AppValley App – 3rd Party AppStore for iPhone and iPad

The iOS app store may offer plenty of choices, but it doesn’t offer everything. And now that jailbreaks are few and far between the hunt is on for the perfect alternative to both Cydia and the official store. Well, we found it and its called AppValley. An unofficial app store it provides thousands of unofficial and 3rd-party apps and games, Cydia tweaks, and loads more content. It is free to use, and you don’t have to jailbreak.

How to Download AppValley App

This is so easy to download. Although you cant get it from the iOS store you just download it right from the developer onto your device; it couldn’t be any easier:

Using Safari browser on your iOS device, open the AppValley download page Download it, and the Profile Download page will open; tap Install Profile Input your passcode if asked for it and Safari browser opens Tap Install > Install and Settings will open Ap on Install > Next > Done on each successive page and wait You will see the App Valley icon on your home screen when the installation has finished; if you don’t, try again because it could take a couple of tries

Untrusted Developer Error:

AppValley is an unofficial app, as is pretty much everything in it. When you try to use AppValley for the first time, you will likely encounter the Untrusted Developer error message. This is just Apple telling you they don’t know and cannot trust the developer, but you can. Write down the name of the app developer from the pop-up message and then dismiss it

Go to your iOS Settings app Tap on General and go to Profiles and Device Management Find that developer name in the profiles list and tap on it Tap the Trust button and close Settings down

AppValley is now ready for use. You may have to follow these steps for anything that you download from the store too.

How to Use AppValley:

This is even easier than downloading it. The app interface is user-friendly, much like the iOS app store, and everything has been put into separate categories:

Tap on the AppValley icon to open the store Tap on a category Find something to download – there is a search facility if you are looking for something specific Tap on the app or game icon you want to download Follow any instructions that appear on the screen to install your app to your iPhone or iPad Once the icon is there, it’s downloaded – if you get the Untrusted Developer error when you try to use it, just follow the steps given above.

Is AppValley Safe?

Yes, it is. The developers have put a lot of time and effort into their app store to bring you a safe app to use. Throughout the build process, the app was regularly tested, and any app that is uploaded to the store is tested for malware, viruses, exploits, and anything else that could cause you trouble – if an app fails, it doesn’t go in the store, it’s as simple as that. However, given the nature of the store, there is always a chance that a rogue app will get through so please have good antivirus software on your device just to be sure – if you do get a rogue app, make sure you report it to the developers so they can remove it.

Does it Void May Device Warranty?

Absolutely No. First off, no jailbreak is needed to use AppValley, so you aren’t leaving your device open to any threats that would void its warranty. You don’t hack the iOS root, and the app does not circumvent any of the security that Apple has in place. And, because the app doesn’t require any special permissions to download, your warranty is kept safe too. That said, there are a few tweaks in AppValley that could make changes to the functioning of your device, and these can void your warranty – remove them if your device needs to go into a store for any reason and download them again later.

Why You Should Consider AppValley

Simply because it is one of the very best alternatives to both Cydia and the official app store, here, you can download thousands of unofficial apps and games. Many of them are modified with new cool features and lots of extra functionality, the games are unlocked, and all in-app purchases are free. And if you can’t jailbreak, it’s the best place to get your unofficial content.

Don’t be disappointed, though, when you discover that it isn’t the same as Cydia, and it cannot offer anywhere near the experience the jailbreak store did. That’s because much of what was in Cydia needed root access to work, and this app store doesn’t provide that. What you will get is safe, not to mention the legal way of installing third-party content.

What are you waiting for? Download it today and make it your app store of choice.