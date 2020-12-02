First APA Aid and Best APA Style Software for Your Papers 

So, you’ve been told to include in-text citations in your paper, but you don’t know exactly what that entails. No worries. Formatting your essays and research in the APA style is really not brain surgery. In this article, we’ll go through what to include in an APA in-text citation, where to place it in the sentence, what to do with missing information, and which tools to use to generate the required citations automatically. Let’s jump right in.

APA In-Text Citations: Basic Rules

An in-text citation is a concise way to identify a certain source of information without needing to sift through tons of materials. It helps readers to locate the corresponding entry in the bibliography list at the end of your research paper.

The in-text citation consists of the author’s last name, the publication year, and, if you’re citing from the source verbatim, the page number or other locators like a timestamp, paragraph number, or even a heading. Note that if you don’t quote directly from your source, there’s no need to indicate the page numbers.

Parenthetical and Narrative Citations

There are two ways to integrate the required citation in the text: parenthetical and narrative. For parenthetical citations, you need to mention the author’s name and publication year within parentheses. And you need to place it at the end of your sentence just before the period. The information is incorporated in the running text, if you opt for narrative citations.

As Blake (2018) has shown, the level of CO2 in the atmosphere is rising dramatically. Blake warns that the “level of CO2 in the atmosphere is rising dramatically” (2018, p. 12).

As you can see from these two examples, the year and page number are placed within the parentheses. It’s either placed after the mention of an author’s last name or at the end of the sentence.

Citing Multiple Authors

When your citation contains multiple authors, it can be quite confusing. So, if your source has two authors, you must use the ampersand between them and add the publication years of the article cited.

Such symptoms as dehydration, decreased appetite, restless legs, and chronic fatigue can be linked to overtraining (Blake & Stravinsky, 2017.)

Still, if you’re referencing an article that has more than two authors (but not more than five), make sure to give credit to all the authors by listing them and using the ampersand before the final surname. As with any APA citation, follow it with the publication year.

Tooth decay is often associated with calcium deficiency (Goldsmith, & Lashcary, 2019.)

For all subsequent citations, mention the first author’s name followed by et. al. Note that the same rule applies to the cases where you need to refer to the publication having more than five authors.

Tooth decay is often associated with calcium deficiency (Goldsmith, et. al., 2019.)

Note that starting from the 7th edition you are free to use et. al. from the very first citation for more than three authors.

Unknown Author

There are times when you need to quote from anonymous sources. In such a case, you want to use the organization name. Still, if you don’t know the organization name, you may use the titles of the article instead.

The global acceleration in deaths linked to the Covid-19 infection has been reported by the majority of European countries (WHO, 2020.)

To cite sources that provide no publication date for their articles, use n.d. which stands for ‘no date.’ You can also use the same indicator to reference websites that are not updated regularly.

In contrast to Eastern European countries, where people commonly associate color yellow with sorrow and parting, the Chinese use yellow to attract wealth and good luck (LivePlasma.com, n.d.)

With the rules we’ve just mentioned, dealing with the APA in-text citations should be all smooth-sailing from here. Still, we suggest that you familiarize yourself with the short list of the effective citation tools that can help you quickly format your paper in the blink of an eye.

The APA Citation Generators

It’s good to know that you can generate your APA citations super easily with a wide range of dedicated tools. Below are some useful options you may want to avail yourself of when working on your APA paper.

PapersOwl Citation Generator

If you’re looking for an efficient citation generator, opt for the citation maker developed by PapersOwl, an online academic writing service. Be sure to familiarize yourself with the quick guide to get the most of the tool. You can create a citation for books, websites, and articles automatically or choose the ‘Manually cite’ option to generate the most accurate APA citation for your paper.

Scribbr

Scribbr is one of the most effective and versatile online citation generators. Lots of researchers, students, and professional writers use it to format their papers according to the APA and other styles’ conventions. Scribbr can help you create an in-text citation for any source and smoothly incorporate it into the body of your paper. You can also use it to create bibliography lists in a variety of popular formats.

BibMe

It’s a rare student who has never used or at least heard of BibMe. The BibMe website provides users with high-quality software for different academic purposes. You can use BibMe to properly integrate the consulted source into your text, create a reference list, and check your paper for plagiarism and grammar mistakes. BibMe provides access to a wide range of useful articles intended for anyone who wants to improve their writing.

Citation Machine

Citation Machine is a time-tested citation generator that has become a must-use tool for professional researchers. You can use it to reference books, scholarly journals, and a wide range of electronic sources. The citation machine offers an effective plagiarism checker which allows you to identify elements of duplicate content in your text.