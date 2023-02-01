Modern businesses around the globe are undergoing digital transformation. With the increasing demand for global compliance and supplier diversity, finance has no option but to transform. In fact, with modern automation solutions, up to 42% of the finance processes can be completely automated. But still, many businesses rely on slow, error-prone, and inefficient manual processes.

Accounts payable procure-to-pay (P2P) is one such process that has largely remained manual, leaving it vulnerable to the risk of inaccuracy, lack of reliability, and manual error. As an effective P2P process is integral to appropriately fulfilling the need for different goods and services and building strong vendor relationships, its inaccuracies can hinder your business.

Automating the accounts payable P2P process allows you to leverage technology and overcome all the shortcomings of manual P2P processes. With solutions from different P2P service providers, you can streamline the P2P workflow, effectively manage the accounts payable data, and ensure regulatory compliance.

The top ten benefits of accounts payable P2P automation are:

Faster, more accurate, and cost-effective processing

One of the first and most significant benefits of accounts payable automation is faster and more accurate invoice processing. P2P has many steps, from need identification to invoice processing and payment. Going through each step manually is time-consuming, costly, tedious, and prone to human error. Automation solutions can easily streamline these processes, eliminate the potential for human error, and make the overall P2P process faster and more cost-effective.

Indexing data for easy organisation

P2P automation solutions can help you digitally store and index all data, such as purchase orders, invoices, and payment details. This eliminates the need for paper documentation – reducing the stationary costs – and makes the information easy to sort and find.

Focus on core capabilities

With P2P automation, you can save time and resources and redeploy them to focus on your core business capabilities. As your key resource personnel are no longer stuck doing repetitive manual work, they can be more productive and contribute effectively towards business growth.

Leveraging technology for improved efficiency

P2P service providers offer automation solutions that leverage the latest technology to make your P2P systems more efficient and cost-effective. With value-added services like analytics and process harmonization, you can continually monitor your P2P KPIs and improve accounts payable efficiency.

Scalability

Manual accounts payable processes are not scalable and can slow you down as your business grows. Automating the P2P processes, on the other hand, allows you to effectively handle the changing work volumes and manage workloads as your business grows.

More control and visibility with spend analysis

With all purchase and payment data in a single place, P2P automation solutions offer you more visibility into your purchasing expenses and accounts payable. With tools for spend analysis, you can get actionable insights that can help you improve cost management and minimise unnecessary spending.

Access to industry best practices

P2P service providers follow industry benchmarks and international standards. This can help you effectively streamline your P2P process and improve operational efficiency.

Assured compliance

With increasing global operations and diverse suppliers, regulations for compliance are becoming more stringent. With automation, you can streamline the auditing process and simplify regulatory compliance with enhanced visibility and transparency in the accounts payable processes.

Effective supplier management

Automation simplifies supplier relationship management. With increased visibility in the accounts payable function, suppliers can easily exchange information with buyers, facilitating smooth and seamless communication. This minimises wait times, potentially eliminates the possibility of missed payments and consequent delays, and makes the accounts payable process more efficient.

Reduced risk of procurement fraud

Experts estimate businesses lose around $2 trillion each year to procurement fraud. The risk of fraud increases significantly in manual P2P processing as it has the potential for human error and malicious interference. P2P automation takes these risks out of the equation and can even alert the concerned team of any suspicious transactions. This protects businesses from procurement fraud and consequent losses.

Every business may not have the expertise and resources required to automate their operations. Still, they should embrace P2P automation as it can positively impact the company’s bottom line. You can leverage the experience and expertise of leading BPM organisations to streamline your P2P processes. They can help you automate regular transactional activities as well as offer value-added solutions, such as spend analysis solutions, procurement insights, and tax compliance.

Accounts payable P2P is a complicated and time-consuming process. But with strategic investments and efforts towards automation, you can make the accounts payable processes faster, more accurate, and time-efficient while also safeguarding yourself against regulatory non-compliance and procurement fraud. With the right P2P outsourcing solutions, you can transform your accounts payable process and go a step further in the digital transformation of your business.