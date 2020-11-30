Top 5 Apps That Help In The Essay Writing Process

Contents Grammarly

A good essay is a product of different resources including apps, gadgets, and personal effort. Apps are increasingly becoming a valuable source of relief when writing essays. The beauty of apps is that they are installed on your phone and will assist you in writing at any time.

The internet has numerous apps, some performing similar functions. For the purpose of writing, there are a few apps that will make your work easier and help to improve the quality of your essay. Most of the best apps have free features that are sufficient to boost the quality of your work. Here are excellent apps to consider when drafting your paper.

Grammarly will not let you to misspell a word or create an ambiguous phrase. It works like a live editor checking through each of your words as you write. It highlights typing errors and will provide alternatives whenever a word has been overused. The app also picks poor tenses and passive language. It will ensure that your writing is clear and concise.

Grammarly is available for use on gadgets using different operating systems. It can be installed and an add-on to your word processing software such that you do not need to copy and paste the work away from the document. When you opt for the paid version, you get excellent advanced features.

Ideas crop up anywhere and can be used to enrich your paper. Evernote helps you to capture ideas and scribe important points wherever you are. It works like a second brain that holds your ideas until you need them for drafting your paper.

Evernote also helps you to organize your work. You can create a to-do list so that all the tasks you wish to accomplish are captured. It allows you to capture images and files necessary for your essay writing process. The basic Evernote offers limited options. Once you upgrade at a small fee, you will get more features.

A good essay includes graphics and rich content. This makes Canva one of the best essay writing apps. It helps you to create the graphs, tables, and incorporate images seamlessly into your paper.

Canva is easy to learn and offers incredible latitude before you are asked to upgrade. It has numerous templates such that you will not need to learn graphics design skills. You will add images and graphics on your paper like a pro.

There is no telling when you will encounter a good reference material for your paper. You may also want to work on a chapter while traveling or relaxing in the park yet do not have your laptop. All you need is to utilize the DropBox app. It allows you to store documents and files in the cloud such that you will not need to tag your laptop around. You can also continue working on the same document from another location or computer without creating multiple versions. It makes the process of working on your documents seamless.

Diaro is a word extracted from the diary. It allows you to take notes and scribble ideas anywhere you are for future reference. The ideas that pop up in your head when away from the laptop or computer will not be lost. It has a stylish layout that allows you to search for these ideas easily. It is also easy to synchronize your notes with other apps like DropBox.

The choice of a writing app will depend on your writing needs. A lot of the free features are enough for basic writing. However, once you upgrade at a small fee, your writing prowess will instantly improve.