Top 7 Best Apps for High-School and College Students

A student’s life is nothing like a bed of roses. This article will tell you about some technological solutions called to ease it up a bit.

Please, accept my deepest condolences if you are a high-school or college student. Of course, the end product of your academic endeavors is a generous one – you are chasing a brighter future for yourself and your family. Having a degree means securing proper employment for yourself and this is nothing else but laudable. Still, everybody knows that the very process of studying is a real challenge and not everyone dares to accept it successfully. Tons of writing tasks, constant research papers, and assignments – it is even hard to simply remember what and when should be submitted to the professor. So, if you fancy making your studies a bit easier, make sure that you read this article till the end as it will tell you about the best seven study apps for high-school and college students.

Sleep Cycle

Let us start our discussion from an app that seems to be irrelevant on the list of apps for high-school and college students. However, this irrelevancy is a short-lived one because as soon as you read more about it, you will know that this is actually the first and the foremost app that you will need in your student life. You have to face the truth that healthy sleep is a basis for the cognitive processes that take place inside of your brain. This app will help you plan your sleep cycle better and will improve your morning routine by making you feel refreshed when you wake up. So, if you want to start your day ready for conquering new academic heights, make sure that you download Sleep Cycle.

Google Docs

Alright, alright, alright! This is the app that everyone knows about, and some people might think that there is no need for talking about it. But here comes one interesting thing that you need to know. There is no other web-based platform for conducting such an effective group work. That is, when it comes to participating in group projects, you can easily use Google Docs to submit a polished and refined paper as a group.

However, sometimes it comes to working with students that do not actually understand what their part has to be about or have no time for completing it.

Feedly

Regardless of the major that you are studying, you have to stay up-to-date in this oversaturated with the information world. Feedly is an incredible helper when it comes to taking the main points from every article that you visit online, storing them, and then reading through when you will have more spare time. With Feedly, you will be able to manage all the informational flows coming your way. You will be able to scan the webpages that you want to read but have no time for it and there is no need for actually visiting each of those pages. By the way, if you want to find more apps that will help you change your student life for the better, you can find them here.

Mendeley

Each and every student in the world knows that there is, probably, nothing more tiresome than writing long research papers. What is more, working with the references section is truly gruesome, so why don’t you get a little help by your side? Downloading Mendeley will help you organize all of the materials that you are going to use in the research paper and will provide you with the best reading materials regardless of the topic that you are writing about. You can easily follow the researchers you are most fond of and get instant notifications of any updates in their current work. Remember, when it comes to dealing with sources, all the roads lead to Mandalay.

Forest

How easy it is for you to lose focus when you have to deal with copious tasks at one time? You are not obliged to answer this question as it is a rhetorical one. It is, actually quite easy to get distracted. Now, Forest was developed, namely, for the sake of helping you focus on your academic goals. No, the app does not prevent you from visiting other websites or apps but rather works with your psychology and conscience. Having downloaded it, you will start playing a game of growing forest. Each successfully grown tree would represent at least a thirty minutes study session. Nonetheless, you have to create a blacklist of websites that you know will distract your attention, and if you visit any of them during this half an hour, the tree will die. Go on and grow your own forest!

CamScanner

This app is nothing else but a merely technological tool for improving, namely, the data processing aspect of your studies. Imagine yourself sitting in the class as all of a sudden, an important diagram appears on the board, and your professor tells you that you will have to create an identical one in your paper. No worries! If you have CamScanner, you automatically have it on your device in PDF format. Every diagram, every text, every piece of information that you will take a photo of will be automatically transcoded into a PDF file.

Quizlet Go

Imagine yourself having an opportunity to go through the test before everyone else from your class does. Sounds fascinating right? With Quizlet Go you will be able to create your own tests and quizzes and then pass them before you actually embark upon the real examination. There is, probably, no better way to ready yourself for a test. Here is the list of some more exciting study apps that you might find useful in your academic endeavors.

Conclusion

Being a student is a tall order to face as you have to deal with constant tasks and assignments that simply seem to be endless. Hence, using the benefits provided to humanity by the world of technological solutions might be a good idea. The study apps for high-school and college students have already proven themselves efficient in changing the students’ lives for the better. Download and try them out so you could do more in less time.



