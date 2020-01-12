If you are a Bluestacks fanatic, sorry to break this out on you. But, we have come up with the best Bluestacks alternatives that are lightweight and they could give you a better experience with the suitable user point of view. Those who have personally used it have found that every bit of work associated with Bluestack is slow to the core. Furthermore, there have been stances where the entire system has been compromised to the crawl due to it. Also, have a look at our list of best Android Emulators for PC.

10 Best Alternatives To Bluestacks 2020

Though we are not complaining, there is an added list of advantages in Bluestack’s end too. But, our work is to introduce options that are better, do the same work for you, and have a great user experience. So unlike Bluestack, which just runs apps, here are some interfaces that do much more work for you. Read them now, and thank me later:

LDPlayer – Your Gaming Android Emulator

If you’re looking for a high-performance beast that is perfect for playing mobile games on your Windows PC, then LDPlayer is your new alternative as a gaming Android emulator. LDPlayer earnestly targets at mobile gamers and develops many gamer-oriented features such as multi-instances, keyboard/gamepad control, script recorder, etc.

Recently on January 9th, 2020, LDPlayer Team has released a new version of LDPlayer 4, running a new Android kernel – Android 7.1.2 Nougat. Taking its performance to the next level, LDPlayer provides faster speed in handling heavy-loaded games and wider compatibility for different kinds of apps.

One more advantage of LDPlayer is that it can make use of your PC’s Virtualization Technology and gives great performance for integrated and dedicated graphics. It is also compatible with Intel, Nvidia and AMD powered Windows.

LDPlayer Requirements

Intel or AMD CPU Processor x86 / x86_64

Windows XP XP3 / Win7 / Win8 / Win8.1 / Win10

Windows DirectX 11 / Graphics driver with OpenGL 2.0

Minimum 2GB of system memory (RAM)

Minimum 36GB of free hard disk space

Hardware Virtualization Technology (Intel VT-x/AMD-V) enabled in BIOS

Download

YouWave Android Emulator (FREE)

If you want your Windows PC to buckle up with an amazing Android Experience, YouWave Android Emulator is your calling. It is a commonly used Bluestacks alternatives available for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 to Windows XP. Cherry on top, it includes support for both 32 bit and 64-bit architectures. That’s impressive. Right?

Other than just substituting the obvious, there are some other features that YouWave bring along for you. It comes with a support for multi-player online games, which fulfill the craving of every game geek. Moreover, this VirtualBox also has an app store through which a variety of applications can be obtained. It just keeps on piling things that could attract more and more people to it.

For the Androids, YouWave is giving up a plenty of resources to satisfy the users with. It provides a good substitute to Bluestacks and sets you back adequate $19.99.

YouWave Requirements:

Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, and 10.

2.0GB DRAM, 500MB disk space.

Intel Pentium 1.6GHz CPU.

Download

Genymotion

Get set into motion, because Genymotion is one of the best Bluestacks alternatives. This user-friendly Android emulator provides all Android developers an open chance to test their Beta apps without harming them virtually.

From Android 2.3 to Nougat 7.0, it is available for the numerous Android Operating System. This is why it has become one of the leading competitors in the alternatives race.

Genymotion has a smooth application, as it is powered by OpenGL 2.0 Technology. The emulator is specifically for developers, therefore it provides full-support to devices for a beta application. Moreover, similar to the VirtualBox that accompanies Genymotion, there is also the user liberty to set RAM and internal storage for relevant devices.

Genymotion Requirements:

2 GB RAM.

Hard disk space at least 8 GB.

64 bit CPU with VT-x or AMD-V support.

Microsoft Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (32 bit and 64 bit)

Apple Mac OS X (Mountain Lion) version 10.8 or above

Download

Andy Android Emulator (FREE)

This Emulator is as fun as they come, and obviously as its name. Fed up with the limited screen size of your Android phone? Or, limited storage option has you always on your knees? Andy Android Emulator becomes the savior with its easy setup and the Android experience that you always yearned for.

Alongside the provision of quality with ease, Andy Android Emulator has a lot of features as an added advantage. With the back support of multiple developers, it works wonders when you can use either WhatsApp, Viber or any other app alongside playing any game that you like. The balls just keep on rolling together. You can also use your mobile as one controller to access all the apps in it while playing a game on your desktop. Pretty Amazing. Isn’t it?

Andy Android Emulator perfectly fits the bill of topping the race of best Bluestacks alternative. It also proves to be a competition for Bluestacks App Player due to its added advantage. If you are wondering about it; Andy fills up the difference of air between a Smartphone and PC, bringing them both to an Android together.

All in all, using Andy Android Emulator doesn’t mean that you have to carry the genes or infection of a developer within you. It is an easy way out for all those who want to have a swift Android experience like no other.

Andy Android Requirements:

Up to 20GB Free Disk Space.

Windows 7 and 8 – x86 or x64.

AMD or Intel Dual-Core CPU that supports Virtualization Technology

3GB RAM.

OpenGL ES 2.0 capable video card.

Download

Remix OS Player (FREE)

Remix OS Player is a name that even tech, gadgetry and software illiterates have heard about. It has that much influence and infiltration in the market that those who do not want to opt for excessive research simply get Remix. This is why it has become an easy yet equally successful candidate for replacing the influence of Bluestacks.

If it is to be said that the Remix OS Player is the best Android Emulator for high configure PC, it wouldn’t be wrong. It is the most updated player in the market, which has the power and the ability to run Android Apps easily on a PC.

Not just this, but it allows the users to run in even low specs PC. Providing support for Android Marshmallow to 64-bit Windows 7 too, it is advanced and has the option to open up in an independent window of PC. To add more to its huge list of advantages and completely hands on the interface, Remix OS Player is a multi-tasker. It means that it allows you to run up multiple applications without causing any system-related hindrance.

Remix OS Player Requirements:

4GB RAM.

Core i3 (Recommend Core i5 or Core i7).

Windows 7 (64-bit) or latest.

Internet access for better connectivity.

8GB Storage (Recommend 16GB).

Download

Android-x86 (FREE)

Android-x86 provides you the feel of a native OS, simultaneously while giving up the chance to run Android OS on PC. It has been based on Android Open Source Project, though the changes have been made to infuse the compatibility for PC architecture.





Android-x86 hasn’t been officially brought to the mainstream as a Bluestacks alternative, but it will let the users run Android devices on Intel x86 or AMD processors. It even provides an option and a chance of complete user satisfaction with the option to test the OS with the help of a LiveCD.

Apart from the complete support for the Android application, it is based on Dalvik Virtual Machine. But, there is no need to have second thoughts, because it will soon be moved to Android Runtime (ART) for Android v5.0 Lollipop support and so on. The support that was initially meant for Android OS to EEE PCs, has also been extended to normal x86 devices.

It might not have been on the surface as the other Bluestacks alternative present on this list, but it has been running up and up since the day it was brought to the light. Android-x86’s free provision of so many features has only added to its elevating popularity.

Android-x86 Requirements:

Intel x86 or AMD processors

Dalvik Virtual Machine

Tested Computer or PC

Download

MEmu – Supports Both AMD And Intel chipsets

MEmu is just another of those up and coming Android emulators that appear to perform quite well. One of its most significant features of MEmu, it has support for both AMD and Intel chipsets. That’s rarer than you would think. With MEmu you will be able to run multiple instances at the same time. This makes it one of the few emulators that go as large as Lollipop. Like many, you may use this for pretty much anything you want. It’s going encourage most games and most apps. However, we urge it largely for productivity. MEmu is free to download and use if you would like to.

Download

Nox Player

Nox Player is another very popular emulator for PC. It has been crafted specifically for gamers and has some amazing features. The UI of the emulator is little different from others, but you will get the hang of it once you start using it. Nox also comes with Google Play installed, so you don’t need to worry about apps and has a file explorer in case if you want to install any APK file.

Apart from this, the emulator also comes with options to simulate touch or gestures and an option to record the screen so that it can be shared or played later.

Nox Player is dependent on Android 4.4 KitKat which includes class-leading functionality and innovative features. It ticks a whole lot of boxes in regards to features. Therefore it is likely that some might find the interface. However, as you spend some time together, you’re certain to fall in love.

In the configurations, you also can alter the amount of FPS CPU cores or the quantity of RAM you’d love to devote to Nox. If you have compatibility problems, you can change between two making modes: OpenGL or DirectX.

Download

KoPlayer

KoPlayer is relatively a new Android emulator available for PC. Additionally, it has managed to fly under most radars until recently. Its main focus is for gaming. You will have the ability to use key mapping to emulate a controller with your keyboard. Players will also have the ability to record gameplay and upload it wherever they want. The install process is straightforward enough, and it appears to work alright. Like most emulators, it will have issues that you’ll run into randomly. It bills itself as a middle-of-the-road emulator. The only bad side is that it’s still buggy. Nevertheless, it’s a good, free option.

Download

Summary

We recommend you to download the trial/free versions of these emulators for PC and test them before going for the premium version. This will give you a hang of whether your PC/Mac will be able to run the emulator smoothly.

So, these were some of the best Bluestacks alternative available in the market. We bet that you wouldn’t find a better option than these. So, what are you waiting for? Try them now!