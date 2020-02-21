Legal Apps

Crackle

Crackle is a very famous app to watch movies for free originally called Grouper, it later acquired by the sony and changed their name eventually. When the crackle launches initially it faced some issues with its players but now it has become a viable competitor to big and famous names of the industry. Crackle costs you nothing but advertisements come in blocks of 3-4 apps after every 10 minutes of a show.

The interface is easy to work and videos stream smoothly. We do not need to login to watch movies and TV shows but the feature exists if required. Crackle also supports multiple devices and this feature works flawlessly that you can pause the movie at one device and resume it on another device.

Stremio

Stremio is among the best free movie apps and tv shows on your mobile device.

The android app is really well developed and provides a large catalogue of Movies, TV shows, YouTube channels and more.

The content comes from easy to install add-ons which you will find in the sidebar once you log in the app.

Stremio provides subtitles, casting to TV via Chromecast, Calendar with upcoming episodes and notifications for new episodes of TV shows and YouTube channels.

The platform is supported on Windows, MacOS and Linux and provides great synchronization of your personal Library between your devices.

Pros Cons Notifications for new episodes

APK installation;

Chromecast support

Cross-device synchronization

Multiple streaming sources;

Subtitles There is no login option on the website, which might cause concern for some users

FMovies

This is the app where you can expect the movie to come right after the first cinema release. They provide the cam version to the latest movies but upload the HD version as well as soon as the movie becomes available anywhere online.

You can watch your favourite movie by browsing through the genre or search as well. This app also features top-rated TV series as well including Game of Thrones, Sherlock Holmes, House of Cards and many others. You can create your free account on this app as well to keep yourself updated and get movie recommendations as well.

Vimeo

Just like YouTube, You might be also unaware of the fact that Vimeo mobile app also allows you to download and stream movies. They have the collection of tonnes of free to watch movies. Their top genres include the action, Animation, Comedy and Wars. You can also watch amazing documentaries on this app for free.

You can also watch movies and short films on this website in amazing 360 technology with 40K Ultra HD (Depends on the capability of your mobile device). They also have movies On-Demand section where you can buy your latest movies for the watch. Their Stock videos section features the videos that you can use both free and paid for your personal and commercial projects. If you wish to purchase any movie, you can do it directly on your mobile application.

Viewster

Viewster is available for both iOS and Android. This app can download on the variety of devices even those that are currently in development. Viewster is another platform for the users that offers free watching and free movies downloads. It is very easy to find movies and tv shows, the language of film can also be filtered and results can be sorted just like on any other desktop website

The supported platforms of Viewster are iOS, Android, Chromecast, Roku, LG tablets, Philips phone, LG, Loewe, Panasonic, Philips, Sharp Blu-ray players, Boxes, HP touchpad, Panasonic TV and Vestel TV.

YIDIO

Yidio is not only a best free streaming movie app, it is more of a Content Aggregator. This is the unique app that functions as a kind of search engine for online free movie apps. Yidio is a platform that collects content from other multiple subscription-based video streaming providers and allows users to view the content at the single interface.

Movies can be filtered in numerous ways, such as by premiere date, MPPA rating and genre. It hides the contents that you have already seen. The supported platforms of Yidio are Web, Android, iOS and smart TVs. It is a highly polished interface, it is good for B-listed movies and also offers the original content as well. There is a problem with Yidio as mainstream titles are missing. You can use it for both Android and iOS.

SnagFilms

Snagfilms has more than 5000 movies, TV shows, documentaries that you can stream. It is a completely legal way of watching movies and TV shows on Android and iOS devices. Snagfilms is available on most devices and simple to use. It allows you to share films on social media. The app has movies from Bollywood, African, Spanish, Chinese and Korean. This is to have a watch free movies app like this one.

The user interface of Snagfilms is designed very neatly and user-friendly. Most of the content or movies appear on the first screen. Snagfilms has the portfolio of films like action, adventure, comedy, horror or more that you can view on the main page. The user can stream the content in SnagFilms via browser and through an app. Most of the movies in the app are available in 720p or 1080p quality. The app is updated every month with the new content and the best is that you don’t have to pay even a single penny to use the app, it is completely a free app for watching and downloading movies.

Pluto TV

Pluto TV is a real versatile service that has a number of platforms including Android and iOS. This app is broadcasting over 100 live channels which include TV shows, movies and internet videos. A lot of media is organized in categories such as Action, Horror and Drama. Pluto TV provide the facility to the users to hide the channels that user don’t want to watch and it is very beneficial for the parents to protect their children.

This allows you streaming on demand and you can watch movies for free online on it. It also allows you to watch movies online on Channel 51 for free. Pluto TV does not only provide services to the Android and iOS systems but it also supports Amazon Fire and Roku and smoothly runs on them. This does not charge you even a single dollar for providing all the services to you. It also provides the description of movies that are playing later and are not live right now. This is a nice addition to our watch free movie app list.

Popcornflix

Popcornflix is also an app that allows you to watch free movies. This app is officially available on Play store and iTunes app store. There are more than 1500 movies available on Popcorn flix database. They update their database frequently so that all latest movies can be watched online or downloaded. Popcornflix is a good option if u like to watch foreign movies.

Popcornflix provides almost all kinds of movies such as action, horror, comedy, documentary and entertainment. It has the simple navigation bar which you to categorize the movies according to genes theme, date released or many more.

Tubi TV

Tubi TV is a new app in the online content market, but its business is rapidly growing. Likewise, Among all the online free movie watching apps Tubi TV is very punctual. This app looks like a desktop website. Tubi TV can be used by a person with his Play store or App store ID. This app works so well and super easy to use. Tubi app streams content with more than 200 partners and the app is updated every week.

This app has different genres like actions, documentaries, classic, horror, comedy and all other flicks. Tubi TV also has Korean dramas and movies is its collection. The app works with the internet but it is completely legal and free app. But this app requires an account for the streaming contents.

MovieNight

The best about this app is its feature-rich user interface. All of the functionalities you need to directly move to your favourite movie are stacked in the sidebars and navigation bar. The homepage shows you the recommended and the latest movies which can be helpful if you are not sure what to watch.

Left sidebar of the app features all the top genres which you can use to search for the movie. Right bar shows the years where you can select a particular year in which movie is released to watch from. Movies are hosted on third-party servers and app is ad-supported.

Vudu

Vudu is basically a premium-paid streaming app or service and you need to buy the contents from here and even you can also rent movies and TV shows from the large selection of movies. You will be surprised to see the name of this app in the list of free online or streaming movies apps, Don’t you? The answer is that Vudu has an amazing library in itself named “Movies on Us” which allows you to watch some content without any charges containing adds.

To watch free movies from Vudu first you have to sign in for a free account. It is a very simple procedure that can execute within a few seconds or a minute. Vudu has hundreds of free movies with big name titles included. This app is not updated frequently but it is often updated. Vudu contains all range of movies from classical to the latest hit movies. Vudu can also be streamed online by using any internet supporting device.

YouTube

YouTube is not specifically an online movie watching app but it still provides the downloading and online streaming of movies to Android and iOS users or mobiles. This is usually a pre-installed app on mostly android phones but if it is not installed then you can easily install this app from Google Play Store. It is completely a free app and you don’t need to pay any charges for watching and downloading movies or other contents from YouTube.

This app has the biggest streaming library and has a bulk amount of movies in their database. It is a highly polished app with no cost charged for using the app. YouTube is a good app for watching movies online because it is capable of streaming high quality even when the internet network or signals are weeks.

Big Star Movies

Big Star Movie app is also a free app for online streaming and downloading movies from the internet. This Movie app is especially a very good app for watching foreign films. This app contains a thousand number of movies in its database.

Big Star Movie app provides different categories of movies such as foreign film and documentary films and short movies. This app does not contain a lot of Hollywood movies but mostly the independent movies are available on it free of charges to watch and download. The app is updated every week with the new additions to the portfolio of the app

Kodi

Kodi is not actually an online watching or streaming app but it helps you to stream lots of movies by using the Kodi files for storage. To access these files firstly you have to download the repository file in the Kodi and the secondly install the Add-on. Kodi is run and managed by a non-profit organization that is why it is different from other online watching and downloading movies apps.

Wynk Movies

Now Airtel TV, The homepage of this app beautifully presents you with a search bar where you are asked to search for your favourite movie to TV series you want to watch. The results page returns with the query you searched for and some other recommendations as well.

This app allows you to search for movies in three different ways. You can select as per country or region. You can also search by genres just like others. Most amazing, unlike others, is that you can also search movies by top IMDB rating as well. Similarly, This website also allows you to request for the movies that aren’t available in their repository.

HotStar

HotStar is one of the most popular apps in India to watch the movies online, drams, TV shows and many other programs such as Cricket matches, Web series, serials of popular TV channels etc. Hollywood and Bollywood both types of content are available on HotStar.

HotStar is a very easily available app for both Android and iOS on both Google Play Store and Apple AppStore. You can download the app from there and can use it easily. It is a very user-friendly app in the interface. The colour and design of the app are also very good to see and use.

The most noteworthy and good thing about this app is that it does not contain any additional and annoying adds during online watching so that you can easily enjoy your show without any disturbance. But this app works with a good and average internet speed. It does not work on week or poor network because it needs a very good speed of the internet to stream the videos.

Popcorn Time

Popcorn Time is a new app for online watching movies on Android and iOS. It is also a free app and does not cost any charges to use it. By using this app, you only not watch movies with online streaming but you can also download the movies on your smartphones through this app. Similarly, This app is a great choice for the people who want an app that streams their desired content directly from the torrent instead of streaming the content slowly from the other slower service.

The Popcorn Time app take the .torrent extension files from the movies or an episode of the shows you want to watch and stream them on your mobile device. Consequently, Popcorn Time is a right app for the streaming from the mammoth library of torrents just by searching the for your favourite movies. It’s the editor’s choice free movie apps.

Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is your favourite app to stream over 25,000 episodes and 15,000 hours of the latest and greatest Japanese anime series. Watch the latest episodes and binge previous seasons of your favourite shows like Naruto Shippuden, Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, and Attack on Titan.

All of their content is available for the free and ready watch right after its broadcast in Japan. You can use this for free only for 14 days of trial period. After that, you have to pay to enjoy more anime. This is not much expensive and you can surely pay if you a true fan of anime series.

Netflix

Netflix is the world leading subscription service for watching episodes of Tv shows and movies on your mobile phone and laptops. This is a streaming service that allows its customers to watch a wide range and variety of movies, TV shows, Award shows, documentaries and many more.

The new movies and tv shows are added after every month but after this, there is always something new to discover in the app. You can watch all Bollywood and Hollywood related content through Netflix. It is a best free movie apps with a little monthly subscription fee.

Cinema Box

Cinema Box sometimes is also known as PlayBox HD is one of the best premium free movie apps to watch online movies applications with the superb exceptional features that includes features like chrome cast support, kid’s mode, offline mode, and subtitles support. This app is not available on play store but you can watch the step by step tutorials of this app to download on the internet.

This is undoubtedly one of the best free movie apps with amazing features which make it such a popular app to enjoy the seamless entertainment.

Cine Box

If you like Bollywood movies or Hollywood movies dubbed in Hindi then this is the best website for you to visit. This is among the best free movie download apps They offer Bollywood, Hollywood, Hindi Dubbed and Pakistani movies. You will love this free movie apps.

This movie downloader website is ad-supported which can be annoying sometimes. So, you may want to install Adblocker on your smartphone to watch movies online. This website doesn’t host anything on their website. It uses The Movies Databases API to search and sort movies you search for to give free movies in this free movie apps.

