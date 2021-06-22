Training to be fit and healthy has always been about exercise regimens, hitting the gym a few times a week, and continuous efforts of maintaining discipline towards our diet. This has always been the way of training our bodies to become healthier and more active. Indeed, hard work and discipline can take you a long way in your journey to attain maximum fitness, but obstacles hinder our progress. Some days may be more difficult to get up and continue your training regimen or sometimes you can barely see any progress after keeping up with your training program for a long time. Luckily for us, technology has advanced to the point that it can be used for keeping track of our fitness levels and progress.

Today is the age of mobile apps and these apps can now be used to aid our progress in training and working out. Fitness tracking apps have become one of the most downloaded genres in online application stores since they are very useful for aiding your fitness training. These apps can be used to plan exercise routines and sometimes provide information regarding the type of exercise that is best for developing certain muscle groups. Some apps create a progressive training program that increases the intensity of workouts, pushing the user to exert more effort each passing day. There are also apps that can monitor the number of calories you have burned and record them for future reference. Some apps can also plan out your meals to restrict your diet and make sure that you will eat only the essential amount of food to avoid weight gain.

The usefulness of these apps is convenient and without these, we will be stuck to the usual workouts without knowing how much progress we have made or how many calories we have already burned. These fitness apps have reached their peak popularity this year and below are some of the apps that hold the top spots in terms of popularity and user experience:

MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is one of the best fitness mobile apps that are both available on Android and iOS systems. This mobile app is considered the top contender when it comes to food and meal plan databases. The application has a huge database on different types of food and diet plans that are prepared for their users and these meal plans can be used to prepare the user’s meal plans for an entire week. With a database this large, the user will not have to worry about thinking up different healthy and varied meals. The app also has a feature that scans the barcodes of grocery items and uses the information on its database to show the number of calories of the scanned item. It can also track the number of calories taken in by the user per meal. With this app, tracking down the number of calories can easily help the user manage their weight gain or loss. A similar app that has this similar function can be seen in this Pact app review.

Lose It!

This app has an ingenious feature of utilizing the user’s height, weight, and age to design a training plan that aids in weight loss and daily workouts. The app combines calorie-burning exercise plans with diets to make sure that the user attains the highest fitness level in their designed time. There are built-in workouts in the app that can help beginners build their experience and make them better at exercising every passing day. The user can also set goals for their weight loss and gains to make it easier to track their progress each week. Having goals per week is a good way to make the user motivated and it will let them see visible results from their fitness training.

Home Workout – No Equipment

Home Workout is one of the best fitness apps trending on mobile app stores and it is leading other apps in terms of ratings. This app focuses on calisthenics, meaning there is no workout equipment used in workout routines. It focuses on workouts that utilize body movements such as push-ups, curl-ups, lunges, squats, and many more.

This app is great for people with no access to gyms or workout equipment. This lets the users work out from the comfort of their homes by simply following the training programs set by the application. The workouts are progressive to enhance the user’s fitness level and endurance. Check out the attached article to learn more about exercises that focus on losing weight and body movements.

WW (Weight Watchers)

WW, formerly named Weight Watchers, features a food-based-logging system that enables the user to “log in” to the application to track the daily nutritional value intake and convert them into “smartphones.” These points can be used to purchase other features in the application and enable the user to access other premium features of the application. The application also offers group coaching sessions or one-on-one sessions that engage the users and coaches in planning diets and workouts. This mobile app also has a large online community that can reach out to each other via in-app messaging features and the community helps one another to reach their goals and to pursue a healthy lifestyle.

10k Runner

For people who like running or jogging as the main part of their workout, this app is the best option they can find today. The app has a GPS service that allows the user to track their distance and navigate through the streets as they run. The app also provides a music player and several built-in tracks that are great to listen to while jogging through parks and neighborhoods. The music player can also connect to the user’s iTunes Music Library so they can access their personalized playlist.

This app has helped a lot of beginners to start training for running marathons or even reaching new records in long-distance running. There is a training program for beginners that will help them achieve 5K running in just 8 weeks. An audio coach can also be accessed from within the app and this will provide the user with different tips and advice in long-distance running and jogging. There are also relevant links included in the app that redirect the users to websites that promote healthy lifestyles and websites that contain information on workouts, physical fitness, and dieting.

Working out and training to be fit at this age is fun and interactive. With the help of technology and mobile apps, working out is not boring and won’t feel repetitive anymore. By following the workout plans provided by these mobile apps, you can surely achieve your fitness goals while having an enjoyable time!