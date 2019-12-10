KickassTorrents, also known as KAT or Kickass or kick-ass is like Silk Road 2.0, they faced a series of ups and downs. It was launched in 2008 and survived around eight years. In 2014, it was most visited Torrent website over 1 Million views per day. Later on, in 2016, its domain was seized by U.S Department of Justice and its owner and founder, a Ukranian Citizen, arrested in Poland.

Even during that period of 8 years, KickAss Torrents used to shift its domain to avoid seizures by the authorities. This website was primarily being used for Games and Movies Torrents. On its complete shutdown, several fake websites similar to the original one emerged loaded with a lot Malware and Phishing Pages.

Want To Access KAT? Try Using Proxy Servers

There are several Kickass proxy servers that can be used for free to access, such as the following ones:

We recommend you stick to the specified proxy servers since they are safe and don’t inject any malware.

In case KickassTorrents ever go down, try mirror servers listed below to access a clone of the site.

Best KickAss Torrents Alternatives

As a lot, many people are searching for Kickass Torrents Alternatives. We have curated a list of best available KAT Alternatives that are best and safe to use. You can download your favorite content from these torrent websites.

P2PGuru

When it comes to Kickass Torrents, it is hard to find an alternative that might come in the way of just how good the software is. However, it has found itself running into issues over the past couple of the years, and many have stood up in order to take its spot from it.

One of the latest and greatest entrants to the list happens to be P2PGuru.com. A relatively new entry in the list, but that does not mean that this website is any short of amazing, and if it follows the same consistency of its peers, it will soon become one of the most prominent website available.

One of the best highlights of using P2PGuru.com is that it has an ad-free experience. This means that you really do not have to worry about running into annoying pop-up ads. Additionally, the website is completely free and despite being relatively new, it is slowly and surely becoming one of the best and biggest websites around there.

According to P2PGuru, they are introducing features like tailored Watchlist, Notify-Me button, Quality Index and Guru Ratings just to name a few that will make your experience of browsing content much simpler, secure, and streamlined.

Overall, we must say that this website is looking promising and we are sure that if the consistency is maintained, it will go on to become one of the greatest torrent websites available.

Official Website

The Pirate Bay

The Pirate Bay is the Big Boss of the torrent marketplace. So far, it is known to be the most resilient one. Born in 2003, with many ups and down. Its founders are still facing a case of copyright infringement among other charges in Swedish courts. It is one of the best alternatives to KAT Torrents. Once this website used to display X-rated ads to generate the review. But now not anymore. Use browse this website without having to worry about the cheap ads.

Unlike the KAT, TBP doesn’t claim to respect and respond to the DMCA notices it receives. This website generates the revenue by mining cryptocurrency XMR when you visit this website. When you are opening their URL, you are by default agreeing to this. Otherwise, you can install adblocker or leave their website. Their top 100 most downloaded content primarily includes the movies and multimedia stuff which gives an idea about users of this website.

Official Website

ExtraTorrent

This is one of the biggest Torrent communities on the Internet which have millions of torrents in their archive. These ranges from Movies, Games, Software, Music and many other niches. Due to an active community, you can always read about the safety of availability and quality of torrents before downloading it. If you don’t find it up to the mark, You can also complain about it in the community page dedicated to that torrent file.

Those who wish to read the news and latest articles related to the torrent community can also use this website. ExtraTorrent has their own exclusive VPN client which protects its users’ privacy by assuring the anonymity. ExtraTorrent being a KickAss Alternative also claims to respect the Copyright of the original owners and response to the DMCA notices it receives on their website. A year ago, ExtraTorrent lost it original domains. There is still no information available that either it was a legal action or some “hijacking” was performed to close down this website.

Official Website

RARBG

RARBG started in 2008 as torrent websites that also supports magnetic links. This website host all kind of torrents including Movies, Music, Games, Operating System Distributions and adult movies. One first impression, the user interface of this website looks very clean and friendly. Everything is organized in the form of navigation bars. Within each category, you can search for the desired content you are looking for. You might want to use the VPN while accessing this website due to bad repute about sharing logs with advertisement companies.

RARBG has millions of users but still using clickbait advertisement and pop-up ads. This makes the users a bit annoying. Everything on click opens annoying ad pages and pop-ups. Even if you are using an ad-blocker, the second click on any button will take you to the desired section. Due to the content variety and seeds, this website wins to be in the KAT alternatives. Governments all across the globe are targeting this website. A clock of closedown is always ticking on this website.

Official Website

YTS.AG

This is the movies and TV shows exclusive torrent website. Of course the best also. You won’t find music, games, or any other thing on this website. But if you are looking to download free movies and in 720P or 1080P then this is the best alternative to KAT. Normally the seeds are also in great numbers on this website. Downloaded movie package mostly includes the subtitles in multiple languages as well. Otherwise, you can find the best compatible subtitles on the Yify website.

All of their content is organized in the form of genres. You can also search with the Year in which the movie is released. This website also provides you with the facility to search movies as per their IMDb ranking. Their homepage is very clean and shows the best to watch movies. YTS also makes the complete profile of each movie which includes the details of the caste, trailer, screenshots and brief introduction to the movie. They have not many annoying ads on their website. You can block even those using the ad-blocker plugin.

Official Website

Torlock

Torlock is quite less known as compared to other torrent websites listed here. But this website has a lot of content for you. They curated torrents for the Movies, TV Series, Games, and even eBooks. All of this on their homepage. This also allows you to subscribe to the RSS feed of the particular category as well to get quick updates about the latest additions to the website. To avoid any identity theft and blockage by the Internet Service Provides, this website recommends using their own Virtual Private Network software to download torrents.

Except for a few clickbait ads, you can avoid other advertisements using the ad-blockers. The website is very clean and the interface is very user-friendly. You can vote about the health of the torrents also by registering to the website which is not recommended. Because we are not sure yet how this website handles your data. This website claims to contain forty million verified torrents in different categories. Hundreds of new torrents being added every day. This website is making its name very quickly in the torrent marketplace.

Official Website

AIO Search

This is like the Google of the Torrent websites. This website allows you to search torrents in sixty plus websites altogether. Search results are shown in the form of tabs where you can click on each torrent website to see what is being offered to a particular search query. List of websites includes Zooqle, Google Torrents, Torlock, the Pirate Bay, TorrentFunk and many other KAT alternatives. This mass search of multiple torrents is very useful if you are something very rare.

This website also has a Mozilla Firefox toolbar and Chrome extension which can further ease things for you. AIO Search also suggests to log in to the website using Facebook and Google accounts which is highly not recommended in case of any website hosting torrents. This website doesn’t display any ads but still recommended to use the ad-blocker and VPN software to avoid any kind of mishap. Might be they are using cryptocurrency miners to sustain their systems which are worst as compared to the ads.

Official Website

Academic Torrents

If you are a researcher and love torrents then this is the best that can ever happen to us on the Internet. This is actually a joint effort of different universities including the University of Michigan, the University of Berkely, the University of Texas and many others. Academic torrents is a distributed system for sharing enormous datasets. The result is a scalable, secure, and fault-tolerant repository for data, with blazing fast download speeds. This allows a lab or research group of researchers to “seed” their own peer-reviewed published articles with just a torrent client.

You can search for papers, courses and datasets on this website. This content is completely legal and uploaded by different universities as well as independent researchers. Most of the content available on this website is Creative Commons. Academic torrents recommend using the TransmissionBT open source torrent client to download stuff from this website. You don’t need to use the VPN to browse and use this website. This website generates their revenue from sponsors as well as ads. But the ads are static in nature. So you might turn off your ad-blocker to support their project.

Official Website





Popcorn Time

Popcorn Time is the Netflix of torrent lovers. This is not a torrent website but an application available for Windows, Mac, Android and iOS. This allows you to search and watch movies directly from torrents. This is like streaming the movie from the torrents which also gets downloaded in your device. Sound complex? absolutely not, this is the easiest way to watch your favourite movies. This application automatically searches for the best torrents in 720P, 1080P and 3D and then shows you the number of seeds. You can select in what format you want to watch.

This application has a built-in torrent client and VPN as well. They generate their revenue from this VPN client which they recommend to use to avoid being caught by the Internet Service Providers. There are no more ads than that on this application. You can enjoy uninterrupted movies and TV Series on this application. This single application fulfils all your needs with ease if you use torrents just to watch movies. This is definitely the best Kickass torrents alternatives to watch movies. You can install their application on Android and iOS without jail-breaking or rooting your device.

Official Website

TorrentHounds

After the Pirate Bay and Kick Ass Torrents, TorrentHounds suffered most attacks from the regulatory authorities and yet survived and still serving the community with the best torrents. You can download movies, music, games, and software from this website. This is more like a community now where you can discuss all torrent related stuff. This website claims to have eighty million files in different categories with hundreds of downloads per day. The user interface of this website is very old but still serves the purpose. You can use the search feature to find the torrents you are looking for.

Either website is unable to handle the traffic or some other reasons. The website is too slow and takes too much time to open. There is a notice on this website claiming to shift the website on the safer corner on the internet due to the recent crackdown by the Law Enforcement Agencies but we failed to obtain details on that. Link to the details of this notice was opening an advertisement even when we were using an ad-blocker. This website also has its own torrent client and recommends users to use that only to safely download torrents. We highly recommended to install ad-blocker, use your own safe BitTorrent client and visit this website only when you have VPN installed on your computer.

Official Website

Lime Torrents

If you have visited this website before doesn’t like their homepage then you need to visit it again. They have redesigned the whole thing which is definitely better than their previous design. Now there is a search bar in the middle of the page where you can search for whatever you are looking for. Otherwise, there are beautiful material design icons on the bottom of the page including Movies, TV Series, Apps, and others. You can select the category in which you are searching for anything.

The backend of this website is still not changed much. Everything is just like any other torrent website. The header of the page where you are presented with a clickbait to download the advertised software and fill the surveys. Real download links are in front of the title of the torrent. This is where it displays the health of the torrent file along with other things such as leeches and seeds of the file you wish to download. Still, Lime Torrents is a nice alternative to KAT torrents.

Official Website

The Internet Archive

The Internet Archive is the wonderful addition to this list. Their archive included six thousand plus titles of movies only. Other things include eBooks, Software etc. The website also provides a link to the torrent file. So don’t have to worry to download large files of movies as well. If we just talk about movies only, along with English, movies are available in French, German, Portuguese and many other languages. Movies dating back to 1936 when Charlie Chaplin Launched Modern Things. Just like movies, there are thousands of book titles available on this website which you will not find anywhere else.

Some of the featured titles of movies include Sex Madness, Night of the Living Dead, The Fast and The Furious, Charlie Chaplin Festival, Return of the Kanfu Dragon, House on Haunted Hill, Sita Sings of the blue and many others. You should immediately go to this website to download movies, books, software for free. This website also provides the feature to add movies and books in their archive. So if you have one available, please upload it. They also have a dedicated forum for this where you can discuss things only after registering as a user of their website.

Official Website

Katcr.co

We are not sure yet that it is the original KickAss torrent website or someone else copied its design. The design and User Interface of this website completely masked as the original website. On the first impression, you can’t doubt that this is the real KickAss torrent website. But obviously, this is the copy because there is no official announcement from the team that either they are bringing the website back or not. But certainly, this is a good KickAss alternative to download stuff.

The owner of this website does have added the quality of this website in the form of design as well as content. You can search for Movies, Music, Software, Games and eBooks on this website just like the original website. This website earns profit not by ads primarily. It sells VPN software on their website. The ad of the software is in the form of notice where it urges its users to protect their privacy and don’t logged by the hackers and the ISPs. We are waiting for the reviews from the original users of this website to concluded either this website is real or some fake clone.

Official Website

ISO Hunt

ISO Hunt is serving its users with free torrents for 15 years. The original website went down due to the action of legal authorities a few years ago. The current website is not actually the continuation of previous websites nor started by previous owners. It’s a new torrent repository started by the new owners. ISO Hunt also operates the sister website known as Old Pirate Bay. Even this new website is under continuous pressure from the Law Enforcement Agencies to shutdown but yet surviving. Now offering a diverse range of torrents and the statistics of different torrent activities as well.

The homepage of this website is very much and serving torrents in different categories including Movies, Games and Software. The website operates using the funds generated via Advertisement that you can avoid using the Ad-blockers extension, donations and paid memberships. The homepage also displays the latest torrents available to download in different categories. You can also subscribe to latest additions via RSS directly in your mailbox or any RSS aggregator you are using. ISO Hunt is famous for the Anime downloads. You can find the latest Anime series and movies on this website.

Official Website

Zooqle

Zooqle torrent indexing service is primarily for the movies lovers. It indexes movies using the Application Programming Interface (API) of The Movies Database (TMDb). This website also accepts donations and run advertisements to operate their website. Ads aren’t much annoying that can be easily blocked using the ad-blockers software. The home of this is very clean where you can see all the latest movies available to download via BitTorrent protocol. This claims to be non-profit organizations which aggregate the content using crawlers and robots without the human intervention.

The website claims to protect your privacy and security. They store the only data which you enter while registering. Passwords are stored in the encrypted database via one-way encryption. No other data is obtained or stored. But this is what they, you should be careful. If you are going to use this website or any other KickAss torrents alternative, you must use the VPN software or Ad-blocker as well to prevent identity theft and cryptocurrency mining without your consent. Keep in mind, Never ever give your true data on such websites.

Official Website

Torrents

This is more like a search engine for torrents. Torrents search the 600 different torrent websites for your torrent. It uses the invite-only trackers and ranks them based on the stability and speed. This website is more than just a Torrent search, you get a lot more data and statistics on this website which you can use if you are a researcher. This includes the latest trends in torrent downloads and best torrent websites ranked in each of the different categories including games, movies, software, music and sports.

Overall the homepage of this website is very user-friendly and easy to use. With ad-blocker installed, you don’t see any ads. Torrents recommend using VPN client and this where they are earning money by selling VPN software. The website is a bit slow also as compared to other websites. You may little delay response from the website. We are not sure about the cause of this. Either this website is getting too much traffic or facing difficulties from the rivals or law enforcing authorities. Please do share your own feedback if you use this website.

Official Website

Security and Privacy Concerns of Using Torrent Websites

Torrents download are mostly flagged as dangerous to use due to the associated risks of malware. There are very few websites that use BitTorrent and are clean in nature. Kickass torrents alternatives that came after its shutdown was mostly loaded with Malware and phishing pages. They infected millions of users worldwide.

It is worth mentioning that even KAT Torrents was once corrupted by Malware and cookie stealing codes. Leading browsers like Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome banned this website on their platform. Twitter also flagged the links of KAT Torrent as malicious. But later on, Kick Ass Torrents fixed this issue.

Malware in those websites included the Crypto and non-crypto as well. Crypto-Malware hostages your device and asks you to pay the ransom to unlock the important files in your drive. Non-Crypto Malware usually uses your device as either stepping stone for bigger crimes such as Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Attack or exploits the CPU of your computer to mine the Cryptocurrency.

Safety and security concerns of torrented files also include the modified files. Because each file moves through different users, any user can alter it and add the bug in that. This is usually in case of software packages and operating system distributions. Movie files are usually just safe to watch. Because people just watch and binding any malicious code with video files is easily detectable by the Antivirus software.

The immediate effect of these both events will be slowing down of your computer. On longer terms, this will expose you to be held for the crimes that you didn’t even commit. Preying on the host computer is what a malware do. Thus while using any torrent service, this very important to assure your security. You can do this by following ways,

Ad-Blockers

The best thing happened on the Internet in recent years is Ad-blocker (and worst obviously F*cebook). Unregulated advertising companies are contaminating the Internet. Most of the times with their cheap, fake, scam and filthy ads. Thy claim to be user-targeted but most of the times people don’t want to look the mirror.

Ad-blockers are helping to block the servers and links that are serving those ads to you. Some of these utilities also come with the ability to block trackers including from the social media like Facebook as well. Most of these utilities are free and you can download them from the Extensions or Add-ons marketplace of the browser you are using. Still, don’t forget to read reviews about these. Because an ad-blocker have access to every website you visit and it may or may not collects the data as well.

Use VPNs for Torrenting

Virtual Private Networks cannot do much about the safety and security of your data but it is an effective tool in the Digital Identity Management. You can assure the privacy of yours using these tools. While choosing a VPN software, make sure you read a bit about the particular software.

There are several VPN software that sale out your browsing data to advertising companies and someone even worst, on the black market. So, it is necessary to choose a VPN software that has good repute in the market and no evidence of any data theft reported about particular software.

Should you be worried about a potential lawsuit?

Lawsuits filed are categorized under class-action suits, meaning that they are filed against groups of users who copy and distribute copyrighted materials and will have to appear in court to answer for their crimes. However, and this bit is very important so please pay close attention, some lawsuits are also targeted towards individual users.

Now, why does such a thing happen? Perhaps the party wants to make an example out of you and the hearing of a lawsuit is sufficient to prevent an individual from ever engaging in the activity.

These P2P civil lawsuits are very real and they are very scary plus more often than not, it delivers an extreme level of stress and financial burden on the blamed individual. Since the internet is an open book right now, there are a higher number of chances of you being caught.

For example, you might not have read the terms and conditions of your Internet Service Provider but here is what they might do. They might choose to release a history of your download and upload activity to potential copyright plaintiffs. In short, the more content you download and store in your local storage, the higher the chances are that you come under the radar of copyright protection groups.

How To Download Torrents?

Luckily for you, we recently covered a list of the popular torrent programs for three popular platforms, Windows, Mac, and Linux. For added measure, we have also included some terrific free torrent clients that support Android, because you never know when people want to move this storage to their phones.

Torrents are nothing but files of a few kilobytes without a torrent client installed on your computer. To get the actual files you want on your local storage, you will require some of the best torrent clients for a various number of supported operating systems.

Final Words

There are tonnes of torrent websites available on the Internet. Only a few of them have a sustainable business. Most of them are preying on your data and offering cheap services. KAT was one of the best websites based on the user’s choice. But after the legal action from multiple law enforcing authorities, we aren’t left with much choice but just to use the alternatives. Please share with us the name of your best alternative of KickAss Torrents.