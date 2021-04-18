The number of digital services and apps of this sort grows enormously with each day. Thus, start-ups and businesses that turn to custom software development services understand the necessity to conduct a market research first. IT agencies like MLSDev run a Discovery stage and validate project concepts to save the client’s development budget.

Additionally, these days, some apps and digital services collect user information and pay money for that. Just imagine that besides free content, you get real money for doing things like watching videos?

These include money-making apps, instruments to check out crypto signals, or data-mining tools that sell information on user behavior, ads, or products to companies who order insights. They aim to get as much data as possible, and your main job is to give feedback.

You do it via answering surveys or by simply allowing these apps to study your behavior online.

Although it does take a lot of trying on your side to make a real fortune this way, you may hope for an extra $20 a month in the form of cash or gift cards, even if you spend just a couple of minutes a day with a money-making app.

In this article, we uncover top apps that allow you to earn some money and include information, namely:

The size of your possible earnings

Types of reward: hard cash, gift cards, and discounts

Perks you get by using money-making apps

Tasks to perform to get rewarded

Apps to Make Money: Cash or Rewards?

By using a money-making app, you can receive both: cash and rewards. Everything depends on the chosen service.

For example, the Google Opinion Rewards app asks you to fulfill 20-30 surveys about marketed products weekly. Later, they sell these surveys to companies that produce these goods. In return, you receive some credits you can exchange for other Google products (movies, books, music, or apps).

Yet, you can’t spend this money outside Google’s environment, neither can you download the app on any mobile except for Android.

Cointiply, a bitcoin-based service, contrary to Google, offers you hard cash to fill their surveys. They may also want you to install and check other apps, play games, or watch ads. You get Satoshi (a Bitcoin fraction) for every task performed.

With Perk, you can exchange your reward points (earned for the same sort of tasks: games, ads, videos) for gift cards to be used in supermarkets like Walmart.

Passive Income vs. Active Income

By using mobile money-making apps, you either earn money passively or actively. Passive income is the most pleasant sort of activity.

We do send tons of gigabytes of personal information to Facebook and Google for free. Some companies decided to pay users for their data honestly. And that’s great!

MobileXpression records your browsing records for weekly credits. The app is very un-intrusive, works in the background, and does not affect your phone speed. As a result, you may get $20 a year.

With a similar app, Nielsen Computer & Mobile Panel, you may earn up to $50 a year.

But if you want to make more, you may download Honeygain. According to their conditions, you can earn up to $30 a month. Yet, on average, they give you $20 after the first 48 days. That’s a great trade, especially if you shouldn’t do anything but share access to your phone.

If you have some free time and an urge to mess around with your phone, several apps will provide you with easy tasks to complete for a dollar or two.

For example, an InboxDollars app gives you between $ 0.5 to $5 for a survey taken. Yet, sometimes they have offers for $20.

If you aim for more, take a lottery. In addition to usual earnings, Lucstatic service offers users scratch-off games with prizes ranging from $10 25 to $10,000. Over a million users already won these sums.

Tasks You Do for Money-Making Apps

Of course, this doesn’t refer to apps that study your behavior online in the background. Those are very unobtrusive and usually work without demanding any activity on your side.

Generally, there are four ways you send info to an app:

You actively share your online data

For example: with the Ibotta app for tracking cashback, you receive extra points on top of your already-mentioned savings. To get a reward, you only have to make sure you buy from their online cashback offers and swipe a picture of a purchase. Ibotta does the rest.

You allow following your online behavior

Like Nielsen or other apps mentioned above, you only have to download the app and give it informed permission about your data usage.

You answer surveys, play games, and watch ads

Well, you first play games and watch ads, then you fill in surveys. Perhaps the most recognizable app in this domain is Swagbucks. It already counts millions of active users.

Other great apps in this class are Current Rewards, Prize Rebel, Opinion Outpost.

You spread the word about a product as an influencer

If you are an influencer, you may like Survey Junkie. It will ask you for opinions on different brands and receive cash with PayPal or gift cards for popular brands. Another app for influencers is Toluna Influencers. They give you surveys or ask you to leave feedback. Their highest-paying surveys cost $15.

You work out and share your results

If the apps mentioned above ask you to do nothing or little to earn money, you have to sweat a lot in this category. You bet some money on your weight loss. As you reach your aim, you get your money back and receive a prize. The bad side of this story is that you lose money if you lose a bet.

These apps are HealthyWage, Achievement, Sweatcoin.

You make secret audits and mystery shopping

The principle is the same as with other survey apps, but this time, you have to visit a shop on-the-ground and perform some minor tasks (check inventory, product display, interview customers, etc.).

Whatever choice you make, having a couple of dollars on top of your earnings for playing games or doing nothing at all is a great idea.

So, we conclude with a list of the five most interesting apps to make money in 2021, namely:

Perk – although that’s not the most courteous service in terms of payment, they have a great option of Perk.tv allowing you to get a reward for watching videos. Scoopshot – this app sells pictures from interesting events, media, and websites. As you may become a witness of something interesting at any moment, be prepared to also get money out of this. Swagbucks – it’s the most popular app paying you for completing surveys. They have a daily poll option. By completing their daily polls, you get from $3 to $25. Mistplay – is a great app paying you for finding and testing new games on your smartphone. Current rewards – this app gives you rewards for listening to music. That’s a great way to get some gift cards by shaping a playlist.

Now, you have a full idea of earning money using apps, and we wish you a good hunt for easy cash!