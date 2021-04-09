Fleet management can easily turn into an overwhelming, time-intensive, and expensive activity no matter the size of a particular fleet.

Here are some of the most common issues arising out of fleet management:

Vehicle management tasks such as maintenance scheduling, registration, tracking can prove complicated to track while recording and managing data is another challenge.

The risk arising out of handing expensive company vehicles to the employees

The loss of control if multiple company vehicles are being managed at the same time.

The lack of timely resolution of such issues can lead to catastrophic scenarios, which is exactly why you need fleet management software engineering, for the better management of the vehicles.

What does Fleet Management Software (FMS) do?

A fleet management software is particularly designed to enable companies to efficiently manage their vehicle leading to a boost in efficiency, cost control, better tracking of vehicles, drivers’ accountability, and overall improved business operations. The software coordinates numerous types of vehicles including, cars, forklifts, vans, and trucks. It also monitors, records, and presents data on various aspects such as driving routes, idle time, and speed. It can even come in handy to keep a check on the mechanical problems and manage insurance information.

Top Five Fleet Management Software

Here are the top five fleet management software that you can utilize for your fleet operations:

Agile Fleet

Agile Fleet’s web-based software works best for fleet organizations that operate with more than a dozen vehicles, assisting them in running a self-service, operating automated motor pools, and saving money by removing underutilized vehicles.

Pros:

The Fleet view screen displays vehicle usage and availability in a grid for a two-week time frame.

Cons:

Lack of additional custom fields

Ineffective maintenance module

Samsara

Samsara is an all-in-one platform for fleet management since it presents real-time GPS tracking, reports that enable planning for better routes and accurate ETAs for the customers. It also helps better monitor the drivers with automated alerts for speeding, idling, and other problematic driving behaviors.

Pros:

Customer-fueled app and software updates.

Provides a single dashboard for GPS, driver logs, and vehicle inspections

Cons:

Occasional bugs in the system

Fleetio

Fleetio helps manage fleets of all sizes remotely and collaborates on critical tasks possible through the convenience of a smartphone and the Fleetio Go mobile app. With Fleetio, the fleets can manage maintenance, vehicle fuel, mechanical inspections, and more.

Pros:

Dozens of prepopulating data fields

Consistent upgradations

Cons:

Expensive

IntelliShift

IntelliShift renders an end-to-end cloud solution customizable per each user’s operational objectives. It partners with large organizations with fleets of 100+ vehicles and assets to ensure seamless deployment and integration with the pre-existing solutions, leading to attaining the optimal ROI.

Pros:

Incredible ease of use

Excellent customer support

Cons:

Occasional inaccurate locations of vehicles

ClearPathGPS

ClearPathGPS offers ease of use as you track vehicles and other assets with 30-second updates, color-coded status updates, and track points. It presents over 60 reports and alerts to view the entire fleet history of up to a year and comes with a fully integrated dashcam option.

Pros:

Easy tracker installing

Excellent customer support

Cons:

Privacy concerns arising out of data acquisition

Final Thoughts

Fleet management encompasses a wide range of functions which is why your selection of the ideal platform should depend on what’s most important to you.

For instance, are you looking to create and track assignments for productivity, or your main goal is to monitor the vehicle conditions at all times? The right fleet management platform should be aligned with your organizational goals.