Stremio

Stremio is the perfect alternative to Showbox. It is very easy to use and designed for Android, Windows, MacOS, and Linux.

You have an option for APK installation, too.

Stremio provides a large catalogue of Movies, TV shows, YouTube channels and more. The content comes from easy to install add-ons which you can install in the app or see here – Stremio add-on catalogue.

The platform provides subtitles and an option to cast to a Chromecast. The great thing about using Stremio is that you will always find the best quality of content regardless of which medium you view it on. The platform allows you to create a personal library to collect your favorite content and get notifications when a new episode is available for series and Youtube channels. The service works fine across a number of devices. Syncing the library in one place syncs it with the other places as well.

Pros Cons Multiple streaming sources;

Subtitles

Chromecast support

Cross-device synchronization

Notifications for new episodes

APK installation; There is no login option on the website, which might cause concern for some users

Download

Crackle

Another stellar Showbox substitute for the Android operating system is Crackle. With more than 20 million users registered, it definitely looks to be a popular application for smartphone and tablet owners so imagine how high that number would be if Crackle would be available for a wide range of platforms such as iOS, Windows, and macOS. Using the app, Crackle allows you to watch movies and TV shows without experiencing any roadblocks in between.

Smart TV connection support is also present although the software of that smart TV should be compatible with the application. Unfortunately, since it updates its movie and TV show repository every month, it potentially means that you will not be able to enjoy the latest content for a minimum of 30 days.

Pros Cons Freely available

Save later feature

Let you add subtitles

Content quality is beyond satisfying Monthly content updates

Download For iOS

Kodi

You might be surprised how this media player can be listed here since Kodi® media center is free and open source cross-platform software media player and there are several Kodi add-ons available which let you stream for free as like Showbox does, so you just need to install Kodi and find the best available add-ons and you’re done. The best thing is that you can use it on several platforms like Android, iOS, PC, Firestick and so on.

Some of the best Kodi addons that lets you stream movies and TV shows for free;

Exodus Redux

The Magic Dragon

13Clowns

Yoda

EXODUS

Yify Movies HD

Seren

Download

Hulu

Hulu also deserves a place in our best Showbox alternatives list because it is widely known as a service that regularly updates its content list very swiftly and without delay. With a simple click, you can start your binge movie streaming sessions but its ‘web-based only’ service might cause you to grind your teeth.

Pros Cons Wide selection of movies and TV shows available and is just a click away

Hulu is compatible with Chromecast, making the streaming experience even better It is web-based streaming application so that might not bode well for millions of streamers

Download For iOS

Tubi TV

Tubi TV is a new app in the online content market, but its business is rapidly growing. This app has different genres like actions, documentaries, classic, horror, comedy and all other flicks. The app works with the internet but it is completely legal and free app. But this app requires an account for the streaming contents.

Official Website

Viewster

Viewster is available for both iOS and Android and one of the best ShowBox substitue. This is another platform for the users that offers free watching of movies and downloads.

Official Website

YIDIO

Yidio is not only a best free streaming movie app, it is more of a Content Aggregator and considered as best ShowBox replacement. This is the unique app that functions as a kind of search engine for online movie apps. Yidio is a platform that collects content from other multiple subscription-based video streaming providers and allows users to view the content at the single interface.

Official Website

Pluto TV

Pluto TV is a real versatile service available for Android and iOS. This app is broadcasting over 100 live channels which include TV shows, movies and internet videos. This is a nice addition to our list.

Download For iOS

Popcornflix

Popcornflix is also an app that allows you to watch free movies. They update their database frequently. Popcornflix provides almost all kinds of movies.

Official Website

Vudu

Vudu is a premium-paid streaming mobile app but Vudu has an amazing library in itself named “Movies on Us” which allows you to watch some content without any charges containing adds.

Official Website

Cinema Box

CinemaBox continues to be a popular pick for a Showbox alternative since it is not just free but has a chunk-load of features added to its arsenal. This will range from high-definition movies to a wide range of subtitles. A flexible addition here is that you can download and stream movies to your heart’s content and what’s more is that the application updates on a regular basis to provide you with a long list of movies. The only complaint we could gather was that the app is not officially present on the Google Play Store so you will have to make do with downloading a .apk file.

Pros Cons Free application means you will not have to pay a single cent for it

A wide range of subtitles available

HD quality movies available

Movies can be downloaded and streamed at will

Kids mode is available if you do not want adolescents to engage in content they should not be watching

Gets updates regularly to help you enjoy the latest content

Supports cross-platform Slow content updates

Official Website

Popcorn Time

Popcorn Time is as unique as the name of the program itself. It has cemented its position as a leading Showbox replacement because it provides support for Android, iOS, and Linux operating systems. It also fires up real quick from your smartphone or tablet and you can seamlessly change its interface and language in a jiffy. Popcorn Time definitely has to be the closest thing to Showbox and if you have not been using it, then you are missing out.

Pros Cons Supports Android, iOS and Linux platforms

You can choose plenty of subtitles if you don’t understand the verbal parts of the movie

Smart TV connection is supported

You can tweak the interface and language to your liking Popcorn Time occasionally crashes and they have not found a way around this little bug, but annoying bug

Official Website