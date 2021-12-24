Unless you’ve been living under a rock since 2017, you’ve probably heard of Fortnite. And if you’re a gamer, you’ve probably played this Hunger Games style survival game at some point in the last four years. In fact, you may even have played it so often that you’re starting to get bored of the island, the storm, and the 99 other players. If this sounds like you, keep reading because we’ve put together a list of games that fans of Fortnite will relish.

We’ve made it a point to look for games that are similar to Fortnite (they qualify if they have a battle royale element), but that are also different enough to make playing them feel like a whole new gaming experience. It’s been a tough job. There are so many worthy games out there, and we’ve probably left out a few that you may feel should really have been included. But you can’t please all of the gamers all of the time. We’re going to stick our necks out and say that you won’t be disappointed by our choices.

Ring of Elysium

If you love the unabashedly joyful (and somewhat cartoonish) vibe of Fortnite, but you also appreciate the more serious nature of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), you’ll probably enjoy a game that bridges the gap. Ring Of Elysium does just that. This is an epic battle royale game that has awesome character creation possibilities. If you want to carry a cat around in backpack while you battel your way through the game, you can. If you wan to travel by mountain bike, you can. If you prefer to use a glider, go for it. Ring of Elysium allows you to compete as a solo player or as part of a team. This is a free-to-play game available on PC.

Apex Legends

In Apex Legends, you’ll play the game as part of a team of three. Your character will be one of the ten characters available -the ten legends. Each legend has a specific ability and skill set, which means that you’ll need to work together if you want any chance of winning the battle. What we like about this game in particular is that you don’t end up turning on your own teammates in order to be the ultimate winner. You win as a team. Even if your character dies, but your team wins, you still win. Obviously, the graphics are amazing, and the gameplay is just as exciting and fresh as we were hoping it would be. This is a free-to-play game available on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

If you’re fed up of realism, guns, dust storms, and war games, this could be the game you’re looking for. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a fun-filled romp through a colourful obstacle, where the aim of the game is not to fall down. Your avatar is a wobbly little dude that is prone to falling flat on their face, but the same goes for all of your competitors. You can fight against the other players, but your main aim is to get to finish the race, or at least be the last Fall Guy standing. We love the premise of this crazy game. We know it sounds about as far from Fortnite as you can get, but it is still a multiplayer game that requires you to go up against a bunch of other players and come out on top. Don’t knock it before you try it. This is a free-to-play game, or it comes as part of a subscription package depending on the platform. It is available on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Worms Rumble

The Worms are back, and we’re here for it. The original Worms game was turn-based. You had to battle it out against another team, one that could be controlled by either a person or the computer. In Worms Rumble, our favourite anthropomorphic worms are back, but they’re bigger and better than ever. In this game, you take on the role of just one Worm and you enter an arena where you’ll battle it out against thirty-one other players/Worms. The game has various modes, such as Last Worm Standing, Last Squad Standing, and Death Match. You can use a wide variety of awesome weapons, such as the Plasma Blasters, and Sheep Launchers. You can even use a jet pack to navigate the terrain. Honestly the game is worth playing just to launch a sheep at your opponent and watch Worms fly around in jet packs. Worms Rumble is available on Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Series X/S. The price varies according to platform from approx. $11 to $15.

Other Titles to Look Out For

Like we said earlier, there are loads of excellent games out there that are similar to Fortnite and that are definitely worth exploring. We can’t go into detail with all the games that we think you should check out, but we can give you a list and send you off to your own research. Here goes:

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – Available on Xbox One, PS4, PC, Android, and iOS

– Available on Xbox One, PS4, PC, Android, and iOS Counter-Strike Global Offensive – Available on PC

– Available on PC Halo Infinite – Available on PC, Xbox One, anc Xbox Series X/S

– Available on PC, Xbox One, anc Xbox Series X/S Minecraft – Available on PC

– Available on PC H1Z1 – Available on PC and PS4

– Available on PC and PS4 Knives Out – Available on Android and iOS

– Available on Android and iOS Surviv.io – Available on PC

– Available on PC Cuisine Royale – Available on: PC

So, there you have it. Twelve games that will keep you entertained all winter and well into spring. Enjoy going into battle. Remember to take breaks and refuel. And to those who are about to get hit by a plasma blast, we salute you.