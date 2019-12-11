Showbox Alternatives 2019 – 15 Best Apps Like Showbox For Free Streaming

The purpose of this article is just to make sure that the best Showbox alternatives for Android, iPhone, and PCs are talked about in detail with their features highlighted.

If you’ve heard of Showbox, then chances are that you’re a huge movie buff since the app is a terrific portal to help you engage in streaming movies and TV shows from your smartphone, tablet and in some cases, your desktop computer. One would consider Showbox to be near flawless but there are a few caveats to using this service. However, if in case you still are curious to know about its alternatives then keep reading the list of alternatives to Showbox mentioned below.

Best Apps Like Showbox as Alternatives 2019

We have curated the best Showbox alternatives for you. These substitutes are legal (not all) and provide you with free movies and TV shows with no-strings-attached.

Legal Apps

Stremio

Stremio is the perfect alternative to Showbox. It is very easy to use and designed for Android, Windows, MacOS, and Linux.
You have an option for APK installation, too.

Stremio provides a large catalogue of Movies, TV shows, YouTube channels and more.  The content comes from easy to install add-ons which you can install in the app or see here – Stremio add-on catalogue.

The platform provides subtitles and an option to cast to a Chromecast. The great thing about using Stremio is that you will always find the best quality of content regardless of which medium you view it on. The platform allows you to create a personal library to collect your favorite content and get notifications when a new episode is available for series and Youtube channels. The service works fine across a number of devices. Syncing the library in one place syncs it with the other places as well.

Pros Cons
  • Multiple streaming sources;
  • Subtitles
  • Chromecast support
  • Cross-device synchronization
  • Notifications for new episodes
  • APK installation;
  • There is no login option on the website, which might cause concern for some users
Stremio
Stremio
Stremio
Developer: Stremio
Price: Free
Download

Crackle

Another stellar Showbox substitute for the Android operating system is Crackle. With more than 20 million users registered, it definitely looks to be a popular application for smartphone and tablet owners so imagine how high that number would be if Crackle would be available for a wide range of platforms such as iOS, Windows, and macOS. Using the app, Crackle allows you to watch movies and TV shows without experiencing any roadblocks in between.

Smart TV connection support is also present although the software of that smart TV should be compatible with the application. Unfortunately, since it updates its movie and TV show repository every month, it potentially means that you will not be able to enjoy the latest content for a minimum of 30 days.

Pros Cons
  • Freely available
  • Save later feature
  • Let you add subtitles
  • Content quality is beyond satisfying
  • Monthly content updates
Crackle – Free TV & Movies
Crackle – Free TV & Movies
Crackle – Free TV & Movies
Developer: Sony Crackle
Price: Free
Download For iOS

Kodi

You might be surprised how this media player can be listed here since Kodi® media center is free and open source cross-platform software media player and there are several Kodi add-ons available which let you stream for free as like Showbox does, so you just need to install Kodi and find the best available add-ons and you’re done. The best thing is that you can use it on several platforms like Android, iOS, PC, Firestick and so on.

Some of the best Kodi addons that lets you stream movies and TV shows for free;

  • Exodus Redux
  • The Magic Dragon
  • 13Clowns
  • Yoda
  • EXODUS
  • Yify Movies HD
  • Seren
Kodi
Kodi
Kodi
Developer: XBMC Foundation
Price: Free
Download

Hulu

Hulu also deserves a place in our best Showbox alternatives list because it is widely known as a service that regularly updates its content list very swiftly and without delay. With a simple click, you can start your binge movie streaming sessions but its ‘web-based only’ service might cause you to grind your teeth.

Pros Cons
  • Wide selection of movies and TV shows available and is just a click away
  • Hulu is compatible with Chromecast, making the streaming experience even better
  • It is web-based streaming application so that might not bode well for millions of streamers
Hulu: Stream TV shows, hit movies, series & more
Hulu: Stream TV shows, hit movies, series & more
Hulu: Stream TV shows, hit movies, series & more
Developer: Hulu
Price: Free
Download For iOS 

Tubi TV

Tubi TV is a new app in the online content market, but its business is rapidly growing.  This app has different genres like actions, documentaries, classic, horror, comedy and all other flicks. The app works with the internet but it is completely legal and free app. But this app requires an account for the streaming contents.

Tubi - Free Movies & TV Shows
Tubi - Free Movies & TV Shows
Tubi - Free Movies & TV Shows
Developer: Tubi TV
Price: Free
Official Website

Viewster

Viewster is available for both iOS and Android and one of the best ShowBox substitue. This is another platform for the users that offers free watching of movies and downloads.

Viewster – Anime & Fandom TV
Viewster – Anime & Fandom TV
Viewster – Anime & Fandom TV
Developer: Viewster
Price: Free
Official Website

YIDIO

Yidio is not only a best free streaming movie app, it is more of a Content Aggregator and considered as best ShowBox replacement. This is the unique app that functions as a kind of search engine for online movie apps.  Yidio is a platform that collects content from other multiple subscription-based video streaming providers and allows users to view the content at the single interface.

Yidio - Streaming Movie & TV Guide
Yidio - Streaming Movie & TV Guide
Yidio - Streaming Movie & TV Guide
Developer: Yidio LLC
Price: Free+
Official Website

Pluto TV

Pluto TV is a real versatile service available for Android and iOS. This app is broadcasting over 100 live channels which include TV shows, movies and internet videos. This is a nice addition to our list.

Pluto TV - It’s Free TV
Pluto TV - It’s Free TV
Pluto TV - It’s Free TV
Developer: Pluto, Inc.
Price: Free
Download For iOS

Popcornflix

Popcornflix is also an app that allows you to watch free movies. They update their database frequently. Popcornflix provides almost all kinds of movies.

Popcornflix™- Movies.TV.Free
Popcornflix™- Movies.TV.Free
Popcornflix™- Movies.TV.Free
Developer: Screen Media Ventures, L.L.C.
Price: Free
Official Website

Vudu

Vudu is a premium-paid streaming mobile app but Vudu has an amazing library in itself named “Movies on Us” which allows you to watch some content without any charges containing adds.

Vudu - Rent, Buy or Watch Movies with No Fee!
Vudu - Rent, Buy or Watch Movies with No Fee!
Vudu - Rent, Buy or Watch Movies with No Fee!
Developer: VUDU
Price: Free
Official Website

Cinema Box

CinemaBox continues to be a popular pick for a Showbox alternative since it is not just free but has a chunk-load of features added to its arsenal. This will range from high-definition movies to a wide range of subtitles. A flexible addition here is that you can download and stream movies to your heart’s content and what’s more is that the application updates on a regular basis to provide you with a long list of movies. The only complaint we could gather was that the app is not officially present on the Google Play Store so you will have to make do with downloading a .apk file.

Pros Cons
  • Free application means you will not have to pay a single cent for it
  • A wide range of subtitles available
  • HD quality movies available
  • Movies can be downloaded and streamed at will
  • Kids mode is available if you do not want adolescents to engage in content they should not be watching
  • Gets updates regularly to help you enjoy the latest content
  • Supports cross-platform
  • Slow content updates
Cinema Box
Cinema Box
Cinema Box
Developer: Container
Price: Free
Official Website

Popcorn Time

Popcorn Time is as unique as the name of the program itself. It has cemented its position as a leading Showbox replacement because it provides support for Android, iOS, and Linux operating systems. It also fires up real quick from your smartphone or tablet and you can seamlessly change its interface and language in a jiffy. Popcorn Time definitely has to be the closest thing to Showbox and if you have not been using it, then you are missing out.

Pros Cons
  • Supports Android, iOS and Linux platforms
  • You can choose plenty of subtitles if you don’t understand the verbal parts of the movie
  • Smart TV connection is supported
  • You can tweak the interface and language to your liking
  • Popcorn Time occasionally crashes and they have not found a way around this little bug, but annoying bug

Official Website

MegaBox HD For Android

MegaBox is another terrific alternative to Showbox for the Android smartphone or tablet user that enables you to get your entire fix with a ton of content separated into movies and TV shows. It behaves very similarly to Showbox so as far as getting used to the application goes, you are expected to feel right at home unless of course you have never used Showbox before.

Since there are several different sections in the menu, you will not be confused with the sort of content you’ve intended to watch. If there was a small complaint from this otherwise terrific application, it would be that you’re always being bombarded with ads. Other than that, you will really have to start nitpicking if you want to report about some issues because MegaBox HD looks and works beautifully.

Pros Cons
  • The option to choose between 360p and 720p content depending on your internet connection
  • A reliable and powerful server that does not trigger lag or slowdowns during the streaming session (this will depend on your internet connection)
  • You can effortlessly ‘favourite’ a movie to come back and watch it
  • You will be bombarded with ads while you’re watching movies or TV shows

PlayBox HD (Not Working Anymore)


PlayBox HD is one of those similar app like Showbox that looks and feels just like the latter. It works very similarly to Showbox and we believe that the only possible distinction to separate the confusion if you are using a different application is that PlayBox HD features a bluish theme.

Other than that, the program works nearly identical to Showbox. As the name of the application suggests, there is a ton of HD content available for the streamer so you are able to use any phone or tablet for media consumption purposes. However, it is still recommended that you use a device that sports a larger display because that will result in a more enjoyable experience.

Pros Cons
  • Absolutely free of cost
  • No premium version that will provide you with additional features
  • All features are present in the free apps available for Android and iOS (iPhone)
  • Picture quality is superb
  • App might end up behaving haphazardly before and sometimes might not work properly in fine mode

Hub Streaming (Not Working Anymore)

Hub Streaming is yet another formidable alternative to Showbox that offers multiple choices in terms of streaming content. Firstly, there is a wide selection of movies to choose and if that was not enough then you also have the option to download content at your own accord. Unfortunately, it is only available for Android so if you are currently using an iOS device, you will be out of luck. Having said that, you might want to switch to an Android smartphone down the road so you can enjoy an entire barrage of movies.

Pros Cons
  • Sharing movie links with others can be done in a simple manner
  • Download complete movies from the beginning to the end is definitely possible
  • Switching between different video players is also possible
  • Streaming servers can become a tad slow, resulting in poor performance and less than stellar video quality

16. Sky HD (Not Wokring Anymore)

No, this is not to be confused with the British channel you’ve all heard of because it is a Showbox alternative that you guys will be told about. Sky HD delivers better picture quality than the majority of the applications listed here and provides seamless access to both movies and TV shows in real time.

However, it also comes with a price tag, something that streamers might not be looking forward to, especially when the other services out there provide pretty much the same thing without charging the viewer a dime. Still, if you’re going to be enjoying a crisp video streaming session, you might as well pay for the privilege.

Pros Cons
  • Better picture quality than its competitors
  • Huge list of movies and TV shows available to the public
  • It is not free to use
  • Your device’s resolution must measure at 1366 x 768 pixels if you want to watch high definition content

Movie Box (Not Recommended)

Movie Box also comes under the list of best apps like Showbox since this app oozes features that are very similar in nature to Showbox. If English is not your ‘go to’ language for watching movies then we hate to be the bearer of bad news but this app only provides support for Russian and English languages. In addition, before you begin to start to stream content, you will have to watch a trailer. This can become a bit annoying for some users who have a small capacity of patience in their tank.

Pros Cons
  • Newest lineup of movies on Movie Box release very quickly
  • Has ‘simple to use’ tools that can become very easy to get used to
  • Watching a trailer every time before streaming the actual movie can become an annoying experience for most viewers
Direct APK Downloads

Cinema APK (HD Movies)

One of the best Showbox replacement after TerrariumTV stops working. We have heard the best reviews about this app but still, you should be careful while installing direct APKs since it can be risky. It is always recommended to keep an eye on what permissions you’re allowing to the app while installing.

  • Huge collection of movies and TV shows
  • Frequent updates
  • Built with top grade scrapers
  • Real-Debrid support

Download

Titanium TV

Titanium TV is considered a replica of Terrarium TV since it has the same user interface and doesn’t work if your device already has an old version of TerrariumTV APK means multiple instances of the same app not supported.

  • Huge collection of movies and TV shows
  • HD video playback
  • Real-Debrid support

Download

TeaTV

TeaTV is relatively a new addition to the free streaming apps and got viral right the TerrariumTV stops working.

  • Freely available
  • Real-Debrid support
  • Let you add subtitles
  • Content quality is beyond satisfying

Download

Terrarium TV

If you have used Showbox and looking for a better alternative now then you can definitely try out Terrarium TV. This is yet another great app for all the movie buffs out there. If you were impressed by Showbox then there are high chances that you will love Terrarium TV too. Having said that now let’s check out some of the details about it.

Terrarium TV is known to provide content to its viewers via the internet with the help of a sleek user interface. However, this app is only available for the Android users. If you wish to download Terrarium TV on your device then all you need to do is visit the official site and simply follow the instructions in order to download it.

When you decide to watch any content on Terrarium all it does is gather various links from the internet and then stream it for you. if you are worried about the quality then you should know that Terrarium TV is known to offer you with high-quality video content so, you can enjoy your shows and movies nicely.

Pros Cons
  • It is free and easy to use.
  • You can stream a variety of content on Terrarium TV.
  • You can get high-quality video content.
  • It is compatible only with Android devices.
  • It doesn’t host any videos or movies or shows on its site.

Thus, it can be said that Terrarium TV is a good alternative to Showbox TV and you should definitely check it out if you love watching movies and TV shows.

Download

Final Words

There is something for everybody with these best similar apps like Showbox in 2019 so patiently sift through each and every one of them to see which one will provide you with the best possible streaming experience. If you’re still not satisfied then you can always switch back to using Showbox.

