Your email signature is a big part of your email marketing prestige. If you’re an SMB, you’ll know they’re crucial for:

Increasing brand awareness

Personalizing your marketing

Making it easier for customers to contact you

…and much more.

However, if you’re shopping around for a new email signature tool, you’ll realize pretty quickly the market is saturated. With so many competitors to choose from, how do you decide on the best tool for you?

Luckily, we’ve put together a simple guide listing the best email signature tools for SMB’s based on their features and pricing. No fuss, no fluff, just everything you need to know all in one place.

Let’s get started.

Looking for attractive prices, an easy-to-use interface, and sophisticated features? Check out WiseStamp.

Founded in 2011, WiseStamp empowers businesses to create a sharp, professional signature within minutes. It’s compatible with most email platforms, including Outlook 365, Gmail, MacMail, Yahoo, and more. Plus, it’s fully responsive, meaning it works just as well on mobile devices as it does desktops.

With WiseStamp, you enjoy:

Complete control over your signature’s design

You can track your campaigns’ success using Google Analytics

You can add social media icons, Instagram photos, and LinkedIn buttons

….and much more.

Prices start at $2 per month per user, making it one of the most cost-effective options for SMB’s.

Letsignit is an excellent choice for medium-sized businesses. You can create, assign, and manage your employee’s email signatures and design and use targeted banners too.

Letsignit is compatible with the following email providers:

Office 365

Outlook

GSuite

Gmail

…and comes with a few cool features. For instance, you can launch targeted campaigns and track the ROI generated from email signatures. You also get access to intelligent software that automatically detects the dominant color in your brand’s logo and creates templates for you.

Prices start at $6 a month.

According to their Linkedin, Rocketseed is the “first-choice email signature management software for marketers and IT professionals around the globe.” With Rocketseed, you get 24/7 support, a range of customization tools, email signature marketing, personalized disclaimers, and sender data sync. The latter automatically populate employee signature details.

Rocketseed is compatible with Office 365, GSuite, and Exchange. They offer a range of IT, marketing, HR, customer service, and sales solutions, making them an excellent choice for larger businesses with multiple departments.

Pricing starts at $1 a month per user for up to 200 senders.

Although Newoldstamp serves larger businesses, it’s made with SMB’s in mind. In fact, Newoldstamp has its own startup program. Here, companies younger than two years old and with fewer than ten employees and less than 1M in funding are eligible.

Newoldstamp empowers you to:

Sell your apps in marketplaces directly from your email signature

Use your signature for lead generation

Share case studies and reports in your signature

Gain credibility using their professional designs.

If you’re not a startup, you can opt for one of Newoldstamp’s regular pricing plans that start from $8 a month. You’ll benefit from features like:

Email signature analytics

You can assign multiple signatures per user

Launch banner campaigns

Access custom signature templates

…and much more.

CodeTwo is a cloud-based software explicitly designed for Office-365. You can create and manage your own email signatures and disclaimers with just a few clicks. Not to mention, you can also include logos, banners, and social media buttons in their signatures. You can even define your own keywords that trigger email signature-related rules when you send an email.

There’s also Azure AD and user photo support so that you can input your Office 365 user photos in your signatures.

CodeTwo’s pricing plans start with a minimum of 10 users, making it the perfect package for medium-sized businesses. Licenses are billed monthly or yearly and start at around $100 per year or $10 per year per user.

If you’re an SMB looking to get as much marketing potential from your email campaigns as possible, Terminus is worth considering. According to their website, Terminus promises to transform your employees’ emails into a “high-volume, targeted ad-channel bursting with analytics.”

With integrated B2B marketing solutions, not only can you develop a high-quality email signature, but you also get a real sense of who your customers are and a concrete understanding of how best to engage your audience. This goes a long way to improving the reach and impact of your business.

You can request a free demo, but prices only seem to be available on request, so if you’re interested, contact Terminus directly.

Drift can help you create email signatures that get your whole team on brand – for free!

It’s an excellent choice for small teams on an equally small (if not non-existent) budget, too. As we’ve just said, Drift’s free to get going with, with more advanced options available on request. It integrates seamlessly with Gmail, and if you’re in a hurry, never fear; Drift promises to get you up and running in as little as ten minutes.

Decision Time: Which Email Signature Will You Choose?

Still unsure which option’s best for you? Take a look at this quick breakdown:

WiseStamp, Newoldstamp, and Drift are the best options for SMB’s with low budgets

Newoldstamp offers the best program for startups

Terminus is perfect for SMB’s needing to understand their audience better

Rocketseed is best suited for medium-sized businesses

Letsignit is suitable for SMB’s with a slightly bigger budget

Code-Two is ideal for smaller companies who only use Office 365

However, our overall favorite has to be WiseStamp – the quality and quantity of features you get for the money are pretty impressive. You won’t go too far wrong with the option. However, whichever you decide, let us know how you get on the comments box below – we’d love to hear from you!