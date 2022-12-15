Online casinos cover most gambling needs, but they may lack the realistic atmosphere of gambling halls. In this case, the best live online casinos in Canada come for help. Powered by live dealers and steam from live studios, they make classic table games like live blackjack, live roulette, live baccarat and live poker more engaging. So yes, this solution is helpful, but it may be complicated to pick a suitable site since some casinos may be focused on slots, while others may need live casino bonuses.

On this page, our team has created an ultimate rating of the best live casinos operating in Canada. On these sites, the gaming library is designed with the interest of real dealer fans in mind, and bonuses can be spent and wagered on live games, while all aspects, like licensing and 24/7 support, are also top-notch. So here you are to meet professional Canadian casinos with live games!

The Best Live Casinos in Canada 2023

Best overall: National Casino

Best for live blackjack: 20bet

Best live bonus: Nomini

Best for a crazy time: Bizzo

Best new live casino: Crocos Casino

Best Minimum Deposit Live Casino: 22bet

Best Live Casinos in Canada by Live Games

Pros:

14 live providers, including Ezugi, Evolution and Pragmatic Play Live

Over 400 live games of all types

A relatively new casino licensed by Curacao and Kahnawake

An abundance of Canadian-friendly payment methods

Cons:

No welcome bonus for live games

This casino deserves to be among the best live casino Canada sites for several reasons. As for the fundamental aspects, it has Kahnawake and Curacao licences, a perfect reputation, modern options (since it’s a new casino launched in 2021), and 24/7 support.

In the context of live dealer gambling, National is a true paradise for Canadians. Games with dealers are available in the separate ‘Live Dealers’ section. Inside, you find more categories to sort this software, including the best live games, live blackjack, live roulette, and live poker.

There are 14 providers available here, so this game abundance is genuinely massive. The most outstanding providers are Betgames.TV, Evolution Gaming, Swintt, Ezugi, Playtech, Lucky Streak, Swintt, and more. As a result, there are 400+ live casino games. Their types are varied, so each Canadian player will find something to meet their preference:

Roulette – Lightning Roulette from Evolution

– Lightning Roulette from Evolution Blackjack – Blackjack Live from Ezugi

– Blackjack Live from Ezugi Baccarat – Baccarat from Lucky Streak

– Baccarat from Lucky Streak Live shows – Mega Wheel from Pragmatic Play Live

– Mega Wheel from Pragmatic Play Live Other games – Bac Bo from Evolution

The more comprehensive range covers all types so that Canadians will appreciate this massive catalogue. For example, Nomini Casino can’t boast such a selection.

Sadly, National Casino doesn’t offer live casino bonuses at the moment of writing.

Moreover, the T&Cs state that only slots are counted towards the wagering of other bonuses, so you won’t be able to play live dealer software to meet the playthrough conditions of other bonuses. Better still, when you want to get at least something, opt for the standard welcome package of up to C$1,500 + 150 free spins aimed at slots (their range is also mind-blowing).

Pros:

More than 500 live dealer games

A huge blackjack collection of 300+ games

Software from leading suppliers like Pragmatic Play

20Bet accepts both fiat and crypto payments

Cons:

Bonuses for live dealer games are absent

One more record-breaking casino among the best live online casinos is 20Bet. It’s also relatively new since the site was launched in 2020. However, it’s owned by TechSolutions Group N.V., which adds reliability to its overall reputation. To legally operate in Canada, it also holds Kahnawake and Curacao licences.

The gaming library has 500+ games, which is similar to the vast catalogue offered by National. Again, 14 providers are working, including Playtech, Evolution, and Goldenrae. To sort these games, you’ll find convenient filters by type. Plus, when you visit the Live Dealer page and scroll down, you see the games sorted by type.

It’s worth paying attention to the blackjack collection provided by 20Bet. This live online casino in Canada has over 300 games to suit different budgets and preferences. Some of the most outstanding examples are All Bets Blackjack Live (Playtech), Speed Blackjack (Pragmatic Play), and Gravity Blackjack (beterlive). Apart from blackjack, other live games are just as engaging.

Again, bonuses for live tables are absent. And live dealer games still can’t participate in wagering. However, 20Bet Casino has an excellent promotional alternative: a pack of C$330 + 170 free spins for the first two deposits.

Pros:

Weekly 25% Live Cashback up to 300 CAD

There are diversified table games with dealers

Trustworthy & licensed casino proven by years

Regular tournaments with live dealer games

Cons:

The range of live games and categories could be larger

One more site where you can play live roulette with a live dealer or enjoy a plethora of other live table games is Nomini. The casino was launched in 2019 and is operated by Araxio Development N.V. As it’s aimed at Canadian players, it holds both Curacao and Kahnawake licences.

Its collection may be smaller than the National and 20Bet casinos feature, but still, you’ll find 100+ top-tier tables. In addition, thanks to suppliers like Ezugi and Evolution, Canadians can play live casino games for real money, choosing from Club Royale Blackjack, Lightning Roulette, Crazy Time, Casino Hold’Em, and lots of other variations.

Unfortunately, Nomini Casino doesn’t feature all those convenient categories to sort live table games. Perhaps, it’s so because the library is much smaller.

One significant advantage still makes it one of the best live online casinos. Oh yes, it’s weekly Live Cashback coming up to 25%. The minimum eligible cashback amount is C$7.5, and the maximum is 300 CAD. First of all, it’s outstanding that the operator has a live casino bonus. Besides, the 25% amount is enormous. The wager for the offer is 1x, and it’s also in excellent condition. Similarly, the operator states that there are regular live tournaments, so there will be more rewards.

Pros:

One of TechSolutions Group N.V. casinos launched in 2021

Over 400 live games from 14 providers

Quick registration and payment options friendly to Canadians

Wide selection of live shows like Crazy Time and Sweet Bonanza Live

Cons:

Bizzo doesn’t have live dealer bonuses

When searching for the best live casinos, don’t pass by Bizzo. It also has one of the leader-breaking catalogues, convenient categories, and software from 14 striking providers. The interface at Bizzoo Casino is very similar to National Casino. It’s so because they are both owned by TechSolutions Group N.V.

You can use the filter by providers to sort games from 14 brands. They are Ezugi, Beterlive, Goldenrace, Playtech, and some more. Then, by scrolling down the page with live games, you’ll see the best roulette, 21 blackjack, and more categories. When you want to play live roulette online, Bizzo Casino will offer you different options, including XXXtreme Lightning Roulette from Evolution, PowerUP Roulette from Pragmatic Play, and more.

If you like lotteries and live shows, Bizzo is the right place. It has various bonus wheels from Pragmatic Play Live, including Sweet Bonanza Candyland, Mega Wheel, and Mega Roulette. And one more immersive live show here is Crazy Time from Evolution, where you visit a new virtual world.

The bonuses for live tables are absent for now. Among the advantages in general, it’s worth mentioning Kahnawake and Curacao licences Bizzo holds. Plus, crypto players will like that Bizzo accepts Bitcoin, Litecoin, and other cryptos.

Pros:

The youngest live casino launched by Hollycorn N.V.

All types of table games with dealers are on offer

The casino is licensed, and its site is SSL-encrypted

Supports bank cards, e-wallets, and other secure payments

Cons:

The live library isn’t that large

New casinos with live dealers are also popular, and the CrocoSlots casino launched by Hollycorn N.V. Casinos in 2022 is one of them. It’s the youngest gambling site in our ranking.

Unlike National, Bizzo, or 20Bet Casinos, this one doesn’t have additional categories to sort live games, and their range is quite limited. It’s similar to the Nomini Casino you also find in our rating. Top providers like Pragmatic Play and Evolution supply about 100 live games. So when searching for live blackjack Canada or other tables, CrocoSlots will meet your expectations. The same is with roulette and video shows.

There are no bonuses for the live sector, so only Nomini is the leader in our ranking regarding live dealer casinos with bonus offers. As for the other conditions, including Canadian-friendly payments, support, and licences, the operator is good and will cover your needs.

The Best Live Roulette Casino in Canada

The game, with a rich history and simple rules yet many betting options, is sure to please you. There are classic variations and different advanced games, including the ones with realistic elements like Lightning Roulette features. Canadians can play European roulette live or access some other types. Among players in Canada, the most popular roulette games are:

PowerUP Roulette (Pragmatic Play)

XXXtreme Lightning Roulette (Evolution)

Mega Fire Blaze Roulette (Playtech)

Double Ball Roulette (Evolution)

Age of the Gods Bonus Roulette (Playtech)

Plus, you’ll find standard types, which are American, European, and French roulette (please note that the American variety is played with two zeros).

The Best Live Blackjack Casino in Canada

One more table game is over here. When you play live blackjack in Canada, you enjoy a realistic atmosphere and friendly dealers and a high RTP that can exceed 99%. In this sector, the most popular live blackjack games are as follows:

Lightning Blackjack (Evolution)

Gravity Blackjack (Beterlive)

ONE Blackjack (Pragmatic Play)

All Bets Blackjack (Playtech)

Blackjack VIP (Evolution)

And when you are ready to try out these versions, here come the best live dealer casinos we want to recommend!

The Best Live Baccarat Casino in Canada

Canadian live casinos also feature Baccarat, and those who enjoy counting cards and don’t want to delve into complicated strategies are certain to like this card game. These are several types Canadians play most often:

Lightning Baccarat (Evolution)

Golden Baccarat (Absolute Live Gaming)

Bet on Baccarat (Playtech)

Baccarat Controlled Squeeze (Evolution)

First-Person Golden Wealth Baccarat (Evolution)

Japanese Squeeze Baccarat (Playtech)

When you want to join the best live dealer casinos featuring these variations, here you can use our rating!

The Best Live Poker Casino in Canada

Of course, you shouldn’t pass by poker, nearly the most popular card game in the world. Its rules are pretty simple, so you need to consider hand values and how you get the cards. These are the most popular poker types at live dealer online casinos:

Caribbean Stud Poker (Evolution)

Royal Poker (Ezugi)

Casino Stud Poker (Playtech)

Bet on Poker (Betgames.TV)

Bet on Teen Patti (Ezugi)

Super Andar Bahar (Evolution)

Considering the gaming catalogues and conditions to gamble, we are sure that the following casinos from our best live dealer casino rating will suit you the most to play poker.

How We’ve Tested Live Dealer Casinos from Our Rating

We analyze information on the internet and do our research to find the best live online casinos in Canada and make sure that they meet our standards. The parameters we consider are complex, and we test all the recommended operators ourselves to ensure that each is appropriately met. However, there are several essential aspects we estimate.

Licences . Here in Canada, holding a Kahnawake licence is a must, so we consider this first. Besides, the operator can have international licences, and most operators from our rating have at least a Curacao licence. Range of live games . We appreciate it when operators have a wide range of diversified games covering the needs of blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and lottery fans. For example, National Casino is among the leaders here. Live casino providers . As well as the range of games, the diversity of different providers is also essential. Evolution, Lucky Streak, and Pragmatic Play Live are the most outstanding ones. Bonuses for Canadians . Well, we know that live casino games are pretty rare (though Nomini proves the opposite), so when we don’t find enough live games, we pay attention to other offers, such as easy-to-wager free spins. Other terms and conditions . We must make sure that all the needs suit our readers. That’s why we make sure that there are no hidden pitfalls or requirements causing problems for players (e.g. a high deposit wager before withdrawals).

The Best Casino Live Dealer Providers

A live dealer casino in Canada is rich in games once trustworthy providers supply it. And the most popular ones Canadians can meet are Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play Live, Playtech, Ezugi, and Lucky Streak.

Evolution Gaming was launched in 2006 and managed to grow massively. Today, it’s acquired huge brands like NetEnt and Red Tiger, as well as others. The library includes 600+ products, including ordinary games and exciting ones, especially the Lightning collection (Lightning Blackjack, Lightning Roulette).

Source: evolution.com

Pragmatic Play Live is a part of the Pragmatic Play vendor you may know for striking slots. The vendor boasts professional game presenters and bold solutions so that you will find tables and well-known lottery games like Sweet Bonanza Candyland.

The Playtech company was launched in 1999, and the current CEO is Mor Weizer. Its live games also include both standard tables and live shows. Some top games are Casino Stud Poker, Japanese Squeeze Baccarat, All Bets Blackjack, Mega Fire Blaze Roulette, and Age of the Gods Bonus Roulette.

Ezugi is now also owned by Evolution. It was founded in 2012 and is focused on next-generation live casino Canada games. For example, Bet on Teen Patti, Blackjack Live, Ultimate Andar Bahar, and more.

And finally, Lucky Streak is also worth your attention. The company was established in 2014 and entirely focused on live tables—for example, Autoroulette, Blackjack, and Baccarat.

The Best Live Dealer Games

Due to the plethora of available software from leading live dealers, Canadians can play live casino games for all tastes. Mainly, live dealer software must cover the most popular table games, including blackjack, roulette, poker, baccarat, and video shows.

When you open the game, it has specific parameters:

Table limits show the bets you can place. When you see a VIP game, its limits will be above average (e.g. C$1,000 per round or more).

show the bets you can place. When you see a VIP game, its limits will be above average (e.g. C$1,000 per round or more). RTP is also determined for these tables. Of course, the highest score is on blackjack and poker games. For example, 99.50% on NetEnt Blackjack Live.

is also determined for these tables. Of course, the highest score is on blackjack and poker games. For example, 99.50% on NetEnt Blackjack Live. Additional features can also take place when we are talking about advanced games. For example, Sweet Bonanza Candyland has Plinko, bonus spins, and more features.

As for the most popular live games to try out at the casinos, we recommend XXXtreme Lightning Roulette, Lightning Blackjack, Infinite Blackjack, Casino Stud Poker, Bet on Baccarat, All Bets Blackjack, and more.

The Best Deposit Methods for Canadians

As live dealer games can’t be played for free, you need to consider a convenient payment method. This list is sure to be wide at the best live casino, especially in Canada, where gamblers are spoilt for choice regarding gambling transactions.

The most popular deposit methods:

Interac

iDebit

Skrill

Visa

ecoPayz

ApplePay

MuchBetter

Besides, players can use cryptos: (BTC, LTC, ETH, etc.). When making withdrawals, please consider that bank cards and wire transfers will have the longest processing time, while e-wallets and cryptos will have your cashouts instant.

Responsible Gaming & Gambling Problems in Canada

We want users to gamble responsibly and ensure that playing casino games doesn’t affect their other activities. You must be 18+ to visit the casinos from our list. When you feel that you face certain gambling problems connected with addiction, contact helping organizations to prevent the addiction development and ask your casino manager for a self-exclusion option. The following resources in Canada may be helpful:

Gamblers Anonymous (1-626-960-3500)

http://www.gamblersanonymous.org/ga/

http://www.cprg.ca/

https://www.responsiblegambling.org/

FAQ

Are live dealer casino games different from regular RNG table games?

Several factors make them different. First, these games are supplied by live dealers, don’t have a free version, and are played on real equipment.

Can I play live dealer casino games for free?

No, one of the qualities making live dealer games unique is that they are only available for real money.

What are the most popular live dealer games?

These are varied variations of table games, including XXXtreme Lightning Roulette, Sweet Bonanza Candyland, and more. They can be found at the top casinos we have here.

Can I play live dealer casino games on mobile?

Yes, these games are all advanced and mobile-friendly. This means that Canadians can play them on iOS and Android.