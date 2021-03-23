A driver is a computer program designed to provide the link between an operating system and a peripheral. To function correctly, the peripherals ( external hard drive, Bluetooth mouse, printer, etc.) need their drivers to be updated. This is an operation that you must do regularly on Windows 10 to ensure its proper functioning.

Want to update your computer’s driver? Rest assured, you don’t necessarily have to be a geek! Here is a list of the 5 best driver updater applications for Windows 10 to make your job easier. You will find in this article the links to download them for free.

The drivers or drivers in English are the basis of the operation of the various peripherals of your computer. The regular update of the drivers allows you to have an efficient system and steady. Also, by updating the drivers, you can benefit from a more optimized and fluid Windows 10 system.

Note here that driver updates for Windows 10 are automatically downloaded via the Windows Update tool. But if you want to do a manual update, you will have to follow the following steps:

Type “ Device Manager ” in the search space of the search bar.

” in the search space of the search bar. Click “ Device Manager ” then select a category to display the names of the different devices.

” then select a category to display the names of the different devices. Then right-click on the device driver to update.

Click on “Automatically search for updated driver software“, then on ” Update driver “

If Windows cannot find an update for a device, you can go directly to the manufacturer’s website and follow the steps to update.

There are several free driver updates available for Windows 10. This software has the advantage of automatically checking if your drivers need to be updated and doing so automatically if necessary.

DriveFix – Editors’ Choice

No doubt DriverFix is ​​a driver update tool that keeps computer problems away. Also, it is a computer maintenance application that helps update or install drivers for graphics cards, keyboards, processors, printers, USB ports, and other hardware components. The tool can find damaged, outdated, or missing drivers in a single scan.

Although corrupt or outdated drivers can be the cause of Windows errors, crashes, blue screens, and other serious problems. However, with DriverFix, you can ensure that all of your drivers are up to date and working properly.

Features

The interface is sleek and modern and is really easy to understand.

DriverFix supports a wide variety of Windows operating systems including Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7, and even Windows XP.

The app offers unlimited support for almost all hardware components available on the market – it contains more than 18 million different drivers in its database.

Pricing

Personal Pack – $ 19.95 (1 PC)

– $ 19.95 (1 PC) Family pack – $ 29.95 (3 PCs)

– $ 29.95 (3 PCs) Extended Pack – $ 39.95 (10 PCs)

Download DriveFix

AVG Driver Updater

The “AVG Driver Updater” always searches for the most up-to-date drivers for your computer from over 127,000 drivers. In the demo version, however, these cannot be updated directly via the program.

The “AVG Driver Booster” automatically scans your computer and reliably finds the latest drivers for graphics cards, chipsets, and even USB controllers.

In addition to the automatic updates, you can create a backup of all drivers. If something no longer works after a later update, simply import the saved security point again.

Features

This software application can update more than 1 lac driver.

Auto-update with no interruption.

Keep your computer up-to-date and fix driver’s issues.

Supports Windows 10, 8, 7

Pricing

1-year Subscription – $39.99

Download AVG Driver Updater

Avira

The software should generally always be kept up to date. This is the only way for the manufacturer to ensure that the program is protected from the latest security gaps. Avira Software Updater makes the tedious task of manually checking for updates easier for you.

It supports up to 120 programs and shows after a scan which of them should be renewed. Avira updates some of them automatically with just one click (only available in the Pro version).

Most of the programs recognized in our test have to be downloaded and installed yourself. After all, the tool generates a download link to the relevant manufacturer.

Features

With Avira driver updater, you can scan your PC with one click.

Its password manager capable to generate strong passwords.

This tool provides real-time protection from malware.

Its secure VPN will encrypt and neutralize all web browsing.

Pricing

Avira Prime – $99.99

Download Avira

Outbyte Driver Updater

One of the most difficult problems with the Windows operating system has been the need to keep up to date with the latest drivers for various items of hardware. Outbyte Driver Updater is a utility software that helps keep your hardware running smoothly. This tool will scan your computer for outdated, damaged, or missing drivers and allow you to easily update them to the latest, stable versions.

Overall, Outbyte Driver Updater stands out as a driver updater. It will check your computer for possible problems and provide you with updates direct from the manufacturers to make your device work better. In addition, it offers optimization options for your hardware. If you want to keep your computer running smoothly without manually checking for driver updates, this application is worth a try.

Features

Scans your computer for possible hardware problems.

Offers optimization options.

Provides manufacturer-recommended updates.

Pricing

Full version – $29.95

Download Outbyte Driver Updater

Iobit Driver Booster

Driver Booster is an update helper for drivers under Windows. Although driver updates for some components are also distributed via Windows updates, this is by no means true for all.

It often happens that systems that have been running for several years have very outdated drivers. Security gaps, as well as stability and performance problems, are unpleasant side effects of this strategy.

Basically, you can update drivers manually, but that’s the right thing to do. Driver Booster does the work for you. In the new version Driver Booster 8, the provider has spruced up the program interface, expanded the driver database to around 4.5 million entries, and optimized its scan engine.

Thanks to the new database structure, driver detection is now faster and more precise. There is also a new offline driver updater especially for use with new Windows installations. Another innovation is aimed at system stability. You can now choose a new option to update only the most stable drivers.

Features

By default, scan priority favors the latest drivers, which is a good thing for gamers, for example. If you are more concerned with stability, you have to switch to “Stability first” in the settings under “Check”. Either way, Driver Booster only displays WHQL certified drivers.

There is a game booster and a module for system optimization. Players can choose which running components they want to pause in order to have more resources ready for games.

The result is available in a few seconds. The number of out-of-date drivers is displayed at the top, and a corresponding list appears below in which you can see all of the drivers.

Pricing

Driver Booster PRO – $22.95 (1 Year Subscription / 3 PCs)

Download Iobit Driver Booster

Final Verdict

Remember that updating drivers is a maintenance and upkeep task that you must perform regularly if you wish to take full advantage of your computer’s functions. If your machine often encounters failures related to various peripherals, consider updating the driver using the software and programs presented above.