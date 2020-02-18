Either it’s weekend or even weekdays, watching a movie can help you maintain your hormones and get you out of the stress. But probably no one likes to leave the comfort of a couch or bed to go to the cinema to watch movies. Finding free websites is a difficult task with full of risks ( trust me! )
Most of the times, Google lands you on unsafe movie download sites. Therefore it is necessary to have the knowledge of websites that allow you to download the free movie without risking your security and privacy.
Apart from that, I’d recommend you to try Torrent search sites/engines (list at the end of this article) to find your desired free movie rather movie sites to download them. In case you’re a mobile user you can then use our hand-crafted list of Best Free Movie Apps
We have curated the best movie download sites for you. These websites are legal (not all) and provide you with free movies with no-strings-attached.
P2PGuru
One of the newer players in town comes with the name P2PGuru.com, while the name does sound tacky and cheesy at best, the cause behind this project is actually good as the project was created in response to the Internet Censorship associated with Copyright Directives, Article 13, and #SaveYourInternet. These issues have been talked about in detail by a lot of people for some time now and the people who want freedom on the internet are doing their best to make things easier for everyone else.
The good thing about P2PGuru is that it is completely ad-free and free to use, and most importantly, despite being relatively new, it houses 76,080 free movies and 6,000 TV shows. Keep in mind that not only will they be working on creating the torrent database comprised of all other relevant information about every movie and show (including IMDB rankings) that will make you find everything that you had to look for on multiple sites before on one single site, but they will also be creating and introducing new features like tailored Watchlist, Notify-Me button, Quality Index & Guru Ratings that will make your experience of browsing content the internet much simpler, secure, and streamlined.
Vumoo
This website is simply amazing, clean and has a wonderful homepage. All the movies are in High Definition and hosted on fast streaming servers. This means, if you have at least 2 MBPS internet connection, you can watch the free movies here without waiting for them to buffer. There are fewer ads on this website and none of them is annoying.
The media player of this website is also clean and simple. Overall, I would definitely give nine out of ten to the user interface of this website. There is a built-in feature of subtitles as well. You can select the subtitles of the movie as per your own locality such as English, Spanish and French etc.
Official Website
123 GoStream
123 GoStream free movie website hosts both movies and serials. The best about this website is that, it has categorized the content of their website in different tags. Such as you can filter the search using Year, Rating, Country and genre. All the latest eposides of the serials are uploaded on this website.
No doubt, this is an amazing free movie websites that contains all the latest titles of movies as well as serials. There is a Google-like search bar on the homepage of this free movie website that allows you to search the titles as per your need.
FilmOnline4U
If you like Bollywood movies or Hollywood movies dubbed in Hindi then this is the best website for you to visit. This is among the best free online movie sites. They offer Bollywood, Hollywood, Hindi Dubbed and Pakistani movies.
AZMovie.to
AZMovie is one of the best free movie streaming sites which allows to watch free movies in HD quality and doesn’t require you to register on their website. Most of the movies are available in 1080p or full HD quality.
All the movies are properly organized by genre, year and an efficient search filter. There are three servers to choose from means if one doesn’t work, you have two backup servers to watch the same movie.
The best thing about AZMovie which make them differ from other movies sites, it has only HD movies collection, you won’t find any CAM version.
As usual, we will recommend our readers to use Adblocker while downloading movies online.
Sony Crackle
This website is operated by Sony Entertainment and there are tonnes of free online movies to watch from. You can watch uncut free online movies, original programming, as well as free TV shows. This online movie service was originally called Grouper but now Sony Crackle.
Popcorn Flix
This website is operated by Screen Media Ventures. Popcorn Flix allows you to stream and download movies from your repository of hundreds of movies. This website is very easy to use and requires no signup.
Tubi TV
This website is the most favourite alternative of movies lover to watch and download movies for free. With seven thousand plus titles of Movies and TV series, you will definitely love this website. All of you can watch for free without even registering if you don’t want to.
FMovies
This is the website where you can expect the movie to come right after the first cinema release. They provide the cam version to the latest movies but upload the HD version as well as soon as the movie becomes available anywhere online.
You can watch your favourite movie by browsing through the genre or search as well. This website also features top-rated TV series as well including Game of Thrones, Sherlock Holmes, House of Cards and many others. You can create your free account on this website as well to keep yourself updated and get movie recommendations as well.
Pluto TV
Pluto Tv is an online Live TV streaming service that is quite different from its competitors. Why? Because it allows you to watch hundreds of TV Channels for free. This includes News, Sports, Movies, Documentaries and others. If you are considering to cut the cord of your cable and save some money then it is the right option for you. The user interface of this website is very similar to the typical TV. They have tried their best to mimic and TV user interface. You can scroll through the list of TV Channels and see what is being offered currently.
Vudu
Vudu is a huge catalogue of Movies and TV Shows. Actually its DVD rent and purchase service owned by the Walmart. This website allows you to watch selected movies online for free. This does require signing up on the website. You will be presented with two options. Either you can purchase the movie or watch it for free with ads.
SnagFilms
This website features thousands of high-Quality films and TV shows in wonderfully organized genres. All of these movies are absolutely free to watch without any prior registration if you don’t wish to. Content is one hundred per cent legitimate and free of piracy.
They have organized the movies in Explore the World, Refugee and Immigrant Stories, Before They Were Stars, History Lessons, Climate Change & The Environment, Celebrity Pride, Goal, Military & The Veteran Family. This kind of listings featuring movies to download available nowhere else.
FilmyWap
This is primarily a Bollywood movies website and optimized for mobile users. This website can be accessed to download free movies online for Symbian mobiles as well. All the latest and famous Indian movies titles are available on FilmyWap. Not only Bollywood movies, but you can also download Hollywood films as well from this website.
The user interface is quite helpful in deciding which movie to watch for the new users. Each title is labelled with one of the three different colours, red, green and yellow. This colour code is based on the users rating for the free movie. The green colour is for excellent rating, yellow for medium and red is for the bad rating.
TorHD
TorHD is a legal free movies website that host the links of other video hosting websites. It contains free Hollywood movies in the High Definition print that you can watch online. For hosting the movies, they use different platforms including YouTube and Dailymotion as well. You need to be a bit careful while browsing this website due to some clickbait download ads on the website.
Coverage and currency of this website are very good. It contains almost all the latest movies in good quality. All the link are verified and it’s very rare if some link is not working. Movies are categorized in different genres as well so you can watch the movie as well as your own genre taste as well.
Yes Hollywood
This website contains Hollywood free movies both in English and Hindi dubbing. This is a perfect movies website if you are from sub-continent including India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Sometimes the download link is over-crowded by the shady and annoying download ads so you have to be careful in finding the download button.
The thing I liked about this website is the user interface, everything is organized in sections. Such as there are different sections for the Hollywood movies in English and Hindi dubbed Hollywood movies. Similarly, there is a feed that displays the latest added free movies on the website. A different section also shows the top-rated free movies as well.
The Internet Archive
The world of the Internet would be very different without this beautiful website. This is the website which powers the Way Back Machine through which you can see how Yahoo, Google and Facebook in their embryonic stages. With their new objective to archive free movies and TV Shows as well. They have launched a new section of “Movies “where you can search and download movies for free.
YesMovies
This is like the Google of the latest Movies and TV Shows. The homepage of this website beautifully presents you with a search bar where you are asked to search for your favourite free movie to TV series you want to watch. The results page returns with the query you searched for and some other recommendations as well.
This website allows you to search for free movies in three different ways. You can select as per country or region. You can also search by genres just like others. Most amazing, unlike others, is that you can also search free movies by top IMDB rating as well. This website also allows you to request for the movies that aren’t available in their repository.
IOMovies
As per users’ rating, IOMovies is best top ranked website to download movies for free. This website features all the latest movies available. Along with the movies, you can also watch the famous TV Series on this website as well. This includes some famous titles like Suits, Trust, Forgotten and many others. This website doesn’t store any data on their own website and this third-party servers and video hosting services to do that.
Roku Channel
Roku was previously available for TV only but now you can stream both and paid movies on their website as well. The Roku channel features many movies and TV shows as well. This is a nice addition to your list of websites for online movies. Their content is completely legal and frequently updated as well.
Yahoo View
Never knew you can watch movies on Yahoo? Well, you are not alone. But Yahoo has a wonderful service named Yahoo View which allows you to watch free online movies. Movies are organised in their genre including Animated, Horror, Science Fiction, Romance, War, Documentaries and others. You can also watch trailers of movies and TV Shows on this website.
Retrovision Classic Movies
This is a wonderful website to watch and download free movies. This website archives the Classic movies available in the Public domain. If you are in love with classic movies. This is the right website for you to watch them. The user interface of this website is quite simple and easy to use. When you open this website, you will see the recently added movies as the news feed or latest posts.
MovieNight
The best about this website is its feature-rich user interface. All of the functionalities you need to directly move to your favourite movie are stacked in the sidebars and navigation bar. The homepage shows you the recommended and the latest movies which can be helpful if you are not sure what to watch.
The left sidebar of the website features all the top genres which you can use to search for the movie. The right bar shows the years where you can select a particular year in which movie is released to watch from. Movies are hosted on third-party servers and website is ad-supported.
Classic Cinema Online
This is one of the best free online websites to watch classic movies of the golden age. This website features thousands of movies that you can watch or download. Classic Cinema Online has a variety of movie genres including Comedy, Documentary, Music, Sci-Fi, Western, Family, and Holiday. This website also has silent movies in your archive, if you wish to go back to history.
Open Culture
Open Culture is the home of movies, audiobooks and courses. You can Watch 1,150 movies free online. Includes classics, indies, film noir, documentaries and other films, created by some of our greatest actors, actresses and directors. This website has 6 main sections: Movies, Online courses, Language lessons, e-Books, Textbooks, Audiobooks. Movies section consists of an excellent collection.
Movies Found Online
Movies Found Online curates movies, independent films, TV shows, and stand-up comedy video. You can short films, documentaries and viral videos on this website. Popular genres include Action, Drama, Adventure, Horror and Science Fiction. This website also uses third-party video hosting services primarily YouTube.
Public Domain Torrents
This might be the only safe to use torrent website that I might know. This website hosts thousands of Public domain and movies on their website with the company’s permission. You can download movies using BitTorrent software. Their genre includes Adventure, Animation, Science Fiction, Comedy, B-Movies, Mystery, War, Documentary, Romance, Drama and others.
YouTube
YouTube is the biggest video sharing community hosts millions of complete movies as well. You don’t just find food and cat videos on YouTube, it can be your next stop to download the movie.
Finding the right full movie on YouTube is a bit difficult. A lot of channels has uploaded trailers or scenes with clickbait titles. So, it’s better to subscribe to a few verified channels of Movie Production companies where you can find full movies.
There is a lot of Entertainment content that is YouTube original and you can watch it for free without paying a penny. YouTube doesn’t allow you to download the videos directly. Wondering how to download movies from YouTube? There are several hundred software available online that allows you to download movies from YouTube. You can even use Internet Download Manager or Free Download Manager to download movies for you or simply try online YouTube downloaders.
Vimeo
Just like YouTube, You might be also unaware of the fact that Vimeo also allows you to download and stream movies. They have the collection of tonnes of free to watch movies. Their top genres include the action, Animation, Comedy and Wars. You can also watch amazing documentaries on this website for free.
You can also movies and short films on this website in amazing 360 technology with 40K Ultra HD. They also have movies On-Demand section where you can buy your latest movies for the watch. THeir Stock videos section features the videos that you can use both free and paid for your personal and commercial projects.
Some of the movies available on Vimeo includes Indie Game, The Jungle Book, The Journey of Free Spirit, Res9ident Evil: The last Chapter, Blue Balls and many other great movies. All of these movies you can watch for free without paying anything to them. You also don’t have to register on this website. But registering will allow you some of the great features their users enjoy. You can like and comment on videos. Users can also make playlists. Most noteworthy is, you can upload videos on it for free. You can use download managers or online Vimeo downloaders.
Netflix
Who doesn’t know Netflix? Service started as DVD rental but then ended up as the best Online movie streaming service around the globe. Now it competitors like Blockbuster are licking the dust. Netflix does allow you to watch movie and TV Shows for a whole month without paying anything. For this, you just have to sign up for a plan. You won’t be charged for your first trial month period.
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video is the largest competitor of Netflix and it also produces its own original series just like the other one. You can enjoy movies online on Amazon Prime Video also. Just like Netflix, it gives you the free access to all the video content for a free trial period time of one month. There are tonnes of movies to watch from on Amazon. Amazon Prime Video allows you to watch videos on 3 devices at a time. Applications of this service are available for all platforms including Android, iOS, Smart TVs and others.
Hulu
Hulu is another bigwig of Online Movie Streaming niche. Most of its services are restricted to certain regions primarily the United States of America. But you can always enjoy using Virtual Private Networks software. Hulu provides you first one month free trial period in which you can enjoy unlimited movies online.
Almost all your favourite shows and movies are available online to watch. You can either choose from the genres and use their search movie feature. Hulu is available for smartphones including Android, iOS and smart TVs as well.
There are hundreds of movie download sites available on the Internet. Visiting each site to search movies is very much time taking. When authorities took down The Pirate Bay and KickAss torrents, a new termed evolved in the torrent industry as the torrent search engines.
It works simply as Google does ( theoretically). It doesn’t host any data but crawls and searches the movie torrents on other websites hosting these torrents as per your query. This shrinks the list of your favourite movie torrent website to few torrent search sites.
|Search Engine
|Best Known For
|P2PGuru
|Movies, TV Series, Games, eBooks
|Torrentz2
|Incredibly capable search engine; Currently Indexes more than 60 million torrents.
|Torrents.Me
|Parallel Search in 600+ Torrent Websites
|XTORX
|Very simple UI; Fast and accurate; No advertisements.
|Toorgle
|Torrent Search in over 450+ torrents websites at the same time.
|The Pirate Bay
|Big Boss of Torrents
|RARBG
|Most Diverse Torrent Repository
|1337x
|One of the largest engine for movies, games, TV series and more
|ExtraTorrent
|Largest Torrent Community
|YTS.AG
|Movies Exclusive
|AIO Search
|Google of Torrent Stuff
|BTDB
|Simple and effective; Clean design; Fast search.
|TorrentHounds
|Most resilient Torrent Community
|Lime Torrents
|Redesigned and Improved Features
|Katcr.co
|Clone of Original KAT Torrents
|ISO Hunt
|New team comes with Advanced Features
|Zooqle
|Movies Search only
|Snowfl
|Very fast; Easy to use; Custom filtering included.
|TorrentSeeker
|Minimal UI, Customized search results; Wide range.
|Veoble
|Powered by Google custom search; Tons of filtering options; All popular sources covered.
|Academic Researchers
|Only for Researchers
To watch movies online, most of the people search for the name of the movie on Google. The list presented to you Google contains 90% spam and illegal websites.
Problem with such websites is not only that you are watching the pirated version of the movie but few others also. Because of such websites are hosting illegal and pirated movies, they can’t opt for reputed advertisement networks. To sustain the website and earn the profit from websites. These websites use Pop-up annoying ads.
Along with that, they sometimes also hosts malware in the form of crypto-malware and even ransomware. You don’t only risk the safety and security of your computer but can also be stepping stone in some bigger crimes.
If not that, these websites ask you to register to download movies free. This can be in the form of surveys as well. This can leads you to identity theft. Owners of such websites sell your credentials to the black market which are later used by cybercriminals for all ill means.
Signing up for such websites also makes your email to third-class email marketing campaigns. Even spammers as well. Soon you will be receiving emails from fake dating websites and giveaways.
All that happened for what? You just tried to watch your favourite movie on the free movie download website.
Final Words On Free Movie Sites
Above, we have listed the best and safe best free movie websites that allow to watch and download the movie. On the Internet, nothing comes for free. Some services use legal ways to offer free services and earn a reasonable income. Others don’t. The movie download sites list we have provided allows you to watch and download movie without any piracy and unsafe practices.
