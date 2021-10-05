The trend of music addiction would never go old, though the music type in trending keeps on changing. To keep the music lists organized and enjoy good quality music, people prefer using high-end music apps.

The two major ones in competition these days include Spotify and Apple music. But which one is better to use? Let’s see the details of both these apps and figure out which one you should use; Spotify or apple music?

What are Spotify and Apple Music?

In the music streaming industry, Spotify and Apple Music are the two big competitors. Both these music streaming apps allow you to listen to high-quality music while competing against each other on a global level. Each one has its distinct features making it better than the other.

Their competition benefits the recording industry by reaching the heights of digital revenue. But still, people are confused about which one they love the most, Apple Music or Spotify? Let’s compare their features and figure out which one should be preferred.

Spotify and Apple Music: Full Comparison

In this part, we’ll compare Apple Music vs. Spotify in several aspects, which will help you clarify the differences in the features of the two music apps.

Spotify

User Experience: It offers more functionality and easy volume adjustments. Spotify has a simple interface, making it easier for the users.

Music Library: It can accommodate up to 70 million songs. This way, you can add loads of your favorite music clips to the library.

It can accommodate up to 70 million songs. This way, you can add loads of your favorite music clips to the library. Music Downloads: You can download 60000 songs in your library. Now, downloading multiple songs won’t be an issue anymore.

Download Options: You can download music from Android as well as Apple devices.

You can download music from Android as well as Apple devices. Output Formats: The output files of the downloaded Spotify music are encrypted Ogg Vorbis formats. This music format disables you from playing the downloaded music on other music apps or players. You need to use SpotiKeep Converter to keep Spotify music to 100% lossless MP3, M4A, WAV, and FLAC audio formats to break the restriction.

Apple Music

User Experience: It offers easy access to the artist page but comes with physical volume adjustments.

It offers easy access to the artist page but comes with physical volume adjustments. Music library: It can accommodate 75 million songs and features integration of the iTunes library. This storage is even more than that offered by Spotify.

Music Downloads: You can download 100000 songs to your library. So, you can enjoy downloading all of your favorite songs now.

You can download 100000 songs to your library. So, you can enjoy downloading all of your favorite songs now. Download Options: Download music on your Android or Apple device. So, you are not limited to download the music, even if you are an Android or an Apple user.

Output Formats: It supports only one format – encrypted AAC format at 256Kbps. But SpotiKeep Apple Music Converter allows you to save your favorite Apple Music to MP3, M4A, FLAC, and other formats.

Now that you’ve learned the basic features of Spotify and Apple Music, let’s move on to see how the pricing and premium features differ.

Features of a Free Apple Music Account:

Pricing

No subscription fee is required.

Music Discovery:

Users can’t see and download exclusive content.

You can’t like and comment on content.

Only limited song skips are available.

Add supported Apple Music Radio stations.

You can listen to the limited Apple Music catalog.

The users can enjoy a free 3-months trial.

Audio Quality:

Users can enjoy listening to music with a quality of 160Kbps.

Features of a Paid Apple Music Account

Pricing:

The monthly subscription fee for a paid Apple Music is $10, and for students, it becomes half.

No more than six people can be accommodated in the family plan, which costs $15.

Music Discovery:

The playlist features over 75 million songs.

You can enjoy offline music listening.

Audio Quality:

The available audio quality is 256Kbps ACC.

Features of a Free Spotify Music Account

Pricing:

No monthly or annual subscription fees are required.

Music Discovery:

Adds are constantly shown to the user.

No playback controls are available to the user.

No offline listening feature is available.

Users can not set their music library.

Users can also enjoy an ad-supported free tier.

A 3-months free trial is given to the users before they decide to become regular.

Audio Quality:

The sound quality provided in the free plan is 128Kbps.

Features of a Paid Spotify Music Account

Pricing:

It charges $10 per month. For a student account, this becomes $5 monthly.

A maximum of 6 people can be accommodated in the family plan, which costs $16.

Music Discovery:

The music library has over 70 million songs, and 2.6 million podcasts are available.

No ads.

Audio Quality:

Users can enjoy an audio quality of 256Kbps ACC on web player and 320Kbps on mobile, desktop, and tablet.

Apple Music or Spotify, How to Choose?

This Spotify vs. Apple Music guide compares the different features of high-end music streaming apps to help you figure out which one suits you the most. If you have any further queries, feel free to mention them in the comment section, and we would love to answer.