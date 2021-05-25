When you think about your most interesting video stream, does any background music pop up in your mind? Do a little flashback on how you felt when the background music that characterizes your favorite video comes up. Did you feel sober and sad, or were you elated? I’m pretty sure that you were elated and filled with hope that your favorite video streaming personality is about to come up.

For a good majority of people, there’s a direct proportion between music and emotion. And numerous studies have shown that the brain reacts in multiple ways when a favorite sound comes up. Thus, it’ll be a wise step to take advantage of this by sprinkling your video streaming session with the magic of captivating background music. However, before digging into your music playlist to source music for videos, it’s best to understand the requisite rules that bar specific actions.

Legal requirements should be considered

Legal mechanisms like trademark and copyright laws are designed to prevent intellectual thefts and the abuse of intellectual property. Due to the possibility of lawsuits, legal practitioners often advise content creators to record their unique music to prevent legal issues that accompany breaking the law intentionally or accidentally.

Also, YouTube and some other YouTube alternative sites are taking concrete steps to checkmate copyright abuse, and your account may be banned if you’re caught misusing a piece of music.

The question now is what type of songs can you use? It’s pretty easy to comprehend why you may be sued for using or singing a cover to Beyoncé’s “brown skin girl, ” but what of songs like “Happy Birthday?” Who owns the license to that piece of music?

Generic songs like “Happy Birthday” are termed “public domain,” which means that the copyright to that song has expired and the piece of music is devoid of copyright infringement suits. A quick check on the website of public domain work will show a list of tracks with expired copyrights.

So how does this play out with Stevie Wonder’s happy birthday? Why wasn’t he sued?

You can do a cover of the original “Happy Birthday” song, but it must be relevant to the message you want to convey.

How to use music in video streams

Generally, the use of music in video streams can be split into three, and they are Intro, Outro and Segment Change.” Let’s elucidate on them to further help you make sense of how you can apply them;

Intro Music

This is a type of song that’s played at the beginning of the show, and they often fade within a few seconds after the video streaming session starts. This should be the most important piece of music in your video stream, as it can help ingrain the attention of your audience to your video, and also solidify their mood.

Intro music is not just used in video streaming; it’s also used in all types of movies as it helps to build anticipation before a scene. It also helps to put the audience in a positive mood, if it’s a piece of music they like.

Outro Music

This is the music that plays when a video streaming session ends. Just in the same way that the intro music welcomes them, the Outro music signifies the end of your streaming session. For the outro, the best type of song should be one that closes out at the end of the session.

Segment Change Music

A good majority of video streaming platform stars use outro and intro background music, but some streamers also use segment change music to signify when the streaming session moves from one segment to another. The aim of this is to signify when you’re moving to another segment in a smooth way.

Segments require great expertise to link them together, especially one that requires different moods in the same streaming session. Depending on the number of people that stream your video session, you may want to hire an expert to help with the background music. This is because using the wrong background music can pretty much damage your video streaming session.

In Summary

Video streams offer a great way to disseminate information and share your opinions with listeners. However, it’s imperative that you keep everything top-notch as video streaming is highly competitive, and your listeners will be turned off by poor background music. A great way to raise the user experience of your video streaming session is through introducing intro, outro, and segmenting music.