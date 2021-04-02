Backups carried on a routine basis can help prevent disaster – data loss arising from hardware failures, cyberattacks, or human errors.

But, what if a fast and reliable data backup software was available for free?

In the spirit of World Backup Day, AOMEI is providing its premium backup utility – MBackupper as a giveaway.

This World Backup Day is an annual event held to remind people to back up their data before they lose it. You can download AOMEI Technology’s MBackupper – a premium backup software for iOS devices for free.

It would be best if you act fast since this special limited-time giveaway offer will be gone for good within a week.

How does the free giveaway work?

You can get the giveaway in a few simple steps:

Visit the giveaway page .

. Select MBackupper

Click “Get it now,” and a setup file becomes visible along with a text file presenting the license key.

Once the app finishes installing, enter the interface to register and input the key.

Congrats, you just got a $25.45 product for free. Begin backing up your data instantly.

MBackupper: What does it do?

MBackupper is owned by AOMEI, a company that specializes in data backup solutions and was founded in 2010. The feature-packed software solution lets you back up any files existing on your iOS devices on your PC and easily restore them in a few steps.

Here, we will be taking a look at what the app has to offer by highlighting the following: Features

Compatibility with devices

How the app functions

Pricing plans

MBackupper’s main Features

Here are some of the powerful data backup features that the MBackupper iPhone backup software offers:

Data transfer to PC or the newer iPhone

Backup Flexibility

iPhone to iPhone data transfers

Quick restoration of files

iTunes library backups

Let’s highlight each feature in detail:

1- Data transfer to PC or a new iPhone

The AOMEI MBackupper makes it incredibly convenient to transfer and shift the iPhone storage to a PC or another iPhone, with “One-click transfers,” with incredible backup speeds.

2- Backup Flexibility

Apart from letting you completely backup iPhone to computer, the AOMEI MBackupper also offers selective file backups with its incremental backup technology. It means that you can set it up to create backups of any changes to added data only, leading to decreased time, storage, and bandwidth consumption.

3- iPhone to iPhone data transfers

If you purchased a newer version of the iPhone, you might need to migrate the critical data and transfer iPhone contacts from the existing one. With MBackupper, you can easily do so, either fully or partially.

4- Quick restoration of files

What sets AOMEI MBackupper apart from its competitors is that it enables you to preview the backed-up files before recovering, allowing you only to restore the ones you choose. The restoration is complete within a short time since all you need to do find the backed-up files and hit “restore,” and the files will go back to their storage locations.

5- iTunes library backups The music you purchase or download through the iTunes store costs good, and you may not want to lose it. You can simply back the iTunes files to your computer when running low on storage and get them back once you have freed up some storage.

MBackupper’s c ompatibility with devices

MBackupper is fully compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch and can be used to back up these device’s data to any computer or external drive.

MBackupper App: How does it function?

Once you set up MBackupper on your device, you can back up your data in three easy steps:

Step 1 – Connect your iPhone with your PC

Step 2 – Choose the files whose back up you need

Step 3 – Initiate the backup process

Here are some examples of the data MBackupper backs up:

iPhone contacts – numbers, avatars, emails, attached web pages

– numbers, avatars, emails, attached web pages Media files – photos, videos, music

– photos, videos, music Text Messages – Notifications, schedules, chats, and attachments in the text messages