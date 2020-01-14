Best Emulator to Play Android Games on Your PC 2020

As mobile phones are getting much thinner, lighter and powerful with a big screen, we now carry our phone with us frequently. We love playing our favorite games with these small gadgets. Well, although we always have a passion for using our phones 99% of the time, we feel irritated in the rest of 1% of the time when the phones’ battery is dead during the gaming. That’s one main reason I turn to play games on PC. The other factor is that a mobile phone is growing to be more powerful but can’t ever be equivalent to a computer. What’s more, I have gained incredible gameplay experience by running an Android emulator on PC. If you have ever used one, you will know what I mean. It’s OK if you don’t know. Check the YouTube video below to view the test for the top 5 Android emulators. Also, I would recommend to you my favorite two of them as well as how to install your favorite games.

Best Two Android Emulators That Run a Smooth Work

LDPlayer

Besides BlueStacks, another Android emulator I appreciate is LDPlayer. I consider it as the best BlueStacks alternative. I sometimes find my PC running sluggishly after a long period of running BlueStacks when I can’t experience its perfect performance and features. LDPlayer is a solid and free Android emulator for PC which I can play Free Fire and other high-demanding games smoothly. As I know, it’s a rather new Android emulator which was released in 2016. Two years after it was released, the number of users reached an amazing number of 100,000,000. Since you may don’t know this software clearly, I would write it in detail.

Installation

The installation process is as simple as BlueStacks.

Search “LDPlayer” on Google

Enter the official website of LDPlayer and click the button“ Download LDPlayer“

Once the download is completed, double click the executable EXE

Wait a while for the installation process within several minutes

System Requirements

Intel or AMD CPU Processor x86 / x86_64

Windows XP XP3 / Win7 / Win8 / Win8.1 / Win10

Windows DirectX 11 / Graphics driver with OpenGL 2.0

Minimum 2GB of system memory (RAM)

Minimum 36GB of free hard disk space

Hardware Virtualization Technology (Intel VT-x/AMD-V) enabled in BIOS

Recommended System Requirements

CPU: Intel i5 7500

RAM: 8GB

Disk Space: 100GB

Graphics Driver: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti

How to find your favorite games?

After the installation, double left-click the desktop icon to launch LDPlayer and you will be dumped into a default app store (LD Store) with numerous popular games up there.

Type the game names into the search bar on the upper right of the default app store

Or if you want, you can head back to the home screen and find Google Play in the System Apps folder. The advantage to use LD Store is that you can download some games and apps by local installation and you don’t need to log in your Google account.

How to install games on LDPlayer?

As you’ve known how to search for games on LDPlayer, it’s quite simple for you to install them on your virtual Android device. For example, I type “Free Fire” into the search bar to get the result I want.

Then, you could open application details and install them with a single click. After you click the icon, a sign-in page for Google account will pop up on your screen before you have access to download games.

Highlights

This emulator delivers customization options to optimize your gameplay experience. You can customize your key as you want it to be. It also has an operation recorder, allowing you to record scripts and merge scripts. You can also run multiple instances, by which you can play games using different Google accounts and run other apps simultaneously. What’s more, it’s compatible with Intel, Nvidia and AMD powered Windows, which offers various choices for users.

BlueStacks

BlueStacks is the flagship Android emulator which is greatly developed for gaming. As the industry leader, released its first version in 2011, it has always delivered the perfect performance to its users. It’s available to download its latest version- BlueStacks 4 now. Give it a shot as it’s an outstanding virtual Android system.

Installation

It’s quite simple to install the BlueStacks. Do as the steps below and you’ll install BlueStacks successfully.

Search “BlueStacks” on Google

Enter the official website of BlueStacks and click the button“ Download BlueStacks“

Wait within 3 minutes for the installation being done automatically (the actual installation duration is up to your computer configuration)

Note: The performance may vary based on your system configuration. Check the system requirements below which are given by BlueStacks.

System requirements for BlueStacks 4

Minimum system requirements

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor

RAM: Your PC must have at least 2GB of RAM (Note that having 2GB or more disk space is not a substitute for RAM)

HDD: 5GB Free Disk Space

Up-to-date graphics drivers from Microsoft or the chipset vendor

You must be an Administrator on your PC.

Recommended system requirements

OS: Microsoft Windows 10

Processor: Intel or AMD Multi-Core Processor with Single Thread PassMark score > 1000 and virtualization extensions enabled in the BIOS

Graphics: Intel/Nvidia/ATI, Onboard or Discrete controller with PassMark score >= 750

RAM: 8GB or higher

HDD: SSD (or Fusion/Hybrid Drives)

Internet: Broadband connection to access games, accounts and related content

Up to date graphics drivers from Microsoft or the chipset vendor

Installing the BlueStacks App Player is not recommended, if you have a virtual machine, e.g., Microsoft Virtual PC, VMWare Workstation, or Oracle Virtualbox, installed on the same PC.

After the installation is done, then you are asked to sign in your Google account. This step is to make sure you have access to download games from a built-in Google Play Store.

Installing games

Next, you can download some exciting video games. As I mentioned above, there is a built-in Google Play Store for you to find countless games. As you can see in the picture, you could search for games you like in the search bar on the right.

Highlights

Compare to older versions, the BlueStacks 4 delivers a new and simplified UI for a key mapping feature, which allows precise and smooth controls. You can change keys for the desired action by the advanced game control. It also released its custom controls scheme promoting users to save custom key mapping profiles. Additionally, there is a helpful editor- Script inside Game Controls allowing users to execute various functions such as touch, mouse click, and mouse wheel movement on tap of one key in games.

Which Is The Best Android Emulator To Try In 2020?

It’s hard to figure out which is the best Android emulator for you. It must take you a lot of time to get the answer, though there are not many Android emulators that aim at gamers. Then, my answer is LDPlayer and BlueStacks. LDPlayer makes it much easier to use for beginners with its beginner’s guide and help. BlueStacks is the traditional Android emulator delivering the best gameplay experience. However, this new beast – LDPlayer, is also a good choice for playing Free Fire on PC and other popular mobile games. If you are a Free Fire fanatic like me, you definitely should give it a shot.