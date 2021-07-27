The video editing apps help content creators to make awesome content for their followers. There are several video editing apps available in the market. These apps are for editing, trimming, cutting, or splitting images. In this article, we have listed the best video editing apps for users who wanted to know how to trim a video on android.

YouCut

This is the best video editing apps for trimming the videos on your android. The simple and basic GUI of this app makes it a great option for users who are inexperienced in video editing. You just have to upload your video on the main timeline and tap on it to select the fragment you have to trim. The duration of the video is easy to decrease through this feature.

Features

Best app for trimming videos

Offers a wide range of tools for video editing

Allows you to add emoji, filters, effects, transitions, and texts

Easy to use

Funimate

This video editing app for android users is known for its advanced features. You will be getting the PRO tools for creating amazing content for different platforms. The users who don’t know how to trim a video on android can download and install this app to enjoy this advanced feature.

Funimate includes an option of sharing your content on several social media sites like TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Snapchat. The content creators on these platforms can use this app for trimming their videos.

Features

Allows you to edit your freestyle videos instantly

Offers custom animation, filters, effects, and transitions

Backgrounds, stickers, and overlays can also be added

Videos can be trimmed for different social media platforms

InShot

This is a simple and easy-to-understand video editing application. You may use it to trim, edit, accelerate, and edit your videos. It’s made to enhance the finishing touches on your videos. For individuals who value clarity, InShot seems to be the perfect video-editing tool.

It offers a user-friendly design and strong editing features. With all these features, the InShot app is also the best app for trimming your videos.

Features

Includes several tools like cutter, merger, and trimmer for video editing

Videos are easy to split into two short videos

Tons of effects, transitions, filters, and animations are available

Unique features like slow motion and glitches make it the best video editing app

Quik

If you are looking for a fast video editing app that makes things simple and quick for you, the Quik video editing app is a great option to consider. It allows the trimming of your video content with only a few taps. It also includes a unique feature of making a promo of several photos.

Features

Fast video editing app for androids

Includes the feature of auto-synchronization

Provides the tools for trimming and cropping your videos

Dozens of effects, filters, and transitions are available

VivaVideo

This android video editing app is designed for both experts and newbies in video processing. This is a free video editing platform that is providing advanced tools and features for creating stunning video content. The videos are easy to trim, cut, edit, slow down, speed up, and merge with the VivaVideo app. It also contains a music library that includes a wide range of clips.

Features

Tools for multi-track editing of your audio and video

Several templates, designs, effects, filters, and transitions are available

Best android app for trimming videos with in-built slideshow maker and camera lenses

KineMaster

This is free to use video editing app for trimming your videos instantly. You can also enjoy the advanced features by getting the premium version that is full of video editing tools. The free version of KineMaster includes a watermark of your videos so if you want to become a video editing expert, you will have to purchase the premium version.

This is a super-versatile video editing platform for users who need to introduce different layers to their videos. You can add images, texts, and transitions to your videos.

Features

Includes the option of adding free handwriting on your footage

4K exports are also available

Video content is easy to share on several social media sites

3M reviews on Google Play Store make it the best video editing app for trimming videos

AndroVid

Users with no technical background in video editing can download the AndroVid app to edit their content. It is a powerful and compact package that includes several features for trimming, cropping, and splitting the video content. You can also convert these videos to MP3 format or delete some portion of that video to reduce the overall size.

Features

User-friendly interface

Includes the unique feature of converting a file into GIF format

Perfect android app for trimming, looping, or merging videos

Bonus: Best Video Editor to Trim and Edit Video on Desktop – Filme

iMyFone Filme is the best video editing tool on the desktop that includes a wide range of features to create amazing videos. It has a simple user interface that makes it perfect for everyone. It is available for Windows and Mac users. You can edit, trim, cut, crop, or merge videos instantly. It is also a great application for beginners in video editing.

Features of iMyFone Filme

Simple to use

Includes full editing toolset

Allows you to create a stunning slideshow with 1 click

Features a lot of effects and filters

Provides full control on editing procedures

Final Words

Well, these were the best 7 apps to trim a video on an android phone. The users can trim their videos to reduce the total duration. These videos can be shared on different social media platforms including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, or TikTok.

iMyFone Filme is one of the best video editing platforms that offers several advanced features like merging, cropping, splitting, or trimming a video. You can also add background music, overlays, transitions, and texts to your videos.