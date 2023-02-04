It’s 2023, and the era of boring slot machines is over. It’s time for more modern, exciting, and bolder online slots that you can enjoy with the most convenient payment options for online casinos – cryptocurrencies.

We’ve got a whole list of the best crypto slots from top online slot sites. If you’re ready to check them out, we’ll start with our top pick, Bitstarz.

Here we go!

Best Crypto Slots

Pros:

Generous welcome offer combines cash with free spins

Quick withdrawals

Over 4,000 games

By cryptocurrency through BitStarz

Licensed in Curacao

Cons:

High bonus rollover

No sports betting

BitStarz launched in 2014 and was one of the first online casinos to accept cryptocurrency. It is licensed in Curacao and owned by Dama N.V. Aside from its amazing BTC slot portfolio, there’s plenty to admire about this crypto casino.

Featured Crypto Slot: Potion Spells

This 7-reel slot from BGaming can be played exclusively at Bitstarz. It has a payout percentage of 96.25%. When you play this BTC slot, you’ll enjoy up to $240,000 max win, a 12,000x max multiplier, and a betting range between $0.20 and $20.

Game Selection 4.9/5

With over 4,000 games from Pragmatic Play, Play’n Go, and several popular game providers, it’s easy to rate BitStarz’s game collection so highly. In addition to offering all of the best crypto slots, the site boasts a diverse selection of table games, exclusive titles, and specialty games.

Bonuses and Rewards 4.5/5

When you visit BitStarz, one of the first things to grab your attention is the welcome bonus offer. New customers can claim up to 5BTC plus 180 free spins over their first four deposits.

You will also receive 20 free spins when you make your first deposit and 20 more per day for the next eight days. Any bonus cash and winnings from the free spins come with wagering requirements you must satisfy before claiming your winnings.

Banking 4.8/5

BitStarz is, first and foremost, a cryptocurrency slots site, but the site also supports a variety of other traditional payment options. Credit cards, debit cards, online banking, and e-wallets are also supported.

A key attraction of this top crypto slot site is the fast withdrawal times. If you use one of the many cryptos like Bitcoin, Tether, and Ethereum, you can expect to have your withdrawals processed in less than ten minutes.

Those who use traditional withdrawal methods should have access to their winnings in 1 to 3 days. To top all of that off, BitStarz withdrawals are free.

Other Features: 4.5/5

If you want to gain a bit of insight into how respected BitStarz is within the industry, the site has received a bunch of awards, accolades, and endorsements over the years. Most Bitstarz Casino reviews praise their customer service for how quickly and conveniently they resolve customer issues.

Sign up at BitStarz to claim up to 5 BTC in crypto slots bonuses.

Pros:

Up to $3,000 crypto welcome offer

8 Hot Drop Jackpot slots

Excellent selection of live games

Best poker tournaments

Diverse selection of payment options

Cons:

No sports betting

Does not support e-wallets

Ignition has earned an excellent reputation since going live in 2016. Its impressive game selection, a great welcome bonus, and quick withdrawals are just a few things that new players can look forward to. Ignition Casino is licensed in Curacao it features a busy poker room that features all of your favorite online poker variants like Texas Hold ‘Em and Omaha.

Featured Crypto Slot: Golden Buffalo

Golden Buffalo is a product of iSoftBet, one of the most prestigious game developers in the business. This game is played using 5-reels with 1,024 ways to win. The gameplay is pretty straightforward. It’s such a feel-good slot game you can play any time. There are several bonus features that make it more exciting, including the incredibly elusive Bonus Wheel.

Game Selection 4.5/5

It’s quite difficult to grow bored when you have so many crypto slots and other games to choose from. Aside from regular online slots, you’ll find a decent number of Hot Drop Jackpot slots in this online casino.

You can find almost any table game, including Caribbean Stud, Pai Gow, Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em, and other casino poker titles.

Of course, Ignition has an abundance of blackjack, baccarat, and roulette variants in their live section, along with popular games like Teen Patti, Craps, and Andar Bahar. Don’t forget about the poker room, bingo, Keno, and instant win games.

Bonuses and Rewards 4.5/5

Ignition Casino offers a choice of welcome bonuses for new customers. Sign up for a new account and claim a 100% first deposit bonus worth up to $2,000 when you deposit using a credit card. Half of it can be used to play slots and other casino games, while the other half can be used in the poker room.

Bitcoin deposits earn new customers an even bigger bonus. When you make your first deposit using Bitcoin, Ignition will 150% match it up to $3,000. The same split applies to casino games and poker. Other Ignition Casino bonus codes are also up for grabs.

Banking 4.4/5

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are the preferred choice for most slot game enthusiasts at Ignition. Nevertheless, you can also use one of many fiat payment options, such as credit cards, debit cards, and vouchers.

Another valuable perk at Ignition is that customers can make a free withdrawal of up to $9,500 every three days. However, the limit may vary depending on which payment option you select. While crypto deposits are typically processed within the hour, fiat withdrawals can take between 2 and 5 days to reach you.

Other Features: 4.2/5

Your Ignition Casino account doesn’t just give members access to the best crypto slots and other casino games. It also gives customers access to Ignition Poker, which features popular poker variants. You can play in cash games or various tournament formats such as sit & go’s and MTTs. Ignition Poker offers some great regular promotions too.

Open your Ignition Casino account today and get up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses.

Pros:

Up to $3,000 casino welcome bonus

Supports 5 cryptocurrencies

Features the latest online slots

Established sports betting platform

Cons:

Significant withdrawal fees

Bovada is mostly known for its sports betting features, but slots enthusiasts have plenty to enjoy here. The site has a rather limited selection of slots, but they consistently publish new online slots from top developers.

Featured Crypto Slot: Celestial Gems

This slot site offers some of the newest online slots in the market. One of the freshest releases is Celestial Gems, a gem-themed video slot from Radi8. This slot is packed with Wilds, multipliers, and Free spins. Collect enough Lightning Bolts, and you get to choose your bonus feature. It has a 96.02% RTP

Game Selection: 4.5/5

You know that any of the best crypto slots sites is going to have an impressive games library. Bovada’s is rather limited, but the available ones are fun and refreshing.

You can play online crypto slots, including dozens of exciting new ones. They also offer a seemingly endless list of table games beyond online casino staples like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.5/5

New players at Bovada get to enjoy a welcome offer of up to $3,000. This three-tier package has a 100% match deposit of up to $1,000 for the first three deposits. The wagering requirements are relatively low. Aside from this welcome offer, you’ll find a specific Bitcoin welcome bonus with different values for the casino and sports sections.

Banking: 4.6/5

Bovada supports five cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Tether, and Ethereum. Fiat players also have a few options they can use. Of course, crypto transactions are much faster. Deposits and withdrawals often take 5 to 10 minutes to get confirmation through the blockchain network.

Other Features 4.4/5

We should quickly mention that Bovada is home to a stellar sportsbook. Sports bettors can get excellent odds on various sports and competitions, including eSports. They are particularly adept at covering niche sports and small-market leagues.

Claim one of the biggest crypto welcome bonuses available at Bovada now.

Pros:

Around 200 High RTP slots

Supports four cryptos

Several ongoing promotions

240% match bonus

Fast withdrawal times

Sharp, user-friendly interface

Cons:

$150 minimum withdrawal

Limited live dealers

Red Dog Casino has only been operating since 2019, but it has already established itself as one of the top crypto slots sites among crypto slot enthusiasts. Red Dog is licensed in Curacao and has earned praise in many other crypto slots’ site reviews.

Featured Crypto Slot: Spring Wilds

You can get 40 free spins on the slot game Spring Wilds when you sign up for a Red Dog account. This bonus offer makes this slot one of the most interesting games you can play on this site. It is a 5×3 online slot designed by Realtime Gaming with exciting scatters, wilds, and bonus features.

Game Selection 4.3/5

You likely won’t be too impressed when you see that Red Dog Casino has a relatively small collection of games. However, you will change your tune when you see how diverse the catalog is. They have a good variety of crypto slot games, most of which have above-industry standard RTP values.

You can play traditional slots, 3D video slots, blackjack, and the most popular live dealer offerings, including the latest game shows. There’s a good chance that Red Dog has what you’re looking for.

Bonuses and Rewards 4.4/5

You can enjoy a 240% match deposit bonus at Red Dog, including 40 free spins on the featured slot game, Spring Wilds.

You can turn that 240% match welcome bonus into a 260% bonus if you deposit using BTC, ETH, USDT, LTC, or Neo surf. You can then claim the 24/7 reload bonus any time you make a deposit. You will receive a 120%, 135%, or 160% match bonus depending on the size of your reload deposit.

Banking 4.4/5

Most of Red Dog’s customers use cryptocurrency, but the site still supports a limited number of fiat payment options, including Visa, Mastercard, Flexepin, and Neosurf. All withdrawals are free, although you must cash out at least $150.

The max withdrawal amount is $2,500 per transaction. Crypto withdrawals take between 1 and 3 days, while credit/debit card withdrawals typically take 3 to 4 days. Expect bank wire withdrawals to reach you in about five days.

Other Features 4.4/5

We’d like to remind you that all deposits at Red Dog earn bonus cash. After you have completed the welcome bonus, you will earn up to 160% for every subsequent deposit. This is why we have bestowed the title of best crypto slots site for reload bonuses.

Sign up today and get up to 240% in cash bonuses at Red Dog.

Pros:

Over 1,500 games from multiple top providers

Welcome bonus valued at up to 10 BTC

Licensed in Curacao

Daily promotions

Near-instant withdrawals

Cons:

Limited table game selection

Bonus wagering can only be met on slots games

Wild.io is one of the latest Bitcoin slots sites to launch in the past year. Like many crypto casinos to launch in recent times, Wild.io has partnered with several top software developers to provide over 1,500 games.

Featured Crypto Slot: Primal Hunt

One of the masterpieces of BetSoft is Primal Hunt, a popular slot game you can find at Wild.io. You can travel back in time all the way to the Stone Age and explore exotic caves when you play this 5-reel slot machine. There are 80 paylines, around a 15% hit rate, and an RTP value of 96.1%.

Game Selection 4.4/5

Wild.io primarily focuses on its crypto slots game selection. You’ll find various traditional online slots and the latest titles like Big Bang, Crystal Skull, and Gangsterz. You also have your choice of over 100 jackpot slots.

Even though Wild.io only has about 50 table games, they offer more than baccarat, roulette, and blackjack. The table games section features games like Sic Bo, casino poker games, and crypto casino games like Rocket Dice, Head & Tails, and Scratch Dice.

The live casino is pretty impressive, with over 350 titles, including the most popular game shows like Monopoly Live, Deal or No Deal Live, and Dreamcatcher.

Bonuses and Rewards 4.97/5

You will be thrilled to learn that Wild.io offers one of the best welcome bonuses you’ll ever see – up to 10 BTC. The bonus size ranges between 50% and 150% depending on how much you deposit. If you want to get the most out of this offer, your first deposit of $301 or more will earn a 150% bonus.

Your second deposit will be 100% matched if you deposit at least $1,000, while the third deposit of $1,500 or more gets a 120% bonus. Finally, a fourth deposit of $1,500 will net you a 150% match bonus.

Wild.io has a good selection of regular promotions, including cashback, daily bonus offers, free spins, and mystery boxes. Make sure to participate in the loyalty rewards program to get even more benefits like free spins, reload bonuses, and more cashback.

Banking 4.3/5

Wild.io is one of many new crypto casinos that only deal with cryptocurrencies. Crypto transactions are processed within 10 minutes, so you can quickly get your winnings in your hands. You can conduct deposits and withdrawals for free.

Other Features 4.5/5

We like the welcome offer. Not only is it big, but it is also flexible which means players of all budget limits can benefit. Furthermore, Wild.io has loads of ongoing offers through which players can earn cashback, free spins, reload bonuses, and much more.

Sign up at Wild.io now and get up to 10 BTC of welcome bonuses!

Runners-up:

Ranking the Best Crypto Slots Sites

Licensing: We only recommend licensed sites. All top Bitcoin slot sites you see listed here are licensed by respected regulators. This ensures that you will be treated fairly, paid quickly, and have access to provably fair games.

We only recommend licensed sites. All top Bitcoin slot sites you see listed here are licensed by respected regulators. This ensures that you will be treated fairly, paid quickly, and have access to provably fair games. Reputation: We couldn’t be more confident in our experts’ opinions. However, we think it’s prudent to see what other experts and real customers have to say about their experiences. This gives us a better idea of how reputable operators are.

We couldn’t be more confident in our experts’ opinions. However, we think it’s prudent to see what other experts and real customers have to say about their experiences. This gives us a better idea of how reputable operators are. Variety of Games: We like to give high marks to operators who offer the biggest selection of crypto slot games. But we ensure to pay close attention to variety and quality. Yes, we like to see sites with thousands of the best Bitcoin slots

We like to give high marks to operators who offer the biggest selection of crypto slot games. But we ensure to pay close attention to variety and quality. Yes, we like to see sites with thousands of the Bonuses : Who doesn’t like getting bonuses like cash, free spins, and cashback? A great welcome bonus can get players off to a fast start, but they should also be able to continue cashing in on other promotions after completing their welcome offer. This includes loyalty rewards and VIP programs.

: Who doesn’t like getting bonuses like cash, free spins, and cashback? A great welcome bonus can get players off to a fast start, but they should also be able to continue cashing in on other promotions after completing their welcome offer. This includes loyalty rewards and VIP programs. Deposits and Withdrawals: You have to be able to quickly and easily conduct deposits and withdrawals. We prefer the best online casino sites

Why Is BitStarz the Best Crypto Slots Site?

We rated BitStarz as the number-one site because it does many things right. It offers a better variety of provably fair games than many other crypto slots sites. Its welcome offer is impressive and combines free spins and BTC funds. We also love the customer service, regular promotions, and the fact that the site is licensed in Curacao and has an excellent reputation.

Why Should I Play Crypto Slots Online?

The most significant reason for playing at BitStarz instead of a land-based venue is convenience. No need to dress up and battle traffic. All you need to do is open your desktop or mobile browser, log in, and play slots and other casino games.

Of course, you won’t find such an awesome bonus or regular promotions at your local brick-and-mortar casino. It’s also worth mentioning that you don’t need much money to play at casinos online. This is especially true if you claim a great bonus.

Guide to Playing the Best Crypto Slots

How Much Can I Win Playing the Best Crypto Slots?

You can win between a few pennies to millions of dollars playing the best crypto slot games. You don’t stand to win as much playing traditional slots as you would playing progressive jackpot games. So far, the biggest win from an online slot game is $24 million on the Mega Fortune online slot.

Are Crypto Slots Fair?

If you play at one of our top-rated crypto slots sites, you can be confident that the games are 100% fair. Always look for certificates from software testers like iTech Labs, GLI, and eCOGRA.

What Crypto Casino Slots Pay Out the Most?

The RTP gives players a good idea of how often games at slots sites payout. The higher the RTP, the higher the machine’s payout will be. From our list, Potion Spells from Bitstarz has a payout percentage of 96.25%. Red Dog, in particular, has a great selection of high RTP slots.

What Cryptocurrencies Do Crypto Online Slots Sites Accept?

Crypto casinos typically accept the most popular cryptos like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Tether, as well as a wide range of alt-coins.

Are Crypto Slot Sites Safe?

Any site that we endorse is safe. We make sure that they are licensed and that they use the very latest online security technology and protocols.

Do I Need a Bonus Code To Claim a Crypto Bonus at a Slots Site?

This depends on the casino. Some sites require a promo code, while others merely require claimants to opt-in. You will find out how to claim a particular bonus by reading the offer’s T&Cs.

Comparing the Top Five Crypto Slots Sites

BitStarz : Best overall crypto slots site. A wonderful collection of games that goes far beyond slot games. Enjoy fast withdrawals and a welcome offer of up to 5 BTC plus 180 free spins.

Best overall crypto slots site. A wonderful collection of games that goes far beyond slot games. Enjoy fast withdrawals and a welcome offer of up to 5 BTC plus 180 free spins. Ignition : Best crypto casino site for jackpot slots. It is also a great option for anyone who enjoys playing online poker. Those who claim the welcome bonus will receive up to $3,000 in bonus cash for the casino and the poker room.

Bovada : For a site that's mainly a sportsbook, Bovada's slot selection is quite impressive. The Bitcoin welcome bonus is no joke either,

Red Dog : It isn't uncommon to find welcome bonus packages that can be used over your first several deposits. However, Red Dog offers bonus cash for all deposits. Your bonus will be even bigger if you use crypto or Neosurf to deposit.

Wild.io : Wild.io is a new casino that features nearly 2,000 games, including crypto slots, table games, and live crypto games. Even better? You can claim up to 10 BTC over your first four deposits.

It isn’t uncommon to find welcome bonus packages that can be used over your first several deposits. However, Red Dog offers bonus cash for all deposits. Your bonus will be even bigger if you use crypto or Neosurf to deposit. Wild.io : Wild.io is a new casino that features nearly 2,000 games, including crypto slots, table games, and live crypto games. Even better? You can claim up to 10 BTC over your first four deposits.

How to Sign Up at a Crypto Slots Site

Signing up at a crypto slots site is easy when you follow these steps. We’ll take you through how it’s done on our top pick, Bitstarz casino.

Step 1: Go to Bitstarz’s home page.

Hit the “ Sign Up

Fill out the registration form

Submit the completed form

Step 2: Check your email or SMS.

Look for an email or SMS from your casino

Check your spam if you can’t find it

Hit the link or enter the one-time PIN

Step 3: Fund your account.

Go to the cashier

Choose a payment method and deposit amount

Submit the deposit and start playing

Pick Your Favorite from Our List of the Best Crypto Slots Sites!

You have access to thousands of online crypto casino slots, including jackpots slots and must-drop slots. Just pick any site from our list of recommendations and start spinning reels. We strongly suggest you start with our best overall crypto slots site, BitStarz.

Don’t forget to claim your welcome bonus because it can net you a lot of extra cash. Don’t miss out on the other crypto bonuses where you can earn more bonus cash, cashback, free spins, and much more, including loyalty perks and VIP rewards.

These offers are typically much better than those at traditional online casinos.