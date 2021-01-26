5 Best Gaming Tablets 2021

The days of having to hook up a clunky game console to an even chunkier television are long gone. In 2021, there is a huge selection of tablets that provide seamless gaming performance and portability. In fact, there are so many different devices to choose from that knowing which one you should be buying is extremely challenging.

Whether you are looking for something capable of providing a unique casino experience from the comfort of your own home, or a tablet for more sports-based gaming sessions, we have compiled a list of your best options below.

iPad Pro 11

Whether you opt for the 64GB, 256GB, 512GB, or even the mammoth 1TB version, the iPad Pro 11 is hard to beat in gaming. Featuring an 11-inch screen and an impressive graphics card, iOS games look absolutely stunning on this piece of tech. Thanks to its powerful A12X processor — which is also used in the top iPhones — games rarely lag. You could even equip an external controller without causing the device many problems at all. The only down point is the high price point.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

If you are looking for something lighter that still packs a punch, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is a strong option. Sold with 6GB of RAM as a minimum — an 8GB option is available — it also possesses great battery life, which is brilliant for gaming on the move. Another great feature is the cutting-edge S Pen. This well-designed stylus allows for precise drawing and control, which creates plenty of opportunities for work and play.

Microsoft Surface Pro

Anyone wanting to test their processor to the max with some lengthy gaming sessions should look no further than the Microsoft Surface Pro. This tablet can come equipped with an Intel Core i3, i5, or even i7 processor and up to 16GB of RAM. Unsurprisingly, due to these remarkable specs, it can take on full PC games such as Fortnite. This, combined with the handy keyboard attachment, meaning it is a must-buy for any serious gamers out there.

Amazon Fire HD 10

From one end of the spectrum to the other, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is more suited to casual gamers. Despite its meager price point, it comes equipped with a 10.1-inch screen and a quad-core processor. That’s not all either. Amazon boasts 12 hours of battery life, and although this is unlikely to hold if you spend a lot of time gaming, it should still be good for a few hours.

Asus ZenPad 3S 10

Those seeking out a mid-range, solid performer should look no further than the Asus ZenPad 3S 10. It does not come with all the same bells and whistles as some of its top tier competitors, but with a 1536 x 2048-pixel resolution and a fairly powerful Mediatek MT8176 processor, it will still get the job done as long as you don’t push it too far.