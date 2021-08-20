Cryptocurrencies have existed since 2009, when bitcoin was first launched, and as much as the market is volatile, it does not seem to go away. The success of Bitcoin led to the introduction of other crypto coins in the market labeled as Altcoins (alternative to Bitcoin), such as Dogecoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. These cryptocurrencies are stored in encrypted applications called wallets.

If you want to trade cryptocurrencies, you will need a wallet to store your coins and a trading platform. However, in this article, we will only take a look at the best wallets. It would be best if you learn how to store your crypto coins safely.

The safest way to store Coins is through Wallets, these are software applications that enable you to keep cash, and they come attached with Private Keys. There are two types of wallets;

Hot Wallets are stored online, and they have no physical representation that investors can carry around for trade.

Cold Wallets have physical storage that enables an investor to store the coins on a physical package and operate offline.

There is no particular preference between cold and hot wallets; they all work to serve the same purpose; security depends on your personal preference. Below are some of the best wallets to store your coins:

Exodus

Exodus is a hot wallet favourable for beginners in the industry; it can operate from any computer, Desktop, and mobile phone. Its user interface is straightforward to use, and it has a built-in exchange; one of its unique features is its ability to swap in multiple cryptocurrencies. Exodus can host and trade about 100 cryptocurrencies.

Advanced users may find it lacking in essential features as it is a closed source wallet. This aspect goes against the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies that requires open transactions that are visible for everyone. However, its security is top-notch and can customize transaction fees, and has good customer service support.

Ledger Nano X

Ledger Nano X is a cold wallet that operates at an initial fee of $119. It comes as the second generation of Ledger Wallets developed by a French-based company launched in 2014. The company’s first wallet, Ledger Nano S, dominated the market in the earlier years. Nano X wallet comes in as a resemblance to a USB drive and connects to your gadgets using Bluetooth or a USB cable.

It hosts more than 1,500 cryptocurrencies. As a hardware wallet, the list grows yearly; the Ledger team created Ledger Live software with a convenient user interface and enabled a user with a live interface for all your asset holdings. With this, a user can add new cryptocurrencies and their wallets and manage their portfolios.

Electrum

It’s a hot wallet with an option for cold storage, and it’s more favorable for advanced Bitcoin users. The purchasing fee is free, and it’s compatible with other wallets such as Trezor and Ledger. It was launched into the market in 2011, exactly two years after Bitcoin was launched. It is open-source and allows its users to customize transaction fees with an option between Segwit and Legacy Bitcoin. The security attached to Electrum is top-notch with 2-factor authentication.

Trezor Model T

Trezor is a cold wallet, and its purchase cost is $181. It provides the user with the ability to access third-party exchanges such as CoinSwitch. It’s best for its ability to hold large numbers of Cryptocurrencies; with that much convenience, the price is high. Model T operates as a touch screen which can be helpful for beginners; it has a MicroSD card slot that allows you to encrypt a pin for security.

It has a USB Type-C cable to connect to a computer and mobile devices. In addition, it supports more than 1600 cryptocurrencies and has an option for Bluetooth connectivity.

Mycelium

Mycelium wallet is purchased at an accessible price, and it’s a hot crypto wallet with cold storage options favorable for mobile phone users. It is open-source and supports Bitcoin, FIO Token, ETH, and ERC-20 tokens. It was among the first wallets to exist and offers you a way to customize your transaction fees and decide how your investments roll out. However, it can be confusing for a first-time user and cannot be used on other gadgets apart from mobile phones.

Ledger Nano S

Nano S is a cold wallet purchased at a $59 cost and hosts more than 1,500 cryptocurrencies. It does not come with a Type-C USB cable, making it harder to use for modern smartphones, and lacks Bluetooth connectivity. In addition, Nano S has limited storage for cryptocurrency, and if you deleted an app to add on another coin, then your coins can only be visible online and not on that wallet.

DeFi Wallet

DeFi Wallet is a non-custodial wallet that enables you to sell all the DeFi services under one wallet. It gives you complete control over your coins, and it hosts more than 100 cryptocurrencies. In addition, it works hand in hand with several exchange platforms.