Audials One 2020 Review – Best Multimedia Recording Software

Have you ever wondered a single Multimedia Recording Software that may address all your needs?

Well, everybody enjoys music and movie streaming services like Spotify, Deezer, Netflix, etc. It is not legally possible to record or download content from such streaming services until now. Audials One 2020 desktop tool allows you to download virtually from every streaming service including Radios, Podcasts and Live TV from the US, UK, and Canada. You can download high-quality music at a faster speed and High Definition movies from any service provider.

Audials One 2020 Features

Let’s dig into the features of this unique and demanding software.

Download Top-Quality Music Tracks

Audials One supports all major music streaming services including Spotify, Deezer, Napster, Tidal, YouTube, Dailymotion, Vimeo, Veoh, Soundcloud, and many others. It allows you to download and save individual soundtracks with labels. Its advanced system detects the songs automatically and finds the exact start and end of the track which prevents the post-processing of songs.

This whole process is super fast as only the audio track is loaded. You can also process a different number of music tracks parallel. Finished tracks are shown so you can download them once they are ready. It automatically detects the best version with top quality but you can view alternate versions as well.

Record Radios and Podcasts

This is my personal favorite feature. You can discover and explore the different radio channels and podcasts around the globe. This tool allows you to record and download those radios and podcasts with precision. You can create different favorites here, either the channel or the artist. You will be notified as well for that. Using the recommendations feature, you will be also viewed the similar channels and artists.

This is the world’s largest database of 100,000 Internet radio stations. All of them are categorized into different forms. You can explore the niches as per your taste. Most amazing this is that it also supports navigation based channel selection. So, you can listen and record the podcasts country or region wise or even local channels as well.

Record Movies in HD Picture Quality

Audials One allows you to record and download videos from video streams, online movie stores, media centers, and video-sharing services. Video formats include WMV, MP4, MPEG4, AVI, 3GP, 3G2, FLV, MKV, MOV, H.264, and H.265. This software will automatically optimize files for the PC, Mac, Android Smartphone & Tablet, Apple iPhone & iPad, Xbox & PS4 game consoles, and many more.

You can record 720p-HD and Full-HD (1080p) with this software. Supported websites include HTML5, SilverLight, Adobe Flash, and even EME-standard download protection. Audials One Multimedia recording suite is highly optimized with the graphics card thus allows you to record the videos faster and in better quality. Supported browsers include Chrome, Firefox, Edge and Internet Explorer browsers (all in 32 and 64 bit).

Record Live and On-Demand Broadcasts

This includes more than 30 live English stream plus all the public channels as well. 100 international channels including from Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and the United States of America. No other stable tool is offering On-Demand broadcast recording but this one surely does.

You can start and stop the recording with just one simple click. The most wonderful thing is that you don’t have to watch the movie, you can also start the recording in the background. Due to the graphics card processing, you can record the movie or any other broadcast at a much faster speed.

In-Built Converter

As you are buying this software as a suite. This also comes with a built-in video and audio format converter. This allows you to convert the files in any format you wish as per the requirement of the host device.

Video formats include WMV, MP4, MPEG4, AVI, 3GP, 3G2, FLV, MKV, MOV, H.264, and H.265. These will be automatically PC, Mac, Android Smartphone & Tablet, Apple iPhone & iPad, Xbox & PS4 game consoles, and many more. The same goes for the audio file formats as well.

How to Record using Audials One?

You must that this software with so many features will be difficult to use but luckily the user-interface is pretty much click-through and easy to use. The user interface is pretty much easy as well as advanced for the pro users.

From the right sidebar, you just need to select what you wish to record such as TV, Video, Audio or Radio.

Then select the source

start recording.

Why Use Audials One 2020?

In simple words, Audials One 2020 is an industry leader when it comes to the multimedia recording of the streaming services. You can record music, videos, radios and TV channels. All of them with this single tool. For music recording, all major services are supported including Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud, Tidal, etc. You can download videos from YouTube, Netflix and other video streaming services.

Thousands of radio channels and podcasts are available. You can browse through them and download your favorite content. Not only that, you can favorite the channels as well as individual artists if they are appearing on multiple channels. TV channel network is also pretty much extensive which extends to multiple countries and also allows you to record and download on-demand content from the TV. Everything has the ability to run in the background.

Pricing

This software will cost you just 49.90 USD.

Pros/Cons

The following are the brief pros and cons of this tool that you should consider before making a final decision.

Pros

Thousands of streaming sources are supported

Pretty much fast and downloads the files in best quality

Supports all major browsers

No need to install a separate converter to convert the files

Bookmark your favorite channels

Record and download videos in the background

Cons

There aren’t any considerable cons of this tool because there is no other tool offering so many features in a single suite.

Conclusions

This tool comes with so many features that it took me some extra time to review everything I could. But still, it seems, I missed so many features. Simply put, this is the best multimedia video recorder I’ve reviewed. Most of the others come with limited features but this one is so much feature that fulfills from your basic needs to most advanced needs as well. Such as downloading YouTube videos, recording Netflix and downloading music from Soundcloud and Spotify.

Download

What are the features that you liked most about this tool? Please share your feedback and comments about this review in the below comment box.

Happy Recording!



