup, restoring, and cloning. It also has several utilities for managing disk images.

Selective Backups

The software is capable of performing full disk, partition, or system-only backups. However, you can also backup specific files and folders if you need to do so. Last but not least, synchronization of files between different locations is also possible through it.

Scheduled Backups

You can schedule backups and even have them triggered in response to certain events such as system shutdowns. Once your backups are created, restoring them is just a matter of selecting which backup to restore.

AOMEI Backupper can also be used for cloning disks if you need to upgrade a PC to a faster drive or one with more storage space.

Fast Performance

AOMEI Backupper can back up partition drives with large capacities in under 30 minutes without damaging any files in a process that runs faster than one might expect. The restoration process is also quick and takes only a few seconds, as it safely preserves the files.

Top-Notch Support

The support that AOMEI Back upper provides is second to none, with its video tutorials, FAQs, and how-to guides providing more than enough information for any user. The support forums response was also outstanding, with many posts occurring as we tested this posting.

User-Friendly Interface

AOMEI Backupper has a very user-friendly, easy-to-navigate interface with the main functions easily visible to the left side of the app window. Even new users can easily use the program and accomplish their required tasks within a few steps.

AOMEI Backupper’s Pricing Plans

AOMEI Backupper’s premium pricing plans are divided into three main categories:

For Windows

AOMEI Backupper Professional

This plan costs $49.95 per license with lifetime upgrades while costing $39.95 without the upgrades. However, this plan is for personal/home users only.

AOMEI Backupper Workstation

This plan is for personal and business use. It costs $59.95/License with lifetime upgrades and $49.95/License without lifetime upgrades.

For Windows Server & PC

AOMEI Backupper Server

This plan costs $188.30 per license with lifetime upgrades while costing $118.30 without the upgrades.

AOMEI Backupper Technician Plus

This plan costs $899 per license with lifetime upgrades while costing $699 without the upgrades.

For Enterprise & Service Provider

AOMEI Backupper Technician

This plan costs $499 with lifetime upgrades while costing $399 without the upgrades.

AOMEI Backupper Technician Plus

This plan costs $899 with lifetime upgrades while costing $699 without the upgrades.

*All packages come with a 90-Day Money-Back Guarantee, 256-BIT SSL order security, and 24×7 free technical support

Final Thoughts

A complete package for those looking for a viable data backup solution

Overall, the AOMEI Backupper is a complete package for all those who require frequent data and disk backups and have faced data loss in the past. There are many features in the free version of the application that make it ideal for home users. Even for business users who may require more features than home users, it is very cost-effective. The application’s interface makes it very user-friendly, even for inexperienced users. It provides excellent performance when data is backed up but works even better when recovering disk images.

AOMEI Backupper’s only drawback would be that it lacks options for encryption and comes up just a little bit short on direct support methods and documentation. Still, these pale in comparison to the benefits brought forth by this handy backup software.