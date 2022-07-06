Slot games are a must for any reputable online casino and with hundreds of choices on the market to try out games for free, it’s a tough task picking the 2022’s best free online slots sites.

That’s why we’re taking a look at the best online casinos in the US, comparing them side by side based on free slots options, bonuses, promotions, payment options and more.

For these reasons and more we’ve anointed Ignition Casino as the top slots site online, but there’s plenty of other free slots sites depending on your own unique needs.

Let’s take a deeper look.

Best Sites For Free Online Slots 2022

Pros:

High quality slot games

Big welcome bonus of $3K (combined)

Reward levels for bigger earnings

Monthly giveaways

Quick withdrawals

Low playthrough requirements

Crypto promotions

Cons:

Minimum deposit of $20

Ignition Casino is not just a great website for online slots, but also one of the best online casinos overall. Even though it’s not one of the oldest (it was launched in 2016), it quickly managed to gain popularity and recognition thanks to the great games, promotions and overall experience.

Games Selection: 4.4/5

Ignition has plenty of games to choose from, sorted in four main categories. These are: poker, casino games, live dealer games and virtual sports.

The poker section includes plenty of big tournaments if you’re into that, and the casino section includes slots, table games, blackjack, video poker and a few other specialty games.

When it comes to slots, there are over 90 games to choose from. There is something for everyone here, whether you prefer three reels games, five reels or progressive slots.

You can even sort them by the latest games added, so you can always come back and play something new and never get bored with the slot games on Ignition Casino.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.5/5

The main bonus on Ignition is a very generous one, offering you up to $3,000 combined for poker and casino games (with crypto), and up to $2,000 if you deposit with fiat methods. This bonus is split in two between casino games and poker.

So depending on your deposit method you could get 150% up to $1,500 for both casino and poker, or 100% up to $1,000 for casino and poker. 25 free spins are also included and the wagering requirements are really low compared to other websites (just 25x).

Besides the main welcome bonus, Ignition also offers rewards, weekly boosts and freerolls, and also a referral bonus.

User Interface: 4.3/5

This online casino has a very simple and intuitive design making it easy for anyone to play. The website runs very smoothly even when using a VPN or an old computer. The design is simple and classic, yet with a touch of color.

The only downside we found is the search bar which may be difficult to find for some users. You won’t find it on the main page, but rather only when entering a category of games (for example “Slots”), and then clicking the magnifying glass symbol.

Deposits & Withdrawals: 4/5

Even though their selection of payment methods is not as big as on other online casino sites, it still includes the most commonly used ones. You can deposit with credit cards (Visa, Mastercard and Amex), gift cards, vouchers, and crypto (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Litecoin).

When it comes to withdrawals, you can choose between crypto (BTC, ETH, USDT and LTC), vouchers, player transfers, checks by courier and MatchPay. The great thing about crypto withdrawals is that they are quite fast and you will receive your money in less than 24 hours.

Mobile Experience: 4/5

Even though there isn’t a dedicated Ignition Casino app, you can still access all of the games through a browser on your phone here through one of the best mobile casinos in the USA.

This will allow you to play your favorite games and make money on the go, whenever you get the chance. If you think you can handle it, you can even play up to 4 tables at once.

Register at Ignition Casino to grab up to $3000 in bonuses right now.

Related: Bitcoin Casinos for UK Players

Pros:

Free practice option for most games

Great selection of games

Good promos

Diverse slot providers

24/7 live chat support

Cons:

Main pages have too much text

Not too many banking options

Cafe Casino has been making consistent strides since launching in 2016. Their Curacao eGaming License is a symbol of trust in the industry, but what really stands out here is one of the largest single match bonuses in the business for first time depositors.

Games Selection: 4/5

The selection of slot games on Café Casino is quite ok, with over 100 games to choose from.

You will find some of the most popular titles of the moment, including Ming Legends, 777 Deluxe, 10 Times Vegas, Caesar’s Victory, Genesis Island, Reels & Wheels, and many more.

To play free online slots at Cafe Casino you’ll have to set up an account.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4/5

Besides the main bonus you have 5 other Cafe Casino bonus codes to benefit from.

The welcome bonus varies depending on how you deposit. If you go with Bitcoin, you can get a 350% match up to $2,500, while if you deposit with a credit card you will get a 250% match up to $1,500.

The 40x play through is actually quite reasonable given the size as well.

The other promotions include monthly slots races (various cash prizes for the top 275 players), the mystery weekly bonus, and a $100 referral bonus and the Perk Points.

User Interface: 3.8/5

When entering Café Casino you will be greeted with a huge banner that mentions the deposit bonus of 350%, with the game categories situated a scroll below.

There is also a big chunk of text at the bottom of the page which may be great for SEO purposes, but not so visually pleasing for the users.

These article-type paragraphs are also found when going to game categories such as slots, poker, and so on. Other than that, the design is very simple and easy to use.

Deposits & Withdrawals: 3.9/5

Even though there aren’t that many banking options to choose from, you still have the most common ones that are used by most people. You can deposit with a credit or debit card, VISA gift cards and crypto (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum and USDT).

When it comes to withdrawals you have more options, such as bank wires, checks by courier and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin, Ethereum and USDT).

As usual, crypto withdrawals are the quickest (between a few hours and 1 day), while the other ones take longer (4 to 10 business days).

Mobile Experience: 4/5

Even though there isn’t a dedicated Café Casino mobile app, you can access their website from a browser on your phone and be able to play some of the games.

In playing slots, we noticed that the graphics play out exactly the same as they would on a regular computer browser – and the gameplay is smooth on most devices.

Register at Cafe Casino to grab up to $2500 in bonuses right now.

Related: Best Live Dealer Casinos

Pros:

Great selection of quality slot machines and casino games

Safe and secure banking integrations

Live dealer games

Available in 26 languages

24/7 live chat support

Cons:

No branded free online slot machines

No sports betting or poker room

High wagering for crypto bonuses

Wild Casino is a popular choice for fans of slot games, and it was founded in 2017. But the company that manages the website (Commission Kings) has been in the industry since 1991, so they really know how to handle a successful business.

Games Selection: 4/5

There are more than 200 free slot machines and casino games on Wild Casino, so you can always have something new to play without getting bored. There are four game providers, and these are BetSoft, Nucleus, Dragon Gaming and Fresh Deck Studios.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4/5

The main welcome bonus gives you 300% up to $3,000 (if you deposit with crypto) or 250% up to $1,000 if you deposit with other methods.

Just be careful at the high wagering requirement for the crypto bonus which is 45x. This means that you will have to play quite a lot until you can benefit from the bonus.

User Interface: 4.2/5

The user interface is clean, simple and user-friendly with games running smoothly. The theme of the website is a dark green jungle theme which is pleasing to the eyes without being annoying like some other online casino sites, which are way too colorful.

The layout is easy to understand so you can access your favorite games in no time.

Deposits & Withdrawals: 4.1/5

The real money banking options on Wild Casino are quite diversified, and also safe and secured.

You can use credit cards (Visa, MasterCard, Amex and Discover), e-checks, money orders, bank transfers and obviously cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Chainlink, Dogecoin, ApeCoin, Stellar and USD Tether).

Mobile Experience: 4.4/5

Even though there isn’t a dedicated Wild Casino mobile app, you can still access the game from any Android or iOS device, through a browser.

We used both mobiles and tablets with both iOS and Android to play free slot games and found no discernible lag, slow down, or decrease in game quality.

Register at Wild Casino to grab up to $3000 in bonuses right now.

Related: Wild Casino Bonus Codes

Pros:

Quality games from state of the art providers

Multiple banking options

Great bonuses and promotions

Live dealer games and video slots

Cons:

No phone support

High bonus wagering requirements

Super Slots is one of the oldest online casino options going, and it has been a popular choice for many players since the 1990’s. They offer a great gaming experience with multiple games to choose from, but it’s the promotions that are leading to great player loyalty.

Games Selection: 4.3/5

There are very small chances of ever getting bored with the slot games on this website, as there are currently 265 of them from top providers like Betsoft, Dragon, and Magma.

What we really love here, and this is particularly relevant for online free slots players, is how frequently new games are added to keep you busy and entertained.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4,6/5

Super Slots has a wide variety of promotions besides the main welcome bonus. You can grab a 250% deposit bonus up to $1,000 as a new player. For your next 5 deposits, you can get a 100% bonus up to $1,000.

Furthermore, if you’re rolling with crypto they’ll give you even more at 400% up to $4000.

There are also free spins to be won, daily and weekly tournaments to be played, and deposit bonuses that apply on certain days of the week. Find more info on this page.

User Interface: 4.1/5

The website is simple yet colorful, with a purple theme. You will find the new games and the most popular ones right on the home page, so you can start playing right away.

The game categories and the banking options are easy to find, while for the promotions tab you will have to go to the menu button in the upper right side.

Deposits & Withdrawals: 4.2/5

Super Slots is an old and established online casino and it offers one of the largest selection of real money banking options. You can deposit with credit cards, bank wire transfers, money orders, cashiers check, P2P transfer, and 17 of the most popular cryptocurrencies.

You can withdraw your earnings through money orders, bank wire transfers, checks by courier and 14 different cryptos.

Crypto withdrawals are quick, but for the other methods you will need to be extra patient – up to 7 business days. Also be careful of the high fees for non-crypto withdrawals, which is why we recommend crypto here.

Mobile Experience: 4.4/5

While there is no dedicated mobile app, the website obviously runs on all devices, including smartphones.

We had fun playing free casino slots as well as real money games with multiple devices and ran into no problems along the way.

Register at Super Slots to grab up to $4000 in bonuses right now.

Related: Best Online Slots

Pros:

Old and established brand dating back decades

Great crypto bonuses

Low wagering requirements on sign up bonuses

Poker room and racetrack

Good sports betting options

Cons:

Most bonuses are just for crypto

Page can lag a bit

Bovada is one of the oldest names in the casino business, being active in some form or another dating back to the 1990’s. Over the years it maintained its popularity, being one of the largest and most popular online gambling websites in the United States.

Games Selection: 4.5/5

There are 5 main categories on the website: sports, casino, live dealer games, poker and horses.

In the casino section you will find blackjack games, table games, video poker and obviously slots. There are more than 120 free slot games on Bovada, so you won’t get bored anytime soon.

While we were there to play free online slots, we couldn’t help but make a small deposit to take a stab at some of their amazing Hot Drop Jackpots like Golden Buffalo.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.3/5

Even though it’s not a new website that needs to stand out among the crowd and it’s an established brand, Bovada still offers some great bonuses. The best one by far is the Bitcoin bonus that could get you up to $3,750 on your first three deposits.

Fiat player? They’ll still take care of you with three 100% match bonuses up to $1000 to welcome you to their real money slots site. Better yet? These bonuses come with a tiny 25x rollover.

There are also sports and poker bonuses for both crypto and fiat users, as well as a referral bonus of $275.

User Interface: 3.8/5

The overall design of the website is very simple and intuitive, allowing you to easily access the gaming and betting categories in the top side of the screen.

While other websites include the Promotions tab right on the main page, Bovada keeps it hidden in the menu button (two horizontal lines). The size of the button is quite small, as if somehow Bovada doesn’t want its users to learn about the bonuses.

A slightly strange feature is the double scroll-bar found on the Bitcoin promotion page, which makes it a bit annoying to scroll and to read all of the information about the bonus. But other than that the website runs smoothly.

Deposits & Withdrawals: 4/5

Even though it doesn’t have a huge selection of payment options, it includes the most commonly used ones, so that anyone can easily deposit or withdraw. You can deposit with MatchPay, vouchers, credit cards, Zelle and crypto (Bitcoin, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash).

When you want to withdraw your casino winnings, you can choose between check by courier, vouchers and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin, Ehtereum and USD Tether).

Do note of course that cards cannot be withdrawn back to here.

Mobile Experience: 4/5

Bovada runs smoothly on all devices, including smartphones. This is achieved through any browser on your phone, so you can play on the go, wherever you are.

The mobile version includes most of the features of the desktop one. The first thing you will notice when logging on the mobile casino is the list of featured games on the homepage, so you can start playing right away.

Register at Bovada Casino to grab up to $3750 in bonuses right now.

Top Free Slots Casinos Online Runners-up:

Related: Best Slots Sites in the UK

How We Chose the Best Online Free Slots Sites

Games Selection

After playing free slot games way too many times it’s easy to get a bit bored. That’s why it’s best for a website to have a large variety of slots to choose from, so you can always try something new and never get bored.

We’re looking for online casinos that have at least 100 free casino slot games, but naturally this is a case of the more the merrier.

Bonuses & Promotions

It’s a common practice for online casinos these days to offer a 100% welcome bonus on your first deposit, but some go even further and increase these bonuses significantly. It’s not just the amount of the bonus that matters, but also how easy it is for players to release it.

So we made sure to pick websites that have generous welcome bonuses and not too crazy wagering requirements. Besides the main welcome bonus, we have also looked at the other bonuses and promotions included. The more they are, the better for the players.

User Interface

A good free slots site should have a simple and effective design so that players can easily access their favorite games with a few clicks. The website should run smoothly on all devices, and errors and outages are definitely not acceptable.

Our selection of top online slots sites includes legit casinos that have a simple and intuitive graphic and don’t have any technical issues most of the time.

Deposits & Withdrawals

While deposits are instant with most payment options, unfortunately that is not possible for withdrawals. These can take from a few hours to a few days, depending on your chosen payment method.

That’s why we made sure to pick websites that offer fast withdrawals. We also picked sites with a large variety of payment options to choose from, for both crypto and fiat users. Our free slots list includes the best online slots sites in the USA when it comes to payment methods.

Mobile Experience

The majority of internet users nowadays have a smartphone – so it’s an absolute must for any online casino to be responsive and to work on any device whether that is a laptop, a phone, or a tablet.

We made sure to pick casinos that work well on all platforms, and if a website has dedicated mobile apps too, we made sure to give it extra points.

Best Free Online Slot Sites 2022 – FAQ

What are the best free slots to play?

There are thousands of free slot machines out there with all sorts of themes. It’s difficult to say which are the best in the world as this also depends on the personal taste of each player. But let’s take a quick look at some of the most popular ones in the world.

These are: Gonzo’s Quest, Starburst, Bonanza, Book of Dead, Sweet Bonanza, Wolf Gold, Golden Legend, Jack Hammer, Guns N Roses, Fruit Shop, Goblin’s Cave and Private Eye.

Is it safe to play free slots online?

As long as you play the demo version of certain slot games you are 100% safe and you won’t lose any money. But on the other hand you won’t win any real money either.

Deciding to play real money slots? You have to take responsibility and know the fact that you might lose everything. Be cautious and play responsibly, and never gamble money that you can’t afford to lose, such as those designated for the rent, food, bills and so on.

Are free slot games sites legit?

There are a lot of scam websites out there, so you have to be careful. But all of the websites on this list are legit and licensed, and as long as you respect their terms and conditions you will be able to withdraw your earnings along with any bonuses.

Is Ignition the same as Bovada?

These two online casinos belong to the same group, but they are not the same. Bovada was first, and in 2016 they decided to end cardroom games.

Then Ignition Poker was created, and later on Bovada reintroduced card games. Nowadays both websites are operating and are among the top online casinos in the world.

Comparison of the Top 5 Free Online Slots Sites

Ignition Casino – this free slots casino gives you the best of everything, having a good balance of games selection, banking options, bonuses, and ease of use. New players can take advantage of the great welcome bonus of up to $3000.

– this free slots casino gives you the best of everything, having a good balance of games selection, banking options, bonuses, and ease of use. New players can take advantage of the great welcome bonus of up to $3000. Café Casino

Wild Casino

Super Slots

Bovada

How to Play Free Slots Online in 2022?

In order to play free slots you’ll have to create an account at the top online casinos. That said, the process doesn’t have to be hard.

Let’s walk through the process using our top free slots site Ignition:

1. Create your account

Visit the Ignition Casino website and click the orange “Join” button in the upper right side of the screen.

You’ll be prompted to enter some personal information. Do so, and submit all the forms until you get to the last one – complete that and click “Register”

2. Check your email address

Search for an email coming from Ignition Casino.

Open this email and follow the instructions. It will ask you to click on a link to confirm your email address, and in turn confirm your account

3. Log in and play free slot machines!

In clicking the link, you’ll be redirected to the Ignition online casino website. You should be logged in automatically.

From here, you’re free to play online slots whether it’s in practice mode or for real money.

Looking to Play at the Best Free Slot Games Sites?

We hope you have enjoyed our selection of the best online slot sites.

For the best overall experience we’ve chosen Ignition Casino. In general, we found their free slot games to be of a more superior quality. They’ve also got a rock solid reputation, and an amazing bonus should you decide to go for it with real money.

That said, any one of our free slot games sites could be the perfect match for you depending on your own unique needs.

Whatever you ultimately decide, we urge you to gamble responsibly.