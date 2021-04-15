Just got a new phone and needed to quickly transfer all data from the old phone and in one go? Facing difficulty in moving WhatsApp chats from the old Android to the new iPhone and backing up data from all other apps? Or maybe you changed your number and now want to merge WhatsApp conversations from the old one with the new one?

A single utility – AppTrans, can solve all your app data transfer issues within no time.

AppTrans: What does it do?

In this AppTrans review, we will be taking a look at what the app has to offer by highlighting the following:

Compatibility with devices

Features

How does it function

Pricing plans

AppTrans Compatibility with devices

AppTrans is compatible with Android and iOS both and maintains easy-to-use native apps with both platforms.

AppTrans Main Features

Here are some of the powerful features that AppTrans offers:

One-Step Solution

Full-way WhatsApp transfers

Restore WhatsApp & Other Apps The Way You Want

Let’s highlight each feature in detail:

1- One Step Solution

Whether you got a new phone or want to move files from Android to iPhone or need to restore WhatsApp data from Google Drive backups to iPhone, or changed your number and need to move data to the new one, AppTrans makes all of this possible at a click’s distance. “App Transfer,” “App Restore,” “App Backup,” and “App Install” comprise the four main components of AppTrans.

2- Full-way WhatsApp transfers

AppTrans supports transferring WhatsApp and data between mobile phones, whether it’s the same OS like iPhone to iPhone, Android to iPhone, or different OS like iPhone to Android, Android to iPhone. Besides phone to phone transfers, WhatsApp and data can also be exported to the computer as a backup.

Both phones to phone and phone to computer transfers include all WhatsApp data such as:

Text messages

Images

Videos

Audio

3- Restore WhatsApp & Other Apps The Way You Want With 3 different types of backups

AppTrans is the only tool in the market to offer 3 different types of WhatsApp backups:

iTunes Backup to Android device

Google Drive Backup to iPhone

AppTrans Backup

You have the option to preview backed-up data and files and then restore as per your needs while all of the other content on your phone stays intact, such as photos, contacts, and messages, etc. Moreover, the users can back up WhatsApp and data directly to the computer and see what has been backed up whenever they want.

AppTrans: How does it function?

AppTrans lets you transfer apps and their data between two devices, eliminating the need to download each app’s data one by one. Here are a few simple steps that enable you to do so:

Step 1 – Launch AppTrans -> Select the “Transfer to Phone” option -> Connect the devices -> Click “Transfer Now” -> Whatsapp Option -> Next

Once your devices are detected successfully by the app, the main interface will appear to you.

Step 2 – Launch WhatsApp on your device -> Go to Settings -> Chats -> Chat backup

Back up your WhatsApp messages this way.

Step 3 – Click the Next button on the app and when a message asks for a request to uninstall WhatsApp’s official version, reinstall the custom version.

Step 4 – Once you have clicked the Next button, go to Settings -> App info -> WhatsApp -> Permissions -> Allow WhatsApp to access phone storage

Step 5 – Log in to your account after installing the WhatsApp custom version and restore the backup. Once you click Transfer Now, AppTrans will transfer the WhatsApp messages from the Android device to iPhone.

Refer to this guide to learn how to transfer WhatsApp from iPhone to Android.

AppTrans Pricing Plans

AppTrans offers a free version and a pro version with different subscription plans for its users, which are priced as follows:

3-Month Plan – The 3-Month Plan covers 2 devices and 1 PC and costs $25.99 with a discount of 43%.

– The 3-Month Plan covers 2 devices and 1 PC and costs $25.99 with a discount of 43%. 1 Year Plan – The 1-Year Plan covers 5 devices and 1 PC and costs $29.99 with a discount of 57%.

– The 1-Year Plan covers 5 devices and 1 PC and costs $29.99 with a discount of 57%. Lifetime Plan – The Lifetime Plan covers 5 devices and 1 PC and costs $59.99 with a discount of 40%.

*All plans come with a whopping 60-day money-back guarantee, free updates, and 24/7 customer support.

Final Thoughts

AppTrans is the world’s first solution dedicated to app transfer with a free and pro version that enables cross-os app transfer. It is a perfect solution for all app data transfer issues that may arise on frequent occasions as you switch between different platforms and phones.

