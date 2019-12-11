Contents
The purpose of this article is just to make sure that the best Showbox alternatives for Android, iPhone, and PCs are talked about in detail with their features highlighted.
If you’ve heard of Showbox, then chances are that you’re a huge movie buff since the app is a terrific portal to help you engage in streaming movies and TV shows from your smartphone, tablet and in some cases, your desktop computer. One would consider Showbox to be near flawless but there are a few caveats to using this service. However, if in case you still are curious to know about its alternatives then keep reading the list of alternatives to Showbox mentioned below.
We have curated the best Showbox alternatives for you. These substitutes are legal (not all) and provide you with free movies and TV shows with no-strings-attached.
Stremio
Stremio is the perfect alternative to Showbox. It is very easy to use and designed for Android, Windows, MacOS, and Linux.
You have an option for APK installation, too.
Stremio provides a large catalogue of Movies, TV shows, YouTube channels and more. The content comes from easy to install add-ons which you can install in the app or see here – Stremio add-on catalogue.
The platform provides subtitles and an option to cast to a Chromecast. The great thing about using Stremio is that you will always find the best quality of content regardless of which medium you view it on. The platform allows you to create a personal library to collect your favorite content and get notifications when a new episode is available for series and Youtube channels. The service works fine across a number of devices. Syncing the library in one place syncs it with the other places as well.
Crackle
Another stellar Showbox substitute for the Android operating system is Crackle. With more than 20 million users registered, it definitely looks to be a popular application for smartphone and tablet owners so imagine how high that number would be if Crackle would be available for a wide range of platforms such as iOS, Windows, and macOS. Using the app, Crackle allows you to watch movies and TV shows without experiencing any roadblocks in between.
Smart TV connection support is also present although the software of that smart TV should be compatible with the application. Unfortunately, since it updates its movie and TV show repository every month, it potentially means that you will not be able to enjoy the latest content for a minimum of 30 days.
Kodi
You might be surprised how this media player can be listed here since Kodi® media center is free and open source cross-platform software media player and there are several Kodi add-ons available which let you stream for free as like Showbox does, so you just need to install Kodi and find the best available add-ons and you’re done. The best thing is that you can use it on several platforms like Android, iOS, PC, Firestick and so on.
Some of the best Kodi addons that lets you stream movies and TV shows for free;
- Exodus Redux
- The Magic Dragon
- 13Clowns
- Yoda
- EXODUS
- Yify Movies HD
- Seren
Hulu
Hulu also deserves a place in our best Showbox alternatives list because it is widely known as a service that regularly updates its content list very swiftly and without delay. With a simple click, you can start your binge movie streaming sessions but its ‘web-based only’ service might cause you to grind your teeth.
Tubi TV
Tubi TV is a new app in the online content market, but its business is rapidly growing. This app has different genres like actions, documentaries, classic, horror, comedy and all other flicks. The app works with the internet but it is completely legal and free app. But this app requires an account for the streaming contents.
Viewster
Viewster is available for both iOS and Android and one of the best ShowBox substitue. This is another platform for the users that offers free watching of movies and downloads.
YIDIO
Yidio is not only a best free streaming movie app, it is more of a Content Aggregator and considered as best ShowBox replacement. This is the unique app that functions as a kind of search engine for online movie apps. Yidio is a platform that collects content from other multiple subscription-based video streaming providers and allows users to view the content at the single interface.
Pluto TV
Pluto TV is a real versatile service available for Android and iOS. This app is broadcasting over 100 live channels which include TV shows, movies and internet videos. This is a nice addition to our list.
Popcornflix
Popcornflix is also an app that allows you to watch free movies. They update their database frequently. Popcornflix provides almost all kinds of movies.
Vudu
Vudu is a premium-paid streaming mobile app but Vudu has an amazing library in itself named “Movies on Us” which allows you to watch some content without any charges containing adds.
Cinema Box
CinemaBox continues to be a popular pick for a Showbox alternative since it is not just free but has a chunk-load of features added to its arsenal. This will range from high-definition movies to a wide range of subtitles. A flexible addition here is that you can download and stream movies to your heart’s content and what’s more is that the application updates on a regular basis to provide you with a long list of movies. The only complaint we could gather was that the app is not officially present on the Google Play Store so you will have to make do with downloading a .apk file.
Popcorn Time
Popcorn Time is as unique as the name of the program itself. It has cemented its position as a leading Showbox replacement because it provides support for Android, iOS, and Linux operating systems. It also fires up real quick from your smartphone or tablet and you can seamlessly change its interface and language in a jiffy. Popcorn Time definitely has to be the closest thing to Showbox and if you have not been using it, then you are missing out.
Cinema APK (HD Movies)
One of the best Showbox replacement after TerrariumTV stops working. We have heard the best reviews about this app but still, you should be careful while installing direct APKs since it can be risky. It is always recommended to keep an eye on what permissions you’re allowing to the app while installing.
- Huge collection of movies and TV shows
- Frequent updates
- Built with top grade scrapers
- Real-Debrid support
Titanium TV
Titanium TV is considered a replica of Terrarium TV since it has the same user interface and doesn’t work if your device already has an old version of TerrariumTV APK means multiple instances of the same app not supported.
- Huge collection of movies and TV shows
- HD video playback
- Real-Debrid support
TeaTV
TeaTV is relatively a new addition to the free streaming apps and got viral right the TerrariumTV stops working.
- Freely available
- Real-Debrid support
- Let you add subtitles
- Content quality is beyond satisfying
Terrarium TV
If you have used Showbox and looking for a better alternative now then you can definitely try out Terrarium TV. This is yet another great app for all the movie buffs out there. If you were impressed by Showbox then there are high chances that you will love Terrarium TV too. Having said that now let’s check out some of the details about it.
Terrarium TV is known to provide content to its viewers via the internet with the help of a sleek user interface. However, this app is only available for the Android users. If you wish to download Terrarium TV on your device then all you need to do is visit the official site and simply follow the instructions in order to download it.
When you decide to watch any content on Terrarium all it does is gather various links from the internet and then stream it for you. if you are worried about the quality then you should know that Terrarium TV is known to offer you with high-quality video content so, you can enjoy your shows and movies nicely.
Thus, it can be said that Terrarium TV is a good alternative to Showbox TV and you should definitely check it out if you love watching movies and TV shows.
Final Words
There is something for everybody with these best similar apps like Showbox in 2019 so patiently sift through each and every one of them to see which one will provide you with the best possible streaming experience. If you’re still not satisfied then you can always switch back to using Showbox.
Terrarium TV and Freeflix HQ are the best
Yeah I’m now having issues with showbox was working great all of a sudden now it doesn’t work idk why I know Hulu and Netflix are wanting all the business but these apps were just fine until they stopped working but then again I get it it was free for all of us but probably illegal to have idk if showbox got shut down or any of these other sites and if they’ll ever be back but I guess that’s what we get for trying to watch free movies and tv shows without paying for cable or Hulu or Netflix.
it’s been shut down 🙁
My only fault with Terrarium it don’t auto play next episode
I’ve been using shoebox for a while now with my Chromecast but it is not working anymore.. I don’t have the ‘other player option anymore.. does someone else have the same problem ?
The option is now in the settings menu option on the slide out menu. There is an option for default player there, it applies to all videos.
Hey i went and try and it still doesnt work but thanks tho. Showbox went From 5/to 0/ sad very sad
This list needs updating. Terrarium TV is dead now too along with Showbox.
The app is working fine for me. Please try downloading the 1.9.10v
https://drive.google.com/uc?id=1k8w-IIPKPN_BcMMZ_fdKgmPP7jIuDqlE&export=download
and let me know your thoughts please
Do most of these apps work with “All Cast” like Show Box did, or is there a different app for that as well? I actually downloaded CyberFlix TV if you have any comments on that app….
Yes, Cyberflix is Terrarium clone and good as Terrarium but make sure to download APK via trusted site.
What about Terrarium TV… from my latest experience Terrarium TV is by far the best Showbox alternative as one can no longer choose 360p etc on Showbox. It is a mix between Showbox and Kodi.
Terrarium tv has stopped working and said goodbye.
Terrarium has closed down now I’m looking for something similar which is almost impossible coz terrarium was the best app out there.
Thanks so much for sharing. I was very sad earlier due to continuous errors on my showbox App. I played it through Android box in smart Tv. Your articles really helps !!!
The users can watch also the unlimited movies, TV shows, and a lot more stuff on Kodi.