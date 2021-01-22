Approaches to Creating a Product Prototype

Building a prototype is one of the critical phases in the development process. Generally speaking, it is a working model of your project that requires you to utilize all those visions that inspired your ideas. It can be anything that takes a physical shape. The simplest prototype could be made from casual things like bottles, glue, socks, etc. As a first phase, such a homemade model works great for demonstration, providing you with a great start to your project.

The same pretty much applies to IT product development. Creating a working model is crucial if you ever decide to monetize your project. It provides the ability for you to turn your ideas into something valuable to your customers. The only question here is whether to build a prototype yourself so it does not cost you too much money, or hire a professional software outsourcing company to do it for you. In this posting, we will try to help you make this difficult choice a bit easier.

What is a Prototype?

Generally, a prototype refers to an early model or sample created to test a process or concept. Prototyping is an initial stage of a software or product development. What should it look like? Well, it very much depends on your inspiration idea, your business objectives, and the money you have in your possession. What are the main phases of prototyping? Let’s find out:

Creating a simple sketch

Before transforming your idea into action, you should first get it down on paper. It would be even better if you draw it using an online tool to visualize your working model in more detail, but this is optional. Keeping a napkin may come in handy if there are too many thoughts/ideas running through your head.

Building a virtual model

Now when you have your idea at least on the back of a napkin, it is time to create a virtual sketch. A 3D rendering will help you see how the end version of your design will look, animate and rotate. Fortunately, there are numerous digital design tools out there that will help you draw a photorealistic prototype.

Creating a physical model

Once you have a virtual model completed, you can get ready to create a physical one. Actually, you may need to create several models to get a good one done. Of course, if you have the right skillset and experience, you can easily do it yourself to save some money. An alternative is hiring an outsource development and design team that will do it for you, saving your time and professionally correcting potential design flaws. So which approach is better to go with? Below, we will try to answer this question.

Main Reasons to Outsource Prototypes

Today, many businesses are deciding to outsource their development needs, including the development of prototypes and the production of experimental batches of products. So what are the benefits of outsourcing prototyping?

Bright ideas and insight

The more specialists you have involved with your project, the more benefits you will get from the early development phases. An expert outsourced software development team will effectively identify drawbacks in your design/product, allowing for smoother work and early fix. Other pros of outsourced prototype development are that new people come up with new visions and thoughts, giving you a better understanding of where your project stands.

The product gets launched faster

Outsourcing software development teams work effectively and fast, especially when compared to what you can do alone. With their knowledge/experience, you can expect your product to be launched much faster. Again, all the thinking will be performed in the early stages, which will benefit to a product release

You get the most out of your budget

Outsourcing your prototyping needs is a cost-effective solution and worth every penny of your investment. The remote teams come with new visions and ideas that you might have not considered before as part of their core responsibility. As a result, you will get a better product for a lower cost.

To Wrap It Up

Prototyping is a key stage of product development. It is all about experimenting with new ideas and generating a rough sketch of what is projected to be a useful and hopefully successful product. In its turn, outsourcing is what can help it get better. An outsourced team will expose your project to specifically designed testing methods and provide their opinions for more effective results. Finding a product development company for prototyping means that you will get a deeper insight and better outcomes. Contact us if you have any questions. Stay safe!