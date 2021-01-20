Video converter is essential when it comes to video transcoding. Since the video has become a highly effective form of content due to its consumption continues to rising globally.

It is probable that you might face a “format not supported” problem in downloaded videos and long videos not convert completely. Keeping these issues in mind, I will explore the best video converters to try in 2021 that help to make this process easier and faster. The list of top picks is as follows.

Best Free Video Converter 2021

These are handpicked best free video converters (affordable ones as well) that we tested for you to make a rational decision based on your needs.

WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe – Editors’ Choice

It doesn’t matter how much longer video you want to convert. WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe works effectively. Not merely it enhances video quality but also compresses the video. Due to Level-3 hardware acceleration, it speeds up longer videos conversion to HD quality.

Let’s see why it is the best video converter by exploring its appealing features.

Efficient 4K Video Editing – With WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, you can edit HD/4K videos quickly. In video editing, you can cut videos into small parts, add subtitles, merge short videos, and crop/optimize frame proportions for YouTube, Instagram, etc.

Faster To Transcode any Video Format – With no overuse of CPU and quality loss, it can convert any video format with level-3 hardware acceleration.

Minimize 4K/HD Video Size – WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe allows its user to reduce the file size up to 90% with original quality. Whether your video quality is 8K/4K/1080p it makes it smaller for faster sharing on social media.

More Than 1000 Sites Download Access – This feature lets you download original videos or music from more than thousands of video streaming websites without any glitch in the quality of outputted files. Additionally, you can perform batch downloading and save online movies, videos, playlists, TV shows to MP3 or MP4 formats.

Make Photo Slideshow with Music – Now it is just easy to make a slideshow of a photo album. Additionally, you can set the desired music with a slideshow. This slideshow video is shareable to every device with no watermark issue.

Price

Regular 1 Year License – $29.95

– $29.95 Family License – $64.95 (Bonus: WinX MediaTrans and DVD Ripper)

– $64.95 (Bonus: WinX MediaTrans and DVD Ripper) Lifetime License – $39.95 (Bonus: DVD Ripper)

VideoProc

Another powerful video processing software, VideoProc which is available on both Windows and Mac OS. VideoProc offers 400+ formats quick conversion even with 4k video quality and assures zero-quality loss.

Quality-Oriented Quick Media Converter – It provides A-to-B video conversion which means it can support 350+ input formats and provide 400+ formats as the output. VideoProc also allows compression of large media files up to 90% with just pixel-level quality difference.

– It provides A-to-B video conversion which means it can support 350+ input formats and provide 400+ formats as the output. VideoProc also allows compression of large media files up to 90% with just pixel-level quality difference. Built-in Media Downloader Engine – VideoProc allows downloading of online videos, music, channels, or playlists, from 1000+ websites like Facebook, YouTube, and SoundCloud. Moreover, you can; Record live streams of live games, and sports. Do batch downloading videos and music from anywhere by enabling proxy server.

– VideoProc allows downloading of online videos, music, channels, or playlists, from 1000+ websites like Facebook, YouTube, and SoundCloud. Moreover, you can; Recording Modes and Editing – VideoProc allows three methods for recording. It includes a desktop screen with voiceover, video recording from the webcam, and both at a time as picture-in-picture mode. Moreover, you can crop the desktop screen as needed and add subtitles, icons, images, or highlight any content.

Price

Regular 1 Year License – $29.95

– $29.95 Family License – $57.95 (Bonus: iPhone Manager )

– $57.95 (Bonus: iPhone Manager ) Lifetime License – $78.90

Any Video Converter Free

Any Video Converter also falls in the category of best free video converter. However, it lacks some feature than the paid ones but it suits best for normal tasks. While its paid version contains all competitive features.

Convert Videos Faster To Any Format – Any Video Converter lets you do faster video conversion along with all major formats. It supports NVIDIA, AMD, Intel QSV to perform faster file conversion. Even, it doesn’t slow down in batch conversion of files.

– Any Video Converter lets you do faster video conversion along with all major formats. It supports NVIDIA, AMD, Intel QSV to perform faster file conversion. Even, it doesn’t slow down in batch conversion of files. 100+ online video sharing sites supported – By the way it does not support a large number of websites for downloading. But it supports major websites that a user wants most often such as YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, Metacafe, and Niconio, etc.

– By the way it does not support a large number of websites for downloading. But it supports major websites that a user wants most often such as YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, Metacafe, and Niconio, etc. Choose video quality – There is a large range of video quality available online. This video converting tool allows the setting of the video quality level.

Price

Regular 1 Year License – $9.95

– $9.95 Lifetime License – $39.95

Freemake Video Converter

Freemake software provides free of cost and open source video converter. While converting videos from a hard disk to almost any format, it also enables the user to download videos online from video streaming websites.

Freemake Video Converter allows users to edit videos that they download from websites. In editing, users can cut unwanted parts and add text content.

Convert between 500+ formats – Freemake video converter lets you convert any video format to MP4, AVI, MKV, WMV, MP3, DVD, 3GP, SWF, FLV, and HD, etc.

– Freemake video converter lets you convert any video format to MP4, AVI, MKV, WMV, MP3, DVD, 3GP, SWF, FLV, and HD, etc. Download visuals from YouTube – With a Freemake video converter you can alter video clips from YouTube, Facebook, and Vimeo, etc. It also enables to upload automatically video and audio files to iTunes just after conversion.

– With a Freemake video converter you can alter video clips from YouTube, Facebook, and Vimeo, etc. It also enables to upload automatically video and audio files to iTunes just after conversion. Video converter for any gadget – The outputted video files can playback on various devices. Such devices can be Apple iPhone, Android, iPad, Xbox, Sony PSP, Nokia, Huawei, Samsung, Xiaomi, BlackBerry, tablets, consoles. For gadgets such as smartwatches, it creates a customized setting.

Price

Free

Wondershare UniConverter

Considering all aspects of the best video converter software, Wondershare Uniconverter would be a great option. Along with faster conversion and various formats features, it comes with a simple user interface.

Save videos from over 10,000 sites – You can run online web streaming videos on your TVs, smartphones, or other devices by using Wondershare Uniconverter. It allows downloading videos from 10000+ websites.

– You can run online web streaming videos on your TVs, smartphones, or other devices by using Wondershare Uniconverter. It allows downloading videos from 10000+ websites. Convert multiple media files at once – This feature is also known as batch downloading. Wondershare offers fast batch downloading with original output quality.

– This feature is also known as batch downloading. Wondershare offers fast batch downloading with original output quality. Convert more than 1,000 videos and audio formats – Unlike other software, comparatively, this tool allows vast video and audio formats support. Even faster conversion, it doesn’t affect video quality.

Price

Regular 1 Year License – $39.95

– $39.95 Commercial Plan – $89.95

– $89.95 Lifetime License – $55.95

DivX Converter

DivX Converter provides all those advanced features that make your experience wonderful at just half price. It’s time to find out what DivX offers.

Cloud Connect – You can easily connect DivX to access videos from Google Drive and Dropbox.

– You can easily connect DivX to access videos from Google Drive and Dropbox. Ad-Free – With no ads display, DivX Software solves quite a problem of slow conversion.

– With no ads display, DivX Software solves quite a problem of slow conversion. DFX Audio Enhancer – Audio-enhancer improves the quality of audio.

– Audio-enhancer improves the quality of audio. AC3 Edition – This tool enables AC3 audio to enjoy theater-quality.

Price

$19.99

iDealshare VideoGo

Looking through all features of the best video converter software, iDealshare VideoGo will be a great option. It is equipped with an easy-to-use user interface along with quicker conversion and multiple formats support.

Rapid Conversion – This CUDA based converter detect graphics card from your computer and provide GPU acceleration. Even in batch conversion, the process remains faster with no quality effect.

– This CUDA based converter detect graphics card from your computer and provide GPU acceleration. Even in batch conversion, the process remains faster with no quality effect. Playback Media Files Anywhere – iDealshare VideoGo converts video to all those formats that are supported by all kinds of media players and devices, such as; iPhone, Apple. Android, TV, iPod, Xbox, and etc.

– iDealshare VideoGo converts video to all those formats that are supported by all kinds of media players and devices, such as; iPhone, Apple. Android, TV, iPod, Xbox, and etc. Convert Video to Audio – Besides acting as a powerful video file converter, iDealshare VideoGo is also a video to audio converter which can extract audio from movie files and then convert it to audio format in just one click.

– Besides acting as a powerful video file converter, iDealshare VideoGo is also a video to audio converter which can extract audio from movie files and then convert it to audio format in just one click. Few Clicks videos Editing – Apart from video conversion, this tool allows you to edit videos. You can; Extract audio from movie files. Trim, crop, and merge videos to keep your favorite video segment. Add subtitles, watermark, video effects. Adjust resolution, frame rate, size, volume, and audio codecs.

– Apart from video conversion, this tool allows you to edit videos. You can;

Price

Lifetime License – $49.99

WonderFox HD Video Converter Factory

WonderFox HD Video Converter Factory Pro is an all-in-one video processor that focuses on formats file conversion, video decoding, and video editing.

GPU Acceleration – By using maximum support of HD graphics card, it allows speedy video conversion up to a dozen times as before.

– By using maximum support of HD graphics card, it allows speedy video conversion up to a dozen times as before. SD to HD Conversion – You can easily convert SD to HD due to its High-Definition (HD) video conversion technology.

– You can easily convert SD to HD due to its High-Definition (HD) video conversion technology. Picture Quality Enhancement – This HD Video Converter Factory allows the conversion of low-resolution pictures to high resolution to refine blurred video quality.

– This HD Video Converter Factory allows the conversion of low-resolution pictures to high resolution to refine blurred video quality. Lossless Compression – It compresses the video to a smaller size at a 5x compression ratio without quality loss.

Price

Regular 1 Year License – $29.95

– $29.95 Family Pack – $59.95

– $59.95 Lifetime License – $69.95

NCH Prism Video Converter

NCH Prism Video Converter is the complete video package with a multi-formats conversion. With its user-friendly interface, users can compile tasks instantly.

Convert Video Formats – It converts AVI, VOB, AMV, ASF, MPG, MP4, and all DirectShow based codec video formats.

– It converts AVI, VOB, AMV, ASF, MPG, MP4, and all DirectShow based codec video formats. Adjust Video Compression Settings – NCH Prism enables you to set up compression rates and make your video size smaller to make your video shareable on social media.

– NCH Prism enables you to set up compression rates and make your video size smaller to make your video shareable on social media. Preview Before Video Conversion – This feature helps you to edit effect setting, video rotation, caption, and subtitles of video before outputting it.

Price

Regular 1 Year License – $39.95

– $39.95 Commercial Plan – $89.95

– $89.95 Lifetime License – $55.95

Movavi Video Converter

Movavi is a stable video converter software with no complicated interface and slow processing issues.

Sky-High Quality – Despite video compression to a quite smaller size, Movavi witnesses the original quality of Ultra HD and HD videos with a free download option.

– Despite video compression to a quite smaller size, Movavi witnesses the original quality of Ultra HD and HD videos with a free download option. Extract Music – It provides a 1-click solution to extract music from any video to MP3 formats.

– It provides a 1-click solution to extract music from any video to MP3 formats. Works At Super Speed Technology – Movavi is capable of boost conversion speed with HD Graphics, NVIDIA, Intel, etc.

– Movavi is capable of boost conversion speed with HD Graphics, NVIDIA, Intel, etc. Access All Popular Formats – This tool supports 180+ media formats and provides playback on the latest devices with an instant recognition function.

Price

Regular 1 Year License – $39.95

– $39.95 Lifetime License – $49.95

– $49.95 Video Suite (All-in-one) – $89.95

Best Video Converter FAQs

Since we have analyzed all the video converters, now it’s time to fill up readers’ queries through frequently asked questions. How to use a video converter? Simply choose the video converter software, install it. For more details visit the landing page of the video converter you have selected. How do I convert my file to MP4? After downloading the video converter, launch it on your PC, upload the video, and click the “start” button to convert the video to MP4. What is the best free video converter? For the normal task, Freemake, Any Video Converter (free version) is best.

Best Free Video Converter – Conclusion

I have explored both paid and free video converter. The goal of this article is to appraise suitable video converters available in the market so people can quickly finish off their tasks with the best one.

It doesn’t matter how much you are aware of the use of video converting software, just you can do it due to the intuitive interfaces they’ve.

Let us know about how was your experience with these video converters via commenting.