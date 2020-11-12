Best Platforms with Automated Crypto Trading in 2020

Cryptocurrency trading has seen a massive increase during 2020 as a result of the economic ravages caused by the emergence of COVID-19. However, it begs the question why are people rushing to this highly volatile and risky market? One key reason is the emergence of automated trading platforms that have eased traders into crypto trading.

An automated crypto trading platform is systems that are capable of scrutinizing data on the cryptocurrency market before the robot broker analyzes the market on the user’s behalf. With the invention of these platforms, cryptocurrencies have firmly immersed their roots in the business. Regardless of the crypto, you would want to trade in, the automated platforms assure their users’ maximum profit from the trade.

The increasing interest in the uses of automated crypto trading platforms can surely give hope to this industry. However, it can be a hard task for beginners to choose a secure and best-automated cryptocurrency platform. As you are aware the cryptocurrency market is porous and any investor has adequate knowledge for him or her to make decisions on the best platform.

There is lots of information about the types of platforms that enable algorithmic trading. In this review, we shall focus on the best five platforms in 2020.

How useful are these Automated Crypto Trading platforms?

Automated crypto trading platforms have already laid out the policy on how users can execute the trade. Therefore, with this, any investor with or without crypto knowledge can trade easily with them.

It is not time-bound. An investor can trade comfortably at any time of the day and night.

For investors to choose the best automated crypto trading platform, the following tips are very important;

Reliability

In an open space business like this, trust is number one. Investors should always lookout for a company that is trusted and has made a name in the market due to their trust.

Transparency

As indicated earlier this industry is very volatile and therefore, you should invest your money on a platform that is not transparent. A transparent business will always give some return when done diligently.

Profitability

On one would want to invest in a robot that won’t earn him or her profit. A good company should give you a measurable profit. Some companies have ineffective robots that only make losses, therefore, invest with a company that has an efficient and profit-oriented automated platform.

Security

With our great research, we realized that this industry is very secure, but a precautionary measure should apply when trading with this platform. Consider the security of the platform before using it.

Best Automated crypto trading platforms in 2020

Bitcoin profit is a mechanized trading system intended for use in the cryptocurrency market. With this system, Transactions are mainly done automatically by robots. By using changes in the markets, the software calculates day-to-day profits from the money in the account of the investor.

The bitcoin profit software detects changes in the market price, that help traders to frame their plan for trading as in, when to buy and sell. A refined algorithm identifies profitable trade, the software then scans the world cryptocurrency market. Through deep scrutiny of the market and use of former data, it records prices in charts. Production of profitable trade signals eventually follows. This helps traders identify the best time to trade.

Bitsgap

With Bitsgap, users can operate many accounts on one interface. This platform was initiated in 2018 and is capable of assimilating more than 25 crypto exchanges via API. Users can easily oversee their funds, buy and sell more cryptocurrency from one dashboard. Compared to other trading platforms, Bitsgap has user-friendly tools that enable them to sell and be busy with fewer difficulties.

Cryptohopper

Cryptohopper is an automated trading platform that allows users to acquire a strategy template from the marketplace and select more than 30 technical indicators and 90 candlesticks to create their own strategy. The strategies help the users to identify crypto signals that are doing well in the marketplace. Without fear of contradiction, this platform has a very lively community and easy to follow tutorials with ideas on how to effectively use the platform.

3Commas

3Commas is an automated trading platform that allows users to use their desktops or mobile apps to execute their trades. This platform has active users up to 33000. The customized algorithmic trading bots with advanced configuration options give it an edge over others. 3Commas has social copy trading, a lively community, and a support team.

HaasOnline

Unlike other platforms, which are cloud-based, HaasOnline is downloaded and installed on the user’s desktop. A high level of trust is needed for users to download and install this platform. It specifically made it work on Windows. The user who has MacOS and Linus can also use it. This platform was launched in early 2014.