How to Become A Pro at Counter-Strike: Global Offensive?

The most popular multiplayer shooter game in the world has a remarkably low percentage acing it. Most people play to distress after a long day and do little to nothing to up their game, but then again if you’re reading this article, I’m assuming you are ready to strain and sweat in your gaming hours. And that is the difference between an everyday player and a PRO.

Here are eight ways to change your game:

BE A TEAM PLAYER: Your performance will skyrocket than playing ‘lone wolf’. You may find people who support you, look out for you in the game and push you to do your best or you get stuck in a horrible team, in which case hopping teams won’t serve you either. Either way, be on a team, if you want to get noticed in national levels, YOU need it not the other way around. NETWORKING: The Internet has made it possible for anybody to talk to anybody. Follow professional players’ social media handles and learn. PRACTISE WEAPONS INDIVIDUALLY AND LEARN MAPS: CSGO champions will tell you the advantage you gain after perfecting your weapons individually. Do not rush; the rewards in due time will be worth it. Indispensably know your maps. Makes you more efficient and faster and revered. FIND YOUR RESOLUTION: Try all your in-game video settings. Find what works for you, keep practicing with it, and don’t change it too much as that sort of defeats the purpose. PLAY WARM UP MATCHES AND FOCUS ON YOUR PHYSICAL FITNESS: One of India’s top CSGO athletes Ankit Panth says, “Never go into a match without warming up. Always play Deathmatch or create an offline map with bots before starting a game,” He also says, “To avoid injuries, I make sure I do my wrist and forearm exercises without fail. It will help you avoid repetitive strain injuries (which are common wrist injuries among gamers) which could ruin your professional gaming career,” LISTEN TO COMMENTARIES: Commentaries by the casters and analysts describe the players going about their battlefield. After the game, the strategies are critically analyzed and talked along with about how else it could have gone. These people know their game, make this a mandatory part of your training schedule. GET YOURSELF OUT THERE: Go out there and make people recognize you. Maybe they recognize you from Reddit, or the other team recognizes you. If you want to be on top of CSGO, be in CSGO. Get Higher Ranks Account ( CSGO SMURF ACCOUNTS AND CSGO PRIME ACCOUNTS)

CSGO Smurf Accounts are brought by the players who would like to increase the level in the game. The players who are not skilled, and in turn, cannot rise in the ranks can get a smurf account play to develop their skills. Moreover, some of the skilled players who have mastered the game also buy Smurf accounts to master a new weapon. In this manner, they get to practice and not lose the points they have accumulated all this while. If you want you can also direct Buy CSGO Smurf Accounts.

Conclusion

If you want to be a pro, work harder than a pro. Pay attention to the game, be a team player, keep learning, and keep practicing! The practice is the key to become a professional player.