Ten best apps for keeping a sharp mind

In order to ensure that you remain as sane as possible during the lockdown period, we have pulled together a top ten list of downloadable apps that will keep you both entertained and sharp during these crazy times. It is important to remain calm and composed for as long as the indoor restrictions continue and one way to do this is by keeping yourself entertained and alert. In the list below we have included apps that will help you to stay in touch with others, stay healthy, stay well-cultured and even stay on top of the dating scene!

They are available to download via the Google Android store and the Apple iOS store.

Babbel

Babbel is a language app that teaches you how to read, speak and understand other languages. The app currently has 13 languages in their database that you can learn, including, Italian, Spanish, French, Russian and Swedish. Learning a new language can often be quite daunting but Babbel makes learning fun.

Unlike many other language apps, Babbel covers reading, writing and speaking. You can set yourself daily targets, one user reported that just doing 15 minutes per day improved his Turkish in no time at all.

Popcornflix

If you are looking for an app that lets you download movies, look no further than Popcornflix. Popcornflix is available to download on a variety of platforms including iPhone, Xbox One, Amazon Fire Stick and iPad and allows users to stream full-length independent movies as well as original web series. If you are looking for movies and series that are a bit more off the beaten track, i.e. not as mainstream as what Netflix offer, then we can recommend Popcornflix.

Popcornflix is currently only available for American and Canadian users. But the company behind the app (Screen Media Ventures) do have ambitions to launch in Europe.

Spotify

A Music app that works without WiFi and is a much better alternative to iTunes is Spotify. The Spotify music has every music track that you could possibly ask for, all you have to do to download a song is search for it in the search bar. Spotify can be downloaded for free and you can even listen and download songs without having to pay for a membership, however, your music will be interrupted by ads if you don’t decide to pay for a membership.

Spotify allows you to create your own playlists which you can share with others. The app can also choose playlists for you based on your playlist history. Spotify requires a WiFi connection however, you are able to download songs directly onto your device and once the songs are downloaded, you do not need access to WiFi. This is a much better alternative to iTunes as the costs are incredibly cheaper and the format of the app itself is just so utterly superior. We would recommend paying the membership fee so that you are not constantly bombarded by annoying ads.

Spotify usually offers new users a free one-month subscription. After the month is up, the cost is $10 per month on average and $5 if you are a student. Spotify is certainly the best music app out there currently which works without WiFi. You may want to try Spotify ++.

Musée du Louvre

Just because you have to stay in your house does not mean that you cannot still tour one of the greatest art museums in the world. The Louvre museum in Paris are offering online tours via their downloadable app completely free. The famous Parisian museum is the most visited museum in the world and although it is closed now due to the ongoing pandemic, simply download the Musée du Louvre app and you will be able to tour the museum from your mobile phone absolutely free of charge.

The app will provide you with descriptions of all the artworks on show. Some of the artists housed at The Louvre include the great Leonardo Da Vinci, Pablo Picasso and Peter Paul Rubens. There are lots of art museums that have created their own app or website which allow you to tour their museums free of charge online.

Twitter

Another extremely well known and popular app, Twitter is one of the most downloaded apps to have ever existed. The home of Donald Trump, Twitter is a must-have app for anyone who needs to keep up to date with the news. Twitter has quickly become the modern-day newspaper and is often where news breaks first.

Twitter is, however, something of a minefield. If you have a controversial opinion, then you should expect to be ready for a keyboard war with numerous other Twitter users.

MyFitnessPal

The MyFitnessPal app is a must if you are interested in keeping up to speed with exactly what you are putting into your body. The app tracks all the food and drink that you consume, all you have to do is scan your food item with your phone or input the name of whatever you have eaten into the app. The app will then calculate the number of calories contained as well as the protein, iron and fibre etc.

If you want to lose or gain weight, then MyFitnessPal is extremely useful. Once you have downloaded the app, it will ask you if your goal is to, lose weight, gain weight, or remain your current weight. It will then recommend to you the number of daily calories you need to eat depending on the weight you wish to be. There are lots of similar apps to this out there but MyFitnessApp is the best one so far. It was even recommended to me by a doctor.

iGaming

The iGaming industry is made up of the likes of esports, bingo and casino gaming – three of the most popular forms of online gaming in the 21st century. Some popular esports games include, Dota 2, FIFA 20, League of Legends and Age of Empires. The super successful Age of Empires Hidden Cup was recently streamed live via Twitch, where the final attracted over 50k live viewers – the popularity of different esports are constantly growing, especially with younger audiences. Likewise, casino games continue to be popular amongst audiences of all ages.

Casino gaming has quickly become one of the most popular forms of online gaming in the world. There are dozens of casinos and online poker sites that have made their own apps, meaning that you can play blackjack, poker and roulette all from the comfort of your own home. Well known poker brands, PokerStars, 888 Poker and PartyPoker have all brought out their own downloadable poker apps. If you are unsure which poker brand to pick, you can compare and contrast the best poker apps, so you know which one to download. Some well-known online casinos that have created their own apps include Paddy Power, 888 Casino and Betway.

Brain Training

It is often far too easy to find yourself binge watching tv series and stuffing your face with food when you are forced to stay in-doors. Whilst this is fun for a while it won’t keep your brain sharp, quite the opposite, in fact. It is for this reason why we can recommend that you download a brain training app. Researchers have discovered that doing brain training games can improve cognitive functions. Furthermore, brain training apps are especially helpful to older people. According to the same study, the games which require problem solving and reasoning can help people over 60 to get on better with their daily activities.

Brain training games are often fun too and can vary wildly so you won’t get bored playing them. The majority of the apps also contain numerous gamification features which means that you will always have daily and monthly targets to hit, whereby if you do hit them you will be rewarded!

Instagram

Of course, Instagram is one of the most popular and recognisable apps in the world and has been for years. Many people use the app in order to gain followers and likes but that doesn’t mean to say that is the way you have to use it. If you are an artist, for example, you can use Instagram as a place to showcase your art and express yourself. Instagram is also a great way to meet like-minded people and converse with one another – it is like the modern-day equivalent of Café Central in Vienna!

Similarly, Instagram is a nice way in which you can keep in touch with friends and family and to up-date each other on how you are getting on.

Tinder

Sure, Tinder is primarily used for meetups but if staying in-doors is making you feel lonely then you can always create a Tinder profile and chat to a potential mate online. Tinder is full of people who all share the same characteristics – everyone on the app wants to meet and talk to new people! Although the pandemic means that you are currently unable to actually meet up with anyone you match with on the dating app, you will still be able to chat with them online until we are all eventually allowed back out into the open world.

The team at Tinder are currently allowing all their users to match with users anywhere in the world. So, if you are from the United Kingdom and you feel like checking out users in New York City then you can set the app destination to NYC and match with users from the Big Apple.



