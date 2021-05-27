Most people want to utilize an independent disk partition utility as a substitute to the Windows Disk Manager for resizing and moving disk segments, formatting CDs, and other difficult tasks. They are looking for greater efficiency and simplicity. However, most of such tools are premium.

So, what to do?

The AOMEI Partition Assistant is a free partition manager that can turn out to be just the solution home users are looking for.

AOMEI Partition Assistant Standard: What does it do?

AOMEI Partition Assistant allows users to effectively create partitions within their drive system with many powerful features that completely control their hard disk.

In this review, we will be taking a look at what the app has to offer by highlighting the following:

Compatibility with devices.

How does it function

Features

Pricing Plans

AOMEI Partition Assistant: Compatibility with devices

The AOMEI Partition Assistant Standard is supported by various operating systems, including Windows 7/ Windows 8/ 8.1/ Windows 10 / Vista and XP, the Windows server of 2019 and 2016, Windows Server 2012 and 2012 R2, and Windows home server of 2011. It also supports various file systems such as NTFS, FAT32/FAT16/FAT12.

AOMEI Partition Assistant: How does it function

Here is how you can create the partitions with the partition software in 3 easy steps:

Step 1: Install & launch the AOMEI Partition Assistant. Right-click space is unallocated, and select “Create Partition” in the panel placed on the left (in the absence of unallocated space, skip to Solution 2).

Step 2: When the pop-up window opens, click “Advanced<<” to enter the information for the new partition, including partition size, partition label, drive letter, files system (NTFS or FAT), and partition type (logical or primary). You can also set the size of the newly created partition by dragging both edges. Once done, click “OK” to proceed further.

Step 3: You can now preview the newly formed partition. Click the “Apply” button on the toolbar to commence the “Pending Operations.” That’s it! You can now see how easy it is to use the AOMEI Partition Assistant.

AOMEI Partition Assistant: Features

AOMEI Partition Assistant offers many advanced features. Here are some of the key features:

Allocate free space

Delete, format, resize or move partitions

Split partitions

Merge partition

Convert NTFS to FAT32

Windows

1- Allocate free space

To allocate free space from one partition to the other, without deleting a partition, you can use AOMEI Partition Assistant to reallocate unused space, customize size redistribution to other partitions and undo the whole operation immediately upon erroneous selection of the partitions.

2- Delete, format, resize or move partitions

Partitioning is the way to go if you want to make a brand-new hard drive available. With AOMEI Partition Assistant, you can create, format, resize and move and delete unnecessary partitions.

3- Split partition

Usually, the ‘C’ drive contains all the important executable files and registries of Microsoft Windows. However, as users’ needs evolve, there is a need for more files to be stored without clogging the drive after a period of time of use. With the assistance of the AOMEI Partition Assistant, you can divide one major segment into two or more ones, all at once. It is ideal if you need more partitions to store different sorts of information, such as family photographs, programming applications or business files, etc.

4- Merge partition

Most people merge partitions when they face a low disk space, and the other partitions have extra space. Merging two segments into one or allocating any unallocated space to an existing segment is one of the major tasks that the AOMEI partition assistant performs.

5- Convert NTFS to FAT32

AOMEI Partition Assistant can convert NTFS to FAT32 without data loss, upholding up to 2TB of capacity size. Furthermore, it can also perform the vice versa transformation from FAT or FAT32 to NTFS efficiently.

6- Windows To Go Creator

The “Windows To Go” utility is only functional in Windows 10/8.1/8 Enterprise Edition, and if you don’t have either of these versions of Windows, you won’t be able to create a Windows 10 or 8.1/8 bootable USB drive. Buying the Windows 10 or 8.1/8 Enterprise Edition might not be the best option.

However, you can utilize AOMEI Partition Assistant’s Windows To Go Creator utility that lets you deploy a complete corporate environment that is bootable from a USB drive or external hard drive.

AOMEI Partition Assistant’s Pricing Plans

AOMEI Partition Assistant is completely free to download. Still, if you want to unlock additional features, you can upgrade to the Partition Assistant Professional version & avail of AOMEI Backupper Pro (3 Months / 2 PCs) as a gift for $47.95 with savings of $26.95.The pro version covers* 90-Day Unconditional Money-Back Guarantee, License Code Instant Delivery & 24/7/365 Lifetime Technical Support.

For Windows

AOMEI Backupper Professional

This plan costs $49.95 per license with lifetime upgrades while costing $39.95 without the upgrades. However, this plan is for personal/home users only.

AOMEI Backupper Workstation

This plan is for personal and business use. It costs $59.95/License with lifetime upgrades and $49.95/License without lifetime upgrades.

Final Thoughts

A convenient disk partition utility

Multiple applications are used for disk partition. Some are free, some paid. However, not all of them render execution and usefulness in a way that the AOMEI Partition Assistant does. The Partition Manager is free, yet to unlock its potential to the maximum, you need to buy the premium version.