The 5 Best Mobile Slots Games 2020

Until just a few years ago, the mobile phone was only for making calls and sending SMS. You also had a few games, like Snake or Tetris, but if you wanted to do any serious gaming, you needed to go to your PlayStation, SNES or PC. If you wanted to play casino games, you had to travel to a brick and mortar casino if you wanted any level of quality.

This has all changed. Since the early 2010’s smartphones have come to dominate our lives. We use them for everything, and they have taken over many functions from both game consoles and computers. While early slots were designed for desktop sites, most modern-day slots are designed specifically for the mobile user. They feature adaptive design, using HTML5, meaning they will look great on PC, Laptop, Smartphone, and Tablet.

That does not mean all slots look just as great on your smartphone. Games differ depending on who designed them. We asked the experts at freespinsnodepositnowager.com to weigh in on what the best slots are for your mobile device.

Gonzo’s Quest

While it can be hard to choose a number one, we think Gonzo’s Quest might have what it takes. This game features our hero Gonzo, a conquistador in search of a lost city of gold in the Inca ruins of Peru. Will he find his fabled treasure or will he be covered in boulders and lose his way? This game features 3D graphics and will likely keep you entertained for hours. You can win both small and middle-sized prizes.

Mega Moolah

Mega Moolah is one of the most popular games in the world. This game takes you to the savannah, where you will find crazy giraffes and lions, who just might show you the way to hidden treasures. The game may look a bit old compared to some others in this list. The game was released back in November 2006 by Microgaming. Until now, it is still one of the most famous of all progressive slots. That is because the gameplay is excellent, and you can still win the progressive jackpot. The last major win was £2,429,426.16 on 30 December 2019. The biggest win ever was £13.2 million; it was won in October 2015 by British soldier Jon Heywood from the UK. Currently, the jackpot stands at over £10,000,000.

Jack and the Beanstalk

Jack and the Beanstalk is another ultra-popular slot from NetEnt. It also looks great on your smartphone, tablet or iPad. The combination of great graphics, a loveable and relatable protagonist, a fairy tale theme and the chance to win a six-digit prize per spin have made it a real winner!

Thunderstruck 2

Another slot classic by Microgaming, this slot brings the world of Odin and Thor directly to your fingertips. Thunderstruck ll has 6 distinct bonus features and 243 ways of winning! For example, Thor’s lightning gives you up to 25 free spins while Loki and Odin give you multipliers to boost your winnings. The game looks great and is featured on hundreds of online casinos all over the world.

Starburst

Another NetEnt game in the Top-5, Starburst is probably the most played slot game in the world. You can find it on almost every online casino. The game features colorful, abstract symbols like stars and diamonds. Excellent graphics, along with a soothing electronic soundtrack make this game a relaxing experience. The prizes are smaller, but they tend to come more frequently, making this the ideal game for beginners and experienced players alike. Like the other four we have listed here, the game is designed mobile-first.