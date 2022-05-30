Mobile gambling is more than just a luxury, it’s pretty much the norm these days. Yet, looking at how the modern casinos perform on mobile devices, it’s pretty clear that there’s still a lot to improve.

Thankfully, for a select few, that is not the case. We found the best mobile casinos that offer a seamless mobile gaming experience with the added convenience of swift payouts, reliable customer support, and reasonable bonus terms.

Cafe Casino is an obvious frontrunner but other promising mobile casinos are worth checking out.

Interested? Let’s have a look.

Best Mobile Casino Sites

Pros:

Works well with Safari, Chrome, Firefox, or IE

Wide selection of 160 games with live game options

Great tournaments for competitive players

Great loyalty rewards and perks

Cons:

Limited game selection

Several geo-restrictions

Cafe Casino is an excellent and reputable online gambling site that is the best mobile casino overall. This is based on the interface features and user accessibility.

Mobile Game Selection – 4.7/5

If you’re looking to play all your favorite games seamlessly and on the go, then using Cafe Casino is recommended. Cafe Casino has mobile compatibility with iOS and Android and performs well on Safari, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and even Internet Explorer.

Cafe Casino features a wide range of games from three of the best game providers globally, Realtime Gaming, Revolver, and Rival Gaming. On top of its game offerings of poker, blackjack, slots, live dealer games, specialty games, and table games, the casino also offers many jackpot slots for those who want a shot at big wins.

Promotions – 4.6/5

An appealing welcome bonus of 250% up to $1500 is offered on fiat currency, with a welcome bonus of 350% if you deposit using Bitcoin, and this bonus match increases up to $2,500. The wagering requirement at 40x is a bit steep but still within industry standards.

What else? There are weekly mystery bonuses, loyalty rewards, and exciting tournaments available to existing players in the US.

Customer Support – 4.7/5

You can access help on the site using the FAQ section in the help center or use the Cafe Community forums to ask questions. Customer support is available 24/7 via live chat or online form.

As a forward-operating site, there are many social media contact methods where you can reach out for assistance.

Security – 4.8/5

SSL and geolocation technology protect the Cafe Casino website. The SSL encryption keeps the site secure, while the geolocation technology ensures that only users from legal areas are joining up to play.

This gambling site has clear privacy policies in play, so you know how they handle your data and its protection.

Pros:

Compatible with Android, Windows, and iOS

HTML5 tech for the latest mobile devices

Exclusive rewards for mobile players

Excellent customer service

Cons:

High minimum withdrawal

Limited table games

Slots Empire has an impressive selection of mobile slot games that are not only packed with bonus features but are designed with intricate graphics and exciting themes.

Game Selection – 4.6/5

The game variety at Slots Empire only consists of games from Realtime Gaming and Visionary iGaming, which you might find limiting. However, you’ll get access to over 200 quality games, including blackjack, table games, video poker, and specialty games.

But the best that this mobile casino has to offer is its incredible selection of online slots that can be played on a wide range of mobile devices.

All of its games are available for free play without signing up, making this an excellent option for players who want to get some practice before committing to the casino. Players are allowed to practice before playing for real money.

Promotions – 4.5/5

Registering with Slots Empire will put players in line for a 250% deposit match slot bonus, including 55 free spins on Spring Wilds slot. A minimum deposit of just $10 is all you need to opt-in and you only need to wager the deposit and bonus amount 35 times.

Aside from the welcome offer, Slots Empire offers two other bonus offers to reward its existing players. New game offers are frequently up for grabs and include a deposit match bonus and a certain number of free spins.

Customer Support – 4.4/5

Despite having an extensive FAQ section for quick information surrounding games or policies, the customer support team at Slots Empire casino is available 24/7 via live chat, email, or telephone.

The live chat feature is available to non-members, which is helpful for players who have questions before joining.

Security – 4.4/5

Security at Slots Empire Casino is top-notch, with the site being protected by a secure SSL connection. The casino employs high-end anti-virus software and has many systems in place, such as KYC and identity verification, to keep your account secure.

Pros:

Clean, easy-to-navigate mobile casino

260% match deposit bonus

156 mobile-optimized RTG games

RTP values published on the site

Cons:

Limited banking options

High minimum withdrawal

Red Dog is a Realtime Gaming casino which is guaranteed to come along with some of your favorite mobile casino games.

Game Selection – 4.6/5

RTG powers Red Dog Casino’s mobile games library. The games are designed to work well on Android, iOS, and Windows operating systems. It uses both flash and HTML5 technology to be more adaptive to both old and new casino games.

The casino publishes the RTP values of all its games. Some of the popular mobile games with high RTP values are Mermaid Queen (98.15%), Ocean Oddities (98.72%), Nova 7s (98.4%), and so many more.

There are over 150 casino games, including poker, blackjack, table games, slots, and specialty games for you to choose from, all of which work well on your mobile device. It might not be the biggest library out there, but all of the games are carefully selected.

Promotions – 4.6/5

Available to play on any device, Red Dog welcomes new US players with an enticing 260% match deposit bonus. The minimum deposit required to activate this bonus is $30 for credit card deposits, $10 for Neosurf, and $20 for cryptocurrencies. The wagering requirements that you need to satisfy before you can cash out your winnings is 35x.

Existing members can get a 24/7 deposit match bonus of up to 160% as well as new game bonuses that can go as high as 260% match deposit bonus and some extra free spins on the featured mobile casino game of the month.

Customer Support – 4.⅘

Red Dog offers fantastic customer support with an extensive FAQ section for quick answers, 24/7 email, phone support, and live chat. Non-members can also access support, so you can ask all your questions before joining.

Security – 4.3/5

The Red Dog site is secured using 256-bit SSL encryption with top anti-viral software to protect it from hackers. The casino is committed to protecting its clients from fraudulent attacks and has many KYC and AML policies in place to do so.

Pros:

Casino welcome bonus of 250% up to $1000

Crypto welcome bonus of 400% up to $4000

Top-quality games optimized for mobile devices

25 payment options including 17 cryptos

Cons:

High wagering requirement for crypto bonus

Some games unavailable on mobile

Super Slots Casino has some of the best bonuses and promos for US bettors around, and the mobile accessibility feature places it on top of our list of the best mobile casinos.

Game Selection – 4.4/5

Super Slots has a wide variety of slots on offer, but you can also catch a game of blackjack, craps, video poker, roulette, and other table games. The casino games are provided by Dragon Gaming, Betsoft, Concept Gaming, Nucleus Gaming, and Flipluck. There are live dealer games run by Fresh Deck Studio available.

Promotions – 4.6/5

New players can receive an attractive welcome deposit match bonus of up to $6,000 over their first six deposits. The casino offers a Tuesday Top Up with a $50 bonus for existing members, the Hump Day promo – a 50% deposit match up to $250 – and numerous other bonuses.

The best deal is reserved for crypto players with a 400% match deposit of up to $4,000. The minimum deposit needed is only $20. And while it’s a generous offer, it comes with a steep wagering requirement of 48x.

Customer Support – 4.3/5

You can get hold of a support agent 24/7 via live chat or email. For a quick fix, the FAQ section is comprehensive and concise.

Security – 4.4/5

This top mobile casino is an overall secure casino with daily bonuses for all existing members. Super Slots’ website operates over a secure SSL connection to secure your data. The website is licensed to operate and has RNG-certified games for fairness.

Pros:

280% welcome bonus up to $14,000

Accepts cryptocurrency deposits

Over 200 online slots to play

Full HTML5 compatibility

Cons:

Slow payout processing time

Limited table games

Las Atlantis casino holds the best mobile interface that is easy to access by any user. In addition to the best app features, welcome bonuses, new games, and special bonuses are up for grabs.

Game Selection – 4.5/5

You’ll easily find your way around the game selection on this well-designed, easy-to-navigate mobile website, as it comprises extensive menus and a convenient search function to help you out.

Cruise around their selection of over 210 slots to make your pick, or if slots aren’t your game, check out their poker, specialty, blackjack, and table games selection. Demo mode is available for all of the games before you sign up.

Promotions – 4.4/5

Las Atlantis’ stunning welcome package that goes as high as $14,000 is one of the most generous offers on our list. It comes with 35x wagering requirements which makes it even better.

There are slot-specific welcome bonuses of up to 165% under their special bonuses. Similarly, a deposit matches up to 260% plus free spins and free spins bonuses.

The bonus selection for existing members is extensive, too, with new game bonuses and special bonuses active year-round.

Customer Support – 4.4/5

Las Atlantis has a full help team via telephone, live chat, and email. The website features an extensive FAQ section that also functions well on mobile devices.

Security – 4.5/5

The website is secure with 256-bit SSL encryption and anti-virus software in place. The casino has a zero-tolerance policy for fraud or fraudulent activity.

Runners-up:

How We Chose the Best Mobile Casinos & Casino Apps

Game Variety

As more players begin to step into the forte of mobile gambling sites or real money mobile casino sites, a variety in a casino’s game library makes a significant difference.

Hosting live dealer games, progressive jackpot slots, video poker, mobile roulette, or specialty games for mobile users will continue to grow and keep them interested in mobile gambling.

We go through the games on offer at each casino, checking whether any important game types have been left out. They don’t necessarily have to have the best mobile casino apps, but full mobile optimization, especially across a wide range of mobile devices, is extremely important.

Promotions

The best mobile casino games for real money generally contain the most attractive bonuses, promos, or deals on players’ favorite casino games. We sourced our top online casinos with mobile games by checking the available bonuses, free spins, and other promotions.

Customer Support

When it comes to players on their mobile phones being able to win real money, the support from operators makes casino gaming and the mobile version a secure place where a better reputation for mobile slots and mobile gaming can form.

Should you have any problems, the mobile casino that you’re using should have fast and efficient customer support in place to deal with any issues that arise.

Security

Mobile casino bonuses have attractive bonuses, and you want to ensure that your data, privacy, and security are being looked after and not exploited while you play. Since vulnerable information is stored in online casinos, we check out security measures and what steps the casino has taken to protect your data when selecting the top mobile casinos.

Best Mobile Online Casinos & Mobile Casino Apps 2022 – FAQ

Is It Safe to Play at These Mobile Online Casinos?

Yes, when coming up with our list of the best mobile casinos, we only consider regulated, trustworthy, and reputable online gambling sites. All of the casinos on our list accept mobile users from the US, although you should always be sure to check any state-specific rules that might apply.

Additionally, our top mobile casinos include SSL connections to secure your data.

Do I Have to Download the Casino Games Onto My Mobile Device?

No. While some of these casinos offer native apps and site downloads, this is not a necessity. These casinos are optimized for mobile use and offer instant play online in your mobile web browser.

What Mobile Devices Am I Able to Play On?

You can play mobile casino games on both Android and iOS mobile platforms. However, you’ll need to look into the specific system requirements for the online casino you want to play at to see which devices you may use to play through that app or site.

Depending on the games offered, the size of the casino, and user interfaces available, this will determine device compatibility.

Another essential factor to consider about using a mobile device for online gambling is the software for which casinos intend to develop apps for. This might be specifically for iPads, Tablets, Android, or iOS and wholly depends on the casino.

Which Mobile Casinos Should I Choose?

It’s wise to choose mobile casinos for you depending on your favorite game, bonuses sought, and the degree of customer support needed. We recommend weighing up the above mobile casinos to see which one meets your needs.

Does Support Work the Same When Playing on a Mobile Device?

Yes, mobile players are the same as any other player and require support. The support options listed for the casinos are available for players across all platforms, so you just have to choose the most convenient method for you.

Can I Play All of the Games on My Mobile Device?

Some casinos limit the number or variety of games available for mobile play as not all of their games are optimized for mobile use. This isn’t the case with all sites, so go through the list above to find the ones with complete mobile game lists.

Comparison of the Top Mobile Casinos

How to Get Started at a Mobile Casino Site

If you’re ready to kickstart your mobile gaming experience, here’s a helpful guide on how to register and start playing at our top mobile online casino – Cafe Casino.

1. Start the registration process.

Visit Cafe Casino’s homepage or click this link to be directed to the site. Look for the ‘Join’ button at the top right corner of the page and click on it. A form will pop up and you’ll be asked to fill in your details. Once you’re done, submit the form by clicking ‘Register’.

2. Verify your account.

Go to your email inbox and look for the confirmation email from Cafe Casino. Open the message and follow the instructions for verification.

3. Deposit and play.

Once the account is verified, deposit the minimum amount to activate the welcome bonus and start playing your favorite mobile casino games.

Ready for the Most Epic Mobile Gambling Experience?

There you have it. That’s our comprehensive list of the best mobile casinos in the USA to cater for all your favorite casino games and mobile casino bonuses.

Our number one pick for the best mobile casino overall is Cafe Casino, as it offers the best casino experience to mobile players, just beating out Slots Empire by a small margin. This was based on the ability to provide US mobile players with the best offers, the broadest range of games, and top customer support options while keeping their information secure.

The other mobile casinos on our list have unique features to offer so do check them out!