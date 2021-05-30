You possibly came here because you needed some assistance navigating through the HUNDREDS of websites available online to determine which is the best Fake ID Website in 2021.

The problem is determining which websites to trust, how much to pay, and what level of quality you are willing to accept from your Fake ID purchase.

Getting a fake ID has become a requirement of adulthood for freshmen. It’s the ultimate pass to get in and have a good time with no age restrictions.

For many of us, a fake ID may be the key to liberation. Sign up for a fake ID website right now if you want to experience everything life has to offer. We’ve got you covered if you’re not sure where to start your quest.

Furthermore, several scam websites have been set up by dishonest individuals to steal your hard-earned money. This is why we sifted through THOUSANDS of reviews and used our own expertise to compile this list of genuine Fake ID websites.

The following are some of the most important considerations to consider when purchasing and choosing the best fake id sites: Shipping – Method, Cost, Days & Tracking number availability.

– Check to see if the provider’s website has an active SSL certificate. Secret Features – Special authentication methods may be used to decide if an ID is genuine or counterfeit. When the New York fake id is dropped, it makes a strong wooden sound.

Here are some of the best fake ID websites that will not only look real but will also operate at your favorite establishment’s ID scanner and arrive on time.

IDGod

IDGod is regarded as the world’s largest producer of fake identification documents. Many articles have been written over the years honoring IDGod.

Impersonation and look-a-like items exist in every niche. As a result, IDGod has experienced the same fate. Approximately ten websites are claiming to be the genuine IDGOD. Buying a fake from any of them is a high-risk endeavor. You are unsure which dealer is the genuine IDGOD.

IDGOD.ORG

IDGOD.COM

IDGOD.CC

IDGOD.TO

IDGOD.PH

These are some of the websites that are active and claim to be the real thing. Based on our research, IDGOD.org is the legitimate company in charge of it. If you are still unsure and want to prevent being scammed by any of these, you should research on your own to avoid a scam.

They provide high-quality IDs at a reasonable price. Every ID includes a free duplicate as well as a tracking number. All IDs are pre-programmed to scan and pass the lighting test. And we go above and above! They provide you with the opportunity to have a fantastic time with your friends!

Send them a digital shot of yourself in front of any color wall or backdrop. Wear dark clothing to provide contrast while concealing your skin, and keep your hair neat and tidy. That is all you need to be concerned about! Allow them to do their job so you may have some freedom!!

Payment Methods – They no longer accept Western Union or other difficult payments, and they now accept CASH APP AND ZELLE! It’s never been easier to get an ID from the convenience of your phone!

– They no longer accept Western Union or other difficult payments, and they now accept CASH APP AND ZELLE! It’s never been easier to get an ID from the convenience of your phone! Shipping Methods – They use a variety of courier/postal services. They also vary the technique of concealment – in the past, they have hidden it in items such as jeans or DVD cases, to give you an idea. They will never reveal their present procedures since they clearly do not want it to be halted at the border.

You can place an order for a driver’s license and an operator’s license in only a few steps.

Average Price $120 (on SPECIAL) Number of US States 49 Shipping Time 12-16 days Quality 9.5/10 Official Website URL https://idgod.org

Official Website

Litfakes

This website has the widest range of US states of any website on this list – they’ve been in the Fake IDs business since 2015, and they also offer some of the most competitive rates (EVERY card is only $80). They have been active on the dark web for the last 5-6 years and have only just launched a public website.

Their holograms, UV blacklight, and micro-text are exact replicas of the originals. They don’t cut corners when it comes to how authentic something appears.

Payment Methods – They offer a wide range of payment ways, so there is a payment option for everyone! PayPal, Zelle, Cash App, Bitcoin, and WU are all accepted!

– They offer a wide range of payment ways, so there is a payment option for everyone! PayPal, Zelle, Cash App, Bitcoin, and WU are all accepted! Shipping is quick and discrete – They will begin manufacturing your card the same day they receive your payment and have it sent to your home 6-10 business days later. They package it discreetly so that your college, parents, or postman have no idea what’s inside.

Average Price $80 Number of US States 49 Shipping Time 12-19 days Quality 9/10 Link to proof photos Photo 1 | Collection 15 Photos Link to customer reviews Trustpilot Official Website URL https://litfakes.com

Official Website

ScannableFakeID.com

It is the solution for you if you want cards that seem really sophisticated and not just your run-of-the-mill faked ID. Even the regular identity fake ID that you will order will appear quite sophisticated and will persuade anyone to assume that it is both legitimate and genuine.

Their cards are manufactured by high-quality manufacturers in Europe, allowing them to create IDs that are indistinguishable from genuine government-issued IDs.

They produce incredibly high-quality Fake ID cards that have been tested on all accessible ID Scanners to ensure your success.

They provide all 50 states in the United States. Their cards are good enough for in-state use, thus they recommend using your genuine state.

Payment Methods – They accept four payment methods: Zelle to Zelle, Cash App to Cash App, Bitcoin, and Amazon Gift Cards for individuals who want to pay with cash.

– They accept four payment methods: Zelle to Zelle, Cash App to Cash App, Bitcoin, and Amazon Gift Cards for individuals who want to pay with cash. Shipping Methods – Their delivery rate is 99 percent, and they use undetectable shipping techniques that no other Fake ID website can match.

– Their delivery rate is 99 percent, and they use undetectable shipping techniques that no other Fake ID website can match. Security Features – Holograms, UV print, 2D barcodes, 3D barcodes, etched writing, tactile printing (printing that you can feel) – the list goes on and on. Every security element of a real ID has been replicated on their goods.

– Holograms, UV print, 2D barcodes, 3D barcodes, etched writing, tactile printing (printing that you can feel) – the list goes on and on. Every security element of a real ID has been replicated on their goods. Turnaround Time – They have a dedicated payments team member, a dedicated Photoshopping team member, and a dedicated ID printer to assure a 72-hour turnaround time on average (from when you pay to when it is shipped).

– They have a dedicated payments team member, a dedicated Photoshopping team member, and a dedicated ID printer to assure a 72-hour turnaround time on average (from when you pay to when it is shipped). Privacy – They only keep client data for 30 days (in case of a re-ship)

Average Price $95 Number of US States 50 Shipping Time 3 business days Quality 9/10 Link to proof photos Photo Link to customer reviews Reviews Official Website URL https://scannablefakeid.com

Official Website

Fake Your Drank

FakeYourDrank specializes in creating fake identification cards for new purposes, and it primarily caters to clients residing in the United States. Their main selling point is that their cards are PVX-printed, which makes them appear a little more authentic than other false ID cards on the market.

Shipping Methods – Their top goal is your safety. To avoid being intercepted by the courier, all of their parcels are disguised as regular letters.

– Their top goal is your safety. To avoid being intercepted by the courier, all of their parcels are disguised as regular letters. Reliability – All of their Fake IDs are guaranteed to scan and swipe with all of your information, and the holograms are identical to a genuine ID. Their IDs pass both the bend and blacklight tests.

– All of their Fake IDs are guaranteed to scan and swipe with all of your information, and the holograms are identical to a genuine ID. Their IDs pass both the bend and blacklight tests. Turnaround Time – They provide speedy shipment, with all of their Fake IDs being completed and shipped within 1-3 days. They will get your order to you as soon as possible; your satisfaction is our priority. For our Fake IDs, they have an average turnaround time of two weeks.

– They provide speedy shipment, with all of their Fake IDs being completed and shipped within 1-3 days. They will get your order to you as soon as possible; your satisfaction is our priority. For our Fake IDs, they have an average turnaround time of two weeks. Low Costs – They provide significant savings for large group orders! More pricing information can be found on the Prices page.

– They provide significant savings for large group orders! More pricing information can be found on the Prices page. Security Features – Their Fake ID and Novelty ID are guaranteed to scan, blacklight, and feature the required holograms that completely imitate the real product.

– Their Fake ID and Novelty ID are guaranteed to scan, blacklight, and feature the required holograms that completely imitate the real product. Customer Service – Their assistance is available whenever you require it. M-F, 5 days a week. They will respond to all of your inquiries. They are here to meet all of your requirements.

Average Price $100 Number of US States 50 Shipping Time 1-3 business days Quality 9/10 Link to proof photos Photo Link to customer reviews Reviews Official Website URL https://fakeyourdrank.com

Official Website

Avoid These Scam Fake ID Websites

We examined the following fake ID service providers and found them to be scam. You must avoid them.

fake-id.com

fakeid.co.uk

idgod.ph

Topfakeid.com

IDTOP.IS

FakeYourID.com

IDViking

IDSBuddy

IDsHubs.com

IDInstate

IDInState.ph

BUY-ID.COM

EvolvedIDs.com

BogusBraxtor.ph

FakeID.ch

5thFloorDMV.com

DesertFoxIDs.com

ID Chief

OldIronSidesFakes

ID-HURRY.COM

ALREADY21.COM

FAQs About Fake ID Sites

What fake ID State is the best?

Here is a list of the top states where you may easily purchase a fake ID: Ohio. Ohio’s state ID is one of the simplest to replicate.

Ohio

Florida

Connecticut

Illinois

Texas

Mississippi

Georgia

Pennsylvania

Can you go to jail for having a fake ID?

If you are convicted of a fake ID offense, you may face jail time. A misdemeanor fake ID offense can result in up to a year in jail, however, less time, such as 90 days, is more usual. A felony fake ID offense can result in a year or more in prison, and sometimes up to ten years. Penalties.

Why do they scan your ID?

While some people believe that driver’s license scanners only scan to establish that the ID is genuine or to validate the driver’s age, they actually pull up all of the information stored on the card. This information may include the individual’s address, date of birth, height, eye color, and, in some cases, Social Security number.

What is the best fake ID site for out-of-state identification?

As the best out-of-state licenses, we recommend California, Connecticut, Utah, Maryland, Illinois, Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana, Colorado, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania. These IDs are also valid in-state. Our finest fake ID websites, ranked from #1 to #4, are the most popular options for any of these IDs.

Can I get scammed by a fake ID service provider?

Yes, 99% of the fake ID websites on the internet are scams in some form. That will not happen to you if you are cautious and do your investigation. All you have to do is follow our instructions and purchase your fake ID from one of our trusted dealers. Look for the top-rated fake ID services on our website, as chosen by consumers and bloggers, and you may easily avoid being duped.

Are fake ID websites allowed in the United States?

No, false ID websites are entirely prohibited in the United States. Indeed, numerous domestically active counterfeit document producers have been apprehended and imprisoned throughout the years. Making a false identification paper is a serious offense and a crime in most states.

If you are caught with a fake ID in areas such as Illinois or Florida, you could face criminal charges. It is up to the authorities to decide whether to charge the fake ID bearer with a misdemeanor or a crime. When it comes to busting counterfeit ID businesses, however, there is no room for compromise. It is one of the reasons why the majority of forgers operate out of China and other offshore countries.

Is it possible for a fake ID service to steal my information?

If you pay for a false ID with your personal credit/debit card or PayPal account. Then, there’s a good risk your information will be exposed to a third party or a stranger in China. We do not recommend that you pay any fake ID maker with your personal bank account or credit card.

Only a few websites accept gift cards. The virtual gift cards may be purchased online from reputable retailers such as Paypal and Target. You can also pay using Amazon gift cards acquired from a local retailer.

We highly advise against disclosing any financial information to bogus ID websites. It can be sold on the black market to hackers or used for other nefarious reasons.

How to find a trusted fake id provider online?

Online fraud has affected the World Wide Web since its inception and criminals use clever schemes to defraud millions of people every year. Criminal minds can reach further than before, and they have found ways to duplicate all originality there is without actual delivery. So, be sure out of ten fraudulent providers on the Internet you will only find one trusted fake ID provider

Our listed websites offer the production of Fake IDs to those looking for an easy way to get access into a bar or club without being under 21 years old! While many people like these sites, others just want your money and will go through any means necessary in order to reach their goal – which is always getting you more than what you paid for when it comes down to buying ids online from them!.

Much like the people behind them, fake ID scams are becoming more and more elusive. The thing is that these scammers go to great lengths in order to appear believable – even crossing borders for a chance at success! It’s easy to get tricked with how convincing they can be so you need an expert eye before buying one.

So you want to buy a fake ID? You better be careful. This is always a scam on the internet, and we can’t recommend it at all. Don’t pay for one with Bitcoin or other anonymous payment options unless you have to, because they are worthless templates without proper equipment (even though this may not actually help). Finally, check if their website has an active SSL certificate; that’s how you know they’re legit-or just plain old good!

You need to be careful when looking for fake ids online. There are many scam websites and you could get scammed or buy a bad quality ID that won’t pass at the liquor store, club, nightclub, etc. We recommended a few original leading providers of legal and brilliant fakes with timely worldwide delivery in their massive customer base (from Australia all the way down to Russia) they provide reviews so you can be sure it will work before buying!

Do your research on any potential seller by reading through their online reviews as well as checking if they have proper contact details that haven’t been modified because this information may change depending on where someone lives geographically speaking

Which IDGod site is real?

IDGod.org is real.

Disclaimer – We are not affiliated with any Fake ID service provider listed and we are not responsible for any sort of scam. We only listed the sites having good reviews at trustable platforms for information purposes, therefore, you must do the due diligence process on your own before proceeding further. Keep in mind that getting yourself involved in such Fake ID stuff is strictly illegal worldwide and may get you in jail for this criminal act.